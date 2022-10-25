ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1 million Powerball winner in SC, next drawing is tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach is $1 million richer today and a player right here in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. The million dollar ticket was sold at a Kroger in the Grand Strand, and the $50,000 ticket was sold at the Quick Stop on Broad River Road.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
COLUMBIA, SC
Grocery store prices rising according to food at home index

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to new data grocery store prices are getting more expensive no matter which aisle you shop in. The food at home index is an indicator of grocery prices and increased seven-tenths of a percent last month and 13% over the last year. Contributing factors for...
COLUMBIA, SC
Candy prices rise due to inflation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We’re just a week away from Halloween and this year not only is candy getting more expensive, some sweets are actually getting smaller. ABC’s Erielle Reshef has the story and where you can still find a deal.
COLUMBIA, SC
Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you have Pine-Sol under your sink, listen up!. Clorox is recalling 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol that might have bacteria that could hurt people with compromised immune systems or people with external medical devices. There aren’t any reports of people getting sick but eight different...
COLUMBIA, SC
Surfside Beach approves rules for new pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach officials have adopted new rules for the town’s pier, which is currently under construction and expected to open next spring. The motion approved at Tuesday’s night regular town council meeting prohibits smoking on the pier, and fireworks and glass containers. Pets, except for service animals, will not be […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
“Halloween” actor to make appearance at local food drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The actor who plays Michael Myers in the 2018 release of Halloween and the sequels will take part in a special food drive today!. James Jude Courtney is partnering with Harvest Hope for It’s Scary to be Hungry food drive. It is underway until 7...
COLUMBIA, SC
Residents react to coyote and fox sightings

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
McDonald’s McRib back for “farewell tour”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fast food fanatics, the McRib is making a comeback, again, but only for a farewell tour. McDonald’s is calling it the McRib farewell tour. It’ll be back on the menu October 31 for a Halloween that’s more saucy than spooky. The 520 calorie...
COLUMBIA, SC
Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes pulled by Ebay

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—We’re just five days away from Halloween and if you’re still shopping for a costume, there’s one in particular you probably won’t be able to find this year. ABC’s Lara Spencer has the story.
COLUMBIA, SC
Community, Myrtle Beach business raise funds to cover lunch debt at Carolina Forest school

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — What started as an announcement to parents through social media turned into the community rallying for students at one local elementary school. The cafeteria department at Carolina Forest Elementary school made a statement on Facebook on Oct. 22, notifying parents that students with outstanding balances of $20 or more would have to receive a sandwich and juice for lunch.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
New luxury apartment community coming to West Columbia

A 312-unit luxury garden apartment community is underway on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia. The 38-acre development will feature one, two and three-bedroom apartments, some with direct access to garages, according to a news release. Other amenities include a clubhouse, co-working space, resort-style swimming pool, community pavilion, outdoor kitchen, pet spa and a pet park.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

