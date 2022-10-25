Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water Supply
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland Morning
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
abccolumbia.com
$1 million Powerball winner in SC, next drawing is tonight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach is $1 million richer today and a player right here in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. The million dollar ticket was sold at a Kroger in the Grand Strand, and the $50,000 ticket was sold at the Quick Stop on Broad River Road.
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
abccolumbia.com
Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
abccolumbia.com
Grocery store prices rising according to food at home index
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to new data grocery store prices are getting more expensive no matter which aisle you shop in. The food at home index is an indicator of grocery prices and increased seven-tenths of a percent last month and 13% over the last year. Contributing factors for...
abccolumbia.com
Candy prices rise due to inflation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We’re just a week away from Halloween and this year not only is candy getting more expensive, some sweets are actually getting smaller. ABC’s Erielle Reshef has the story and where you can still find a deal.
abccolumbia.com
Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you have Pine-Sol under your sink, listen up!. Clorox is recalling 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol that might have bacteria that could hurt people with compromised immune systems or people with external medical devices. There aren’t any reports of people getting sick but eight different...
WLTX.com
Man accused of embezzling $2 million from Air Power Inc, bought Myrtle Beach condo, jet skis, boats, four-wheelers, cars, golf carts, DOJ says
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Lexington man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $2 million from a business in High Point and stealing $750 thousand in pandemic relief fund money. 62-year-old, Samuel Allen Mouzon, will spend 41 months behind bars and serve three years of supervised...
myhorrynews.com
The old Presbyterian church in Myrtle Beach could be an entertainment venue next year
The old First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach could turn into a multi-use entertainment business after city council on Monday passed a resolution declaring the property abandoned, thus paving the way for the proposed developer to receive tax credits for renovations. The developers want to turn the old church location...
Surfside Beach approves rules for new pier
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach officials have adopted new rules for the town’s pier, which is currently under construction and expected to open next spring. The motion approved at Tuesday’s night regular town council meeting prohibits smoking on the pier, and fireworks and glass containers. Pets, except for service animals, will not be […]
abccolumbia.com
“Halloween” actor to make appearance at local food drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The actor who plays Michael Myers in the 2018 release of Halloween and the sequels will take part in a special food drive today!. James Jude Courtney is partnering with Harvest Hope for It’s Scary to be Hungry food drive. It is underway until 7...
Watch: Deer runs wild inside South Carolina restaurant
A South Carolina restaurant shared security camera footage of the moment a deer ran into the business through the open front door and ended up slipping and sliding around the dining room.
WIS-TV
Local convenience store and car wash becomes target of sharp curved intersection off Charleston Highway
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local gas station and car wash owner is parking old cars outside of his business and not as decoration but as a barrier to stop other cars from crashing into his store. The most recent crash happened in May. Surveillance video shows a car...
Residents react to coyote and fox sightings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
WIS-TV
Record number of South Carolinians cast their ballots on the first day of early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On the first day of early voting for the general election, a record 42,423 South Carolinians cast their ballots. This mark nearly doubled the previous single-day record for early voting set in June during the primaries. State election officials expect the boom to continue through the...
abccolumbia.com
McDonald’s McRib back for “farewell tour”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fast food fanatics, the McRib is making a comeback, again, but only for a farewell tour. McDonald’s is calling it the McRib farewell tour. It’ll be back on the menu October 31 for a Halloween that’s more saucy than spooky. The 520 calorie...
abccolumbia.com
Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes pulled by Ebay
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—We’re just five days away from Halloween and if you’re still shopping for a costume, there’s one in particular you probably won’t be able to find this year. ABC’s Lara Spencer has the story.
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tours performance in Columbia, SC Feb 3rd, 2023 – presale password
New Soul II Soul Tour presale password has just been added. For a little while you can get your tickets earlier than the general public!. If you can’t buy your tickets to The Soul II Soul Tour’s performance in Columbia, SC during the presale you may not be able to acquire them in advance of they are all gone 😀
abccolumbia.com
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
abcnews4.com
Community, Myrtle Beach business raise funds to cover lunch debt at Carolina Forest school
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — What started as an announcement to parents through social media turned into the community rallying for students at one local elementary school. The cafeteria department at Carolina Forest Elementary school made a statement on Facebook on Oct. 22, notifying parents that students with outstanding balances of $20 or more would have to receive a sandwich and juice for lunch.
columbiabusinessreport.com
New luxury apartment community coming to West Columbia
A 312-unit luxury garden apartment community is underway on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia. The 38-acre development will feature one, two and three-bedroom apartments, some with direct access to garages, according to a news release. Other amenities include a clubhouse, co-working space, resort-style swimming pool, community pavilion, outdoor kitchen, pet spa and a pet park.
