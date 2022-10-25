Elon Musk attempted to soothe leery Twitter advertisers Thursday, a day before a deadline to close out on his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, saying that he is buying the platform to “help humanity” and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape.” The message reflects concerns among advertisers -- Twitter’s chief source of revenue -- that Musk’s plans to promote free speech by cutting back on moderating content will open the floodgates to more online toxicity and drive away users. “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk wrote in an characteristically long message for the Tesla CEO, who typically projects his thoughts in one-line tweets. He continued: “There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”

24 MINUTES AGO