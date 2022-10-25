ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa Public Schools to host FAFSA workshop

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) will be hosting a FAFSA workshop Tuesday evening at Webster High School, near W. 41st Street and S. Union Ave.

The workshop lasts from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to students at any Tulsa high school.

Staff will be on-site to help students learn about the different types of FAFSA aid and how to gain access to and utilize those funds.

There will also be financial aid workshops at the following dates:

  • Webster High School, October 27, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Hale High School, November 15, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Spanish language financial aid workshops will be held on the following dates:

  • Casa de la Cultura, October 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Saint Thomas Catholic Church, October 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the help TPS offers with FAFSA, click here.

