LaToya Cantrell will cover all future travel upgrades, New Orleans official says
NEW ORLEANS — After vowing to pay back around $30,000 in city funds for flight upgrades, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is now covering new extra expenses out of pocket. That is according to Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano, who said the mayor is still figuring out what method she will use to repay the city for previous flight upgrades.
fox8live.com
Higher water bills could be on the way for New Orleans customers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to improve its aging system, rate hikes may be on the way for New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board customers. A 3-6% rate increase was discussed in a board of directors meeting on Wed., Oct. 26. The move would bring in an estimated $160-290 million to address the aging infrastructure.
WDSU
French Quarter resident pushes to get streetlights repaired
NEW ORLEANS — People living in the French Quarter feel they’re living in the dark and it encourages crime in the area. With many of the streetlights in the area needing repairs or replacements altogether, neighbors told WDSU they won’t feel safe until they see changes made.
Low river level, thieves leave Crescent Park without lighting, elevators, bathrooms
NEW ORLEANS — The low river level on the Mississippi along the New Orleans riverfront has opened up a city under the city. In recent weeks, homeless people have been seeking shelter beneath the sprawling Mandeville Street Wharf. Much of the area is normally underwater. According to Crescent Park...
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans to resume shutoffs on Nov. 1
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans will end its shutoff moratorium next Tuesday, Nov. 1. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have blamed the increase on a combination of hot...
‘They’re actually in need’, NOLA residents search for utility assistance as Entergy’s moratorium expires
"We are in an inflated recession, we need these funds actually to carry us through because a lot of people are living on the poverty line or in poverty stricken conditions," said NOLA resident.
Mayor Cantrell presents spending plan that includes a cut to NOPD budget
NEW ORLEANS — The relationship between the New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and the city council has been strained in recent months. They’ve clashed over public safety; the mayor’s travel expenses and a proposed charter change amendment giving the council confirmation power over the mayor’s top appointees.
Mayor Cantrell and her administration lays out proposed budget for 2023 for City of New Orleans
One-and-a-half billion dollars is the proposed budget for the next year. The Mayor's administration presented the annual wish list to the City Council.
NOLA.com
S&WB considering Cantrell-backed rate hikes, setting up fight with City Council
The Sewerage and Water Board is considering asking for rate increases in the next two months, a proposal that would likely to prove controversial as public outcry intensifies over the utility’s notoriously unreliable billing practices. The City Council last approved S&WB rate increases in 2012, with annual 10% increases...
Cantrell budget cuts NOPD spending but raises pay
The budget that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell presented Monday to the New Orleans City Council reduces spending on the New Orleans Police Department, but officials in the mayor’s office say they are absolutely not “defunding the police.”
WDSU
New Orleans tells Metro Service Group to fulfill garbage contract or 'step aside'
The city of New Orleans issued a statement to Metro Services Group Thursday asking that they fulfill their garbage contract or "step aside." This comes after over a year of garbage collection issues. Metro Services Group claimed last week that the city of New Orleans has not paid for work...
WDSU
New Orleans mayor presents budget to council
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans' finances were front and center Tuesday as Mayor LaToya Cantrell presented her budget plan to the city council. Cantrell said her administration spent just under $1.4 billion and says the city is on firm financial footing. Some points of contention in...
WDSU
Gretna Park Apartments residents complain of mold, raw sewage
Residents at Gretna Park are crying out for help from the city. Many have been left to live with molded walls, leaking hot water heaters, backed-up plumbing and raw sewage in their tubs and sinks. Keshawn Harris has lived there since 2020 with her kids, saying, "The toilets have not...
fox8live.com
Unfinished road work trapping some ailing New Orleans residents in their homes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Faye Avan lives in the Seventh Ward, just off of North Roman Street, where recent road work has made it nearly impossible for her to get around. “I’m working on trying to find out who my representative is for my area, and then I’m gonna call them,” she said. “My name is Faye, but I’ll become a Karen.”
WDSU
Well-known defense attorney and former Harahan mayor Vinny Mosca dead at 74
HARAHAN, La. — A longtime criminal defense attorney and the former mayor of Harahan has died. A close family friend confirmed that Vinny Mosca, 74, died at his home in Harahan on Wednesday afternoon. Mosca was a well-known Jefferson Parish political figure who served as mayor in the 2000s...
"We have to set up traps and make examples of people" - citizens call for stricter penalties for illegal dumping
NEW ORLEANS — Illegal dumping is continuing across the city. Councilman Oliver Thomas is calling for tougher penalties to be issued for those caught. Michoud Blvd. in New Orleans East is notorious for illegal tire dumping. LA DOTD says they’ve removed 30,000 tires in the last six months. The agency says as soon as they’ve cleared away these tires, people will come back and dump more.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after woman shot, killed in Plum Orchard
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Plum Orchard Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 470 block of Francisco Verrett Drive. Police say a woman arrived to an area hospital where she later died from her...
Funeral home says nearby homeless camp is hurting business
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is trying to find solutions to the City's homeless problem. A business owner on Claiborne Avenue says he's seeing more and more homeless camps, while the Salvation Army says fewer people are seeking help. Concerns over those experiencing homelessness were on...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Little Woods ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting this weekend was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Tuesday as 23-year-old Rashad Dotson. New Orleans police were called to the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane at 4:18 p.m. Sunday. There, Dotson had been in an argument with an unidentified person, police said, when the person shot him.
PLANetizen
Short-Term Rental Ban Expanded to All Residential New Orleans Neighborhoods
Last week, New Orleans expanded its moratorium on residential short-term rentals, suspending current applications, which number over 600, and renewals of existing permits. As Ben Myers reports for the Times-Picayune, in an article republished in Governing, “The expanded ban, which was passed unanimously, could begin as soon as Nov. 3 and remain in effect for as long as a year. It represents the council's latest attempt to deal with a bombshell 5th Circuit Court of Appeal ruling in August that struck down a central provision of the city's 2019 short-term rental law.”
