Opa-locka, FL

Bring Me The News

St. Cloud charges: Man fatally shot coworker who rejected his advances

A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a female coworker, whom he's accused of shooting in the neck outside their St. Cloud workplace on Monday. Michael Jordan Carpenter, of St. Cloud, was charged with 2nd-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Nicole Michelle Hammond in the parking lot of Dubow Textile at 455 Lincoln Ave. NE., where they both worked.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Miami

Police: Mom encouraged son to fight another student, joined in

MIAMI - A South Florida mother is behind bars, accused of child abuse.Police say Bianca Maria Parrilla encouraged her son to get into a school fight, last week.According to investigators, the 29-year-old drove her son to Thomas Jefferson Middle School in the Golden Glades and told him to get out of the car to fight another student. That's when her son started attacking another boy. At one point, police say Parrilla got involved, holding the other boy's jacket and hitting him on the face, too. The fight was eventually broken up and Parrilla was arrested.  
GOLDEN GLADES, FL
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Fugitive accused of shooting girlfriend was "up for 4-5 days doing cocaine"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota fugitive has been charged with attempted murder and assault after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in a St. Paul alleyway last week.Jeremy White, 29, is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, according to Ramsey County court documents. Investigators say he was released from Minnesota Department of Corrections custody earlier this month and cut off his GPS bracelet four days before the alleged attack.A criminal complaint states someone called 911 Wednesday around 3:45 a.m. after hearing a man and woman arguing near the 1100 block of Sims Avenue. The caller said he saw...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Miami

Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder

MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County,  police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Miami double murder suspect arrested in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man accused of killing two people in Miami is locked up in St. Lucie County. Kerron Rashad McCarthy, 23, is awaiting extradition back to Miami-Dade County to face murder charges in the deaths of Mark Aaron Cine and Eric Marcol Watters, both 25.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Bring Me The News

Woman dead, man arrested after shooting at St. Cloud business

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a shooting outside a business premises in St. Cloud Monday morning. The St. Cloud Police Department issued a notice just before 9 a.m. that there was a police presence at a property on the 400 block of Lincoln Ave. NE due to a shooting with one victim, with the suspect reportedly no longer in the area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
News4Jax.com

Surveillance video identifies 7 additional child molestation victims of St. Johns preschool employee, investigators say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – WARNING: This story contains descriptions that some may consider graphic. Reader discretion is advised. St. Johns County investigators revealed Monday that a review of surveillance video from a St. Johns County preschool uncovered seven additional child victims in connection with a case of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a now-former employee.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
CBS Minnesota

2 killed at St. Paul sober house identified, suspect faces murder charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two men killed at a sober house in St. Paul last week have been identified. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old suspect is in custody charged with murder.According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, the victims in the double homicide on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East are 40-year-old Jason Murphy and 56-year-old Jon Wentz, both from St. Paul. Joseph Sandoval, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing both men last Thursday afternoon. Both victims, one a handyman doing work at the property and the other a resident, appeared to die from...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Click10.com

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers Miami-based crime ring

LINCOLN, Neb. – An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the...
NEBRASKA STATE
click orlando

What’s a transporter tag? Trooper Steve explains

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “What’s a transporter tag?”. [TRENDING: Become a News...
FLORIDA STATE

