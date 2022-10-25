Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Video shows moments leading up to police-involved shooting in Opa-locka
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – New video shows what happened in Opa-locka on Monday night, moments before a police-involved shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Officers said they were forced to open fire on that man because he refused to put down a gun that he has been carrying around.
St. Cloud charges: Man fatally shot coworker who rejected his advances
A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a female coworker, whom he's accused of shooting in the neck outside their St. Cloud workplace on Monday. Michael Jordan Carpenter, of St. Cloud, was charged with 2nd-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Nicole Michelle Hammond in the parking lot of Dubow Textile at 455 Lincoln Ave. NE., where they both worked.
WESH
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Central Florida school
DELTONA, Fla. — A teenage boy was arrested after officials said he brought a gun to his middle school. According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, the 13-year-old faces a charge of possession of a weapon on school property. Officials said the boy asked a classmate if he "wanted to...
Man in critical condition after thrown off bike by car in St. Augustine, officials say
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue reported that a cyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car in St. Augustine. According to rescue personnel, SJCFR responded to Smith Street and Nesbit Avenue. The cyclist was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Action...
Police: Mom encouraged son to fight another student, joined in
MIAMI - A South Florida mother is behind bars, accused of child abuse.Police say Bianca Maria Parrilla encouraged her son to get into a school fight, last week.According to investigators, the 29-year-old drove her son to Thomas Jefferson Middle School in the Golden Glades and told him to get out of the car to fight another student. That's when her son started attacking another boy. At one point, police say Parrilla got involved, holding the other boy's jacket and hitting him on the face, too. The fight was eventually broken up and Parrilla was arrested.
Charges: Fugitive accused of shooting girlfriend was "up for 4-5 days doing cocaine"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota fugitive has been charged with attempted murder and assault after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in a St. Paul alleyway last week.Jeremy White, 29, is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, according to Ramsey County court documents. Investigators say he was released from Minnesota Department of Corrections custody earlier this month and cut off his GPS bracelet four days before the alleged attack.A criminal complaint states someone called 911 Wednesday around 3:45 a.m. after hearing a man and woman arguing near the 1100 block of Sims Avenue. The caller said he saw...
Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder
MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County, police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
cbs12.com
Miami double murder suspect arrested in St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man accused of killing two people in Miami is locked up in St. Lucie County. Kerron Rashad McCarthy, 23, is awaiting extradition back to Miami-Dade County to face murder charges in the deaths of Mark Aaron Cine and Eric Marcol Watters, both 25.
Woman dead, man arrested after shooting at St. Cloud business
A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a shooting outside a business premises in St. Cloud Monday morning. The St. Cloud Police Department issued a notice just before 9 a.m. that there was a police presence at a property on the 400 block of Lincoln Ave. NE due to a shooting with one victim, with the suspect reportedly no longer in the area.
News4Jax.com
Surveillance video identifies 7 additional child molestation victims of St. Johns preschool employee, investigators say
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – WARNING: This story contains descriptions that some may consider graphic. Reader discretion is advised. St. Johns County investigators revealed Monday that a review of surveillance video from a St. Johns County preschool uncovered seven additional child victims in connection with a case of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a now-former employee.
2 killed at St. Paul sober house identified, suspect faces murder charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two men killed at a sober house in St. Paul last week have been identified. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old suspect is in custody charged with murder.According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, the victims in the double homicide on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East are 40-year-old Jason Murphy and 56-year-old Jon Wentz, both from St. Paul. Joseph Sandoval, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing both men last Thursday afternoon. Both victims, one a handyman doing work at the property and the other a resident, appeared to die from...
Arkansas police search for man who posted to Facebook that he was kidnapped: 'Help me'
Arkansas police are searching for a man who could be missing after posting to Facebook that he was kidnapped on Tuesday morning.
KSNB Local4
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helps bring down multimillion-dollar meat theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Three people from Florida were arrested in connection to meat thefts throughout six states, including Nebraska. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Nebraska on June 27. According to LSO, the estimated loss was $1 million.
Florida Troopers Arrest Escaped Convicted Murderer From Georgia Walking On I-75
A convicted murderer from Georgia is behind bars in Florida after state troopers found him walking along I-75 in Southwest Florida. Anthony Moret, 67, escaped from prison while he was serving a life sentence without parole for murder. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers spotted
Click10.com
Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers Miami-based crime ring
LINCOLN, Neb. – An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the...
click orlando
What’s a transporter tag? Trooper Steve explains
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “What’s a transporter tag?”. [TRENDING: Become a News...
niceville.com
Florida women going to prison for role in alleged falsified medical study
FLORIDA — Two Florida medical study coordinators have been ordered to prison in connection with their part in an alleged scheme to falsify medical trial data, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal judge sentenced the two Florida women in...
cw34.com
Winning scratch-off lottery ticket makes South Florida man an 'instant millionaire'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Broward County may be counting his blessings and his money after turning in a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. Monday, David Thomas of Cooper City visited Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee to claim his prize: $1million from the 500X THE CASH game. He...
NBC Miami
Fetterman Campaign Says It Raised $1 Million in 3 Hours After Rough Pennsylvania Senate Debate With Oz
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's campaign said it raised more than $1 million in just three hours following his debate with Dr. Mehmet Oz. The debate put a spotlight on Fetterman's continued struggles after he suffered a life-threatening stroke in May that took him off the campaign trail for months.
