Public gives input on proposed 2023 Colorado Springs budget

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- What should Colorado Springs do with $420 million? That was the question being answered by residents Monday night at a Town Hall regarding the Mayor’s proposed 2023 budget.

"This town hall is very important to city council to look at the 2023 budget," said City Council President Tom Strand.

President Strand said out of 8 town halls he’s attended regarding the budget over the years, Monday's meeting was the highest attended.

It wasn’t exactly standing room only, but there were quite a few people who came out to make sure their opinions were heard when it comes to what deserves more money from the general fund.

From city forestry and parks to the Historic Preservation Board, and even stopping gang activity... All were areas of interest that people said needed more attention.

But the biggest turnout was from people worried about the Fire Department’s Homeless Outreach Program (HOP), which runs out of grant funding next year.

“This population is really being best served by our fire department," said one person during public comment. "They housed over 33 people last year, and we know that not only are they getting people in permanent housing, they are connecting people to our safe and stable shelters in our community.”

Without funding from the budget or elsewhere, the outreach team will have to shut down.

But some on City Council argue that the fire chief didn’t see the program as a priority when asking for money.

"If the HOP team isn't on there, it's because Chief Royal didn't put it on there as something that needed to be funded through the general fund," said Councilman Dave Donelson. "They think they can get the money through grants."

Two people were signed up to speak out on the nearly $1 million in the proposed budget that will go towards 15 new police officer positions. Critics have said the city hasn't filled the police vacancies it has under the current budget. However, those people never showed up for Monday's meeting.

City Council says they plan to have the budget approved at their first meeting in December.

The post Public gives input on proposed 2023 Colorado Springs budget appeared first on KRDO .