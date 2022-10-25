ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Justin Fields, Bears run over Patriots to snap skid

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MUijP_0ilMBjys00

Justin Fields ran for one touchdown and threw for another, David Montgomery added another rushing score and the Chicago Bears ended a three-game losing streak with a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday night in Foxborough, Mass.

Fields threw for 179 yards and ran for another 82 as he delivered the victory mere hours after general manager Ryan Poles said the team’s quarterback was showing signs of growth. The effort was helped by Chicago’s defense, which forced four turnovers.

Cairo Santos made four field goals for the Bears, who reeled off the game’s final 23 points starting late in the second quarter. Chicago entered with five consecutive defeats against New England.

Bailey Zappe threw for 185 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in relief of Mac Jones, who struggled in his return from a high ankle sprain. Jones guided New England to just 51 yards of net offense over the first three series before he was removed.

As the Bears built a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on a 42-yard field goal from Santos and a 3-yard TD run from Fields, Jones struggled after missing the previous three games. Zappe made an immediate impact, hitting Jakobi Myers with a 30-yard touchdown pass on his fourth play.

On his next play, after Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant intercepted Fields, Zappe hit DeVante Parker on a 43-yard pass. Rhamondre Stevenson scored on a 4-yard run two plays later as New England took a 14-10 lead with 6:04 remaining in the first half.

The Bears regrouped quickly, taking a 17-14 lead on Fields’ 25-yard TD pass to Khalil Herbert with 1:54 remaining in the first half. Santos’ 23-yard field goal on the final play before halftime gave Chicago a 20-14 advantage.

Santos made a pair of field goals in the third quarter, from 38 and 50 yards, to give the Bears a 26-14 edge. Montgomery put the game away when he scored from 1 yard out with 12:13 remaining as the Bears grabbed a 33-14 lead.

Chicago gained 243 yards rushing, its second consecutive game over 200 and the third time it reached the mark this season.

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith finished with an interception, a sack and 12 tackles.

New England’s Matthew Judon had 2.5 sacks to take over the NFL lead with 8.5.

Fields started in a game against Jones for the first time since Jan. 11, 2021, when Jones led Alabama to a 52-24 victory over Fields and Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

–Field Level Media

