Attorney General Merrick Garland vows Justice Department 'will not permit voters to be intimidated' ahead of midterms

'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
americanmilitarynews.com
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Decides on the 2024 Presidential Election
He is as comfortable on television as on social networks and sports venues. Mark Cuban, 64, is the billionaire next door. The one who can be friends with the haves and the have-nots. His energy is contagious. He is respected by both Democrats and Republicans. To this almost ideal pedigree,...
'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'
Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'
The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic with Biden discussing John Fetterman debate
Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic discussing midterm prospects with Biden. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”. Mr Fetterman, who is recovering from...
Ron DeSantis called out for reaction to woman who passed out at his press briefing
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ press conference was interrupted when a woman in the crowd passed out. Other attendees rushed to her aid, and Mr DeSantis approached the group to see what happened.The press conference was held in Fort Myers Beach and was intended to update the public on the state’s rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Ian last month.A woman in the small crowd gathered to the side of the conference passed out, bringing the briefing to a momentary halt.Bystanders swarmed the woman to ensure she hadn’t been injured or otherwise needed emergency medical services. Less than a minute after the...
Clayton News Daily
Department of Justice won't pursue charges against 2 former South Carolina deputies in the death of Jamal Sutherland
The Department of Justice will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against two former Charleston, South Carolina, sheriff's deputies for their involvement in the in-custody death of Jamal Sutherland, the agency announced Wednesday. Sutherland, 31, died in January 2021 after deputies "forcibly extracted him from his cell" at the...
Clayton News Daily
5 things to know for Oct. 27: Weapons test, Trump, Iran, Lake Mead, Self-driving cars
If you're planning on hitting the streets this Halloween weekend, check your local forecast to make sure the weather won't spook your plans. While most of the country should be pretty fright-free, there will be some pockets of slightly scary skies in the Pacific Northwest and the Deep South. Here's...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says husband, Paul Pelosi, 'violently assaulted' at San Francisco home
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was assaulted after an assailant broke into their home, her office said in a statement Friday.
Clayton News Daily
Richmond can remove its last remaining Confederate statue, judge rules
A Tuesday court ruling has cleared the way for Richmond, Virginia, to remove its last-standing Confederate statue. The statue, standing at the intersection of the city's Hermitage Road and Laburnum Avenue, depicts A.P. Hill, a Confederate general killed during the Third Battle of Petersburg in the American Civil War. The statue was erected on top of the general's burial site.
Clayton News Daily
St. Louis school shooter was flagged in FBI background check but was still able to legally purchase a gun, police say
The gunman who killed two people and wounded several others in a school shooting in St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday was flagged by an FBI background check but was still able to purchase the AR-15-style rifle he used in the attack from a private seller, police said. When 19-year-old Orlando...
