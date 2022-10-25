Read full article on original website
Darin 0 Williams
2d ago
Anyone that has dealt with government agencies and budgets knows that money not spent is not carried over to the next year and often leads to a decrease in funds the next year. The real question here is why didn't these funds get used?
Don Towery
2d ago
Pissed because he was refused an exuberant amount of money for toys .Sorry about your bad luck buddy, but only necessary items will be funded.
One-on-one with Alex Mealer as she wraps up campaign against Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo
HOUSTON, Texas — Out-of-control crime has been the hallmark of Alex Mealer's campaign against incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. The Republican challenger contends that Hidalgo has clearly not done enough. "Lawlessness, public safety, that is the number one priority,” said Mealer. Mealer has played up out-of-control crime...
Texas Attorney General, Secretary of State send inspectors to Harris County polls
HOUSTON — With early voting underway, election inspectors with the Texas Secretary of State's Office are already on the ground in Harris County and more will be arriving for Election Day. In addition to the secretary of state inspectors, the Texas Attorney General's Office announced last week it will...
One-on-one with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ahead of hotly contested election
HOUSTON, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is in a heated fight to keep her seat. She's faced criticism over crime, corruption and what some call a bloated administration. But the one-term incumbent stands behind her record and her staff. "Under my leadership, you no longer have developers...
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo COVID outreach campaign allegedly never returned money
HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo claimed last August that she was not involved in the selection of a little-known, one-woman firm for an $11 million COVID communication contract. "I didn't know this person was being selected or even applying for it. Good luck showing any connection between me...
Here's why a lot of mail-in ballots were rejected in Harris County during the March primary
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Did a change to the vote-by-mail process last year result in more ballots being rejected in the primary election?. Under Senate Bill 1, Texans who vote by mail now need to provide either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number — twice. Once on their absentee application forms and again on the ballot return envelope.
wufe967.com
Texas constable says he will fight blue county’s 'defunding' of his office
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Sunday he would be filing a new complaint with the governor and state comptroller’s office for defunding his office of nearly $989,000. Herman said he was recently informed by the Harris County Auditor’s office that his office had retained $988,804.18 of...
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Final chance for tax rate vote
Harris County Commissioners Court will have two meetings on Oct. 25 in the final chance for commissioners to vote on the county's tax rates. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners have one last opportunity to vote to adopt tax rates before the deadline during two separate meetings on Oct. 25.
Houston Chronicle
Harris County forced to adopt 'no new budget' policy after hamstrung Commissioners Court ends pivotal session without vote
Harris County Commissioners Court adjourned Tuesday afternoon unable to pass a new tax rate or county budget for fiscal year 2023, a result that all but guarantees the county will be compelled to adopt the previous year's policies. The five-member body has been unable to vote to approve a proposed...
Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman to file complaint regarding $988,000 unspent funds allegedly retained
In a statement, Herman explained he received a letter from the county auditor's office saying that it was retaining more than $988,000 of unspent funds from the short fiscal year.
UPDATE: With Harris County commissioners’ no-show, county tax rates revert to no-new-revenue rates
Members of the public spoke for and against the proposed tax rates during the second of two Commissioners Court meetings on Oct. 25. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Update Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. With Commissioners Tom Ramsey and Jack Cagle still absent for the second court meeting Oct. 25, no vote could...
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
Inspectors overseeing election procedures isn't voter intimidation, it's a standard practice that's been happening for decades. Some would argue otherwise though.
fox26houston.com
Four men dead, Harris County needs help notifying families
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Four men have died recently in the Houston area and officials need help identifying their families. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is asking for the public's help with getting in contact with the next of kin of four deceased individuals. SUGGESTED: 'Justice has been...
fox26houston.com
Robert Solis sentenced to death for killing Harris Co. Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal
HOUSTON - A jury has sentenced the man charged with killing a Harris County deputy during a traffic stop, to death. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the verdict was made Wednesday, to sentence Solis to death. This comes nearly 10 days after he was found guilty of Deputy Dhaliwal's murder.
KBTX.com
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peak at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County election officials lay out plan to avoid issues that plagued 2020 general election
HOUSTON – As we count down to election day in two weeks, and with early voting already underway, Harris County election officials are laying out their plan for avoiding the issues that plagued the 2020 election cycle. The county’s letter Tuesday came in response to allegations made in an...
marketplace.org
Texas taxpayers shell out millions to defend redistricting maps
As voting gets underway for this year’s midterms, some Texans are casting ballots in new voting districts as a result of redistricting following the 2020 census. The Texas legislature, now controlled by Republicans, approved new redistricting maps. Civil rights groups say the maps violate federal law by diluting the voting power of minorities, who tend to back Democrats. The state is now spending millions to defend itself in lawsuits that challenge the new maps.
bigjolly.com
Mattress Mac vs Hanoi Jane
In the race for Harris County Judge, it is incumbent Lina Hidalgo versus challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer. Or is it?. Judge Hidalgo trotted out a dinosaur from the ’60’s to help with her faltering campaign:. Interesting choice for Judge Hidalgo. This is the enduring photo of Hanoi...
fox26houston.com
Mistrial declared in AJ Armstrong retrial for capital murder of Bellaire parents
BELLAIRE, Texas - A mistrial has been declared in the case of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. who was accused capital murder in the shooting deaths of his parents inside their Bellaire home in 2016. The jury began deliberating on Monday, and on Wednesday the jury sent a note to the...
Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race
A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
Daily Cougar Online
Hobby School Poll: Harris County Judge’s Race Too Close to Call
The race for chief executive in Texas’ most populous county is too close to call, with concerns about crime helping to propel Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer into a statistical dead heat with Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo. A poll from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University...
