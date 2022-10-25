Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Related
Why Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is facing his toughest task yet
Tyus Jones is standing at the scorer's table. There's 6:47 left in the first quarter, and he removes his warmup shirt and points at Desmond Bane as the dead-ball horn sounds off for substitutions. This is much earlier than Jones was subbing into games the past three seasons with the...
NOLA.com
Trey Murphy's perfect night shooting fuels Pelicans' short-handed win over Mavericks
Luka Doncic is a New Orleans Pelicans killer. Entering Tuesday’s game, Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks had won nine of 11 meetings against their Southwest Division foe. Doncic’s pick-and-roll artistry is difficult for every NBA team to contain, but for New Orleans, he has been especially hard to defend.
Yardbarker
Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to OT win over Hornets
Jalen Brunson scored six of his 27 points in overtime as the New York Knicks recovered after relinquishing a fourth-quarter lead to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 134-131 on Wednesday night. The Knicks never trailed after Brunson's go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:14 to play in the extra session. R.J. Barrett notched...
Andre Iguodala updates his progress, discusses young Warriors
Andre Iguodala spoke to reporters Thursday about his possible return and the development of young Warriors like Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022
The Houston Rockets take on the Utah Jazz. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Rockets-Jazz prediction and pick. The Utah Jazz were supposed to be tanking this season, right? Not so fast. This team certainly looks like a contender for a play-in spot. The Jazz have a new coach, Will Hardy, who is doing an excellent job of deploying personnel and developing the players on his roster. Look at Lauri Markkanen, for example. He never found a groove in Chicago or Cleveland, but Markkanen has thrived for the Jazz in the first few games of the season. He was a legitimately dominant offensive player in Utah’s overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans this past Sunday. He looks far better than he did in his previous NBA seasons. If this is the player Utah will have for the vast majority of the regular season, the Jazz’s upside increases significantly. The same can be said for a few other players on the roster who looked better than they have in the past. Mike Conley is still a solid floor leader for this team, getting everyone organized, and Jordan Clarkson is the fearless shooter-scorer who can catch fire and cause problems for opposing defenses. So what if Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are gone? The Jazz have instantly made themselves a tough team to play. The possibility of winning 40 games does not seem ludicrous at this point.
Trae Young scores 35 points, Hawks beat Pistons 118-113
DETROIT (AP) — Trae Young scored 35 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons 118-113 on Wednesday night to open a two-game set at Little Caesars Arena.The teams will meet again Friday night."We found a way to get stops at the end and we found a way to make baskets," Young said. "That's all that matters."John Collins added 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and De'Andre Hunter had 17 points to help the Hawks improve to 3-1."We knew we all needed to bring more energy tonight," said Clint Capela, who had eight rebounds and four blocked shots...
Anthony Edwards' Hot Shooting Night Leads Timberwolves Over Spurs
Anthony Edwards' 34 points set the tone for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their win over the San Antonio Spurs.
NBA Odds: Spurs vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022
The San Antonio Spurs (3-1) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) in what will be the second straight matchup between the two teams. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Timberwolves prediction and pick. San Antonio is a surprising 3-1 after...
Herbert, Chargers trying to weather early-season injuries
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert continues to progress from his early-season injury but he has seen his favorite playmakers and other key players end up sidelined
Seeking 5-0 start, Blazers welcome Heat to town
The Portland Trail Blazers are 4-0 for the first time in 23 years. Now, the Trail Blazers look to continue
Comments / 0