Crews put out fire at Pounder Excavation in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews responded on Wednesday to a fire at Pounder Excavation in North Spokane. According to Spokane County Fire District #9 Assistant Chief Jim Walkowski, nobody was hurt in the fire, but it was hard to put out due to heavy black smoke. The cause is under...
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Fire Department put out a garage fire that burned on the South Hill early Tuesday morning. SFD was dispatched to a fire burning at 3431 South Cook Street after an SPD Patrol Officer saw it. There were heavy fire conditions coming from one garage within the larger complex. Utilities, other garage units and homes were...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The teenage boy stabbed in Spokane Valley on Tuesday remains in the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said two boys were shooting a pellet gun on E. Indiana near the Centennial Trail. One walked away into the trees and suddenly heard the victim yell. He told deputies when he looked back, he...
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Fire Department has confirmed a structure fire near E Marshall Ave. The family claims they smelt smoke around 5 a.m. but went back to sleep. Around 8:09 a.m. they called authorities. Seven people and many pets were in the house at the time of...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nine people, including five children, safely escaped a house fire in east Spokane early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the home near E. Marshall Ave and N. Napa St just after 8 a.m. Crews on scene said there is extensive damage to the home but they have not yet identified the cause of the fire. COPYRIGHT...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police are investigating a reported stabbing off of E. Indiana near the Spokane River. The stabbing happened on Tuesday evening and left a juvenile in critical condition. According to a press release from the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), deputies responded to a...
SR 24 blocked both directions near milepost 46
SPOKANE, Wash. – A rollover semi crash is blocking both lanes of SR 24 near milepost 46. Right now, first responders are on scene. Washington State Patrol is telling travelers to expect delays. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. FOX28...
‘It needs to go’: East Spokane Business Association wants Camp Hope removed by Thanksgiving
SPOKANE, Wash. — East Spokane Business Owners say Camp Hope needs to go now, saying they can’t bear the burden anymore. “If you had the people in your backyard, how would you feel about it,” Owner of Fresh Soul and the CEO of the Spokane Eastside Reunion Michael Brown said. Brown is one of many local owners condemning the camp,...
City of Spokane wants to terminate shelter agreement with Guardians Foundation over theft scandal
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking to end its relationship with the operator of two local homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation currently operates the Trent Ave and Cannon Street shelters. Earlier this month, the organization came forward to notify the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There were allegations of potential fraud ranging...
Student assaults staff member at East Valley High School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An East Valley High School student is facing charges for assaulting a staff member on Wednesday. Superintendent Brian Talbott said that aside from being shocked, the staff member is doing okay. He could not confirm what prompted the assault but said the investigation is now in the hands of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. COPYRIGHT...
The Spokane County Sheriffs deputies are searching for a person who stabbed a Spokane Valley teenager. Right now, that teen is in the hospital in critical condition.
Jewels Helping Hands, I-90 homeless campers react to emergency operations center
SPOKANE, Wash. — City and county leaders say rising crime and dropping temperatures have made clearing the I-90 homeless encampment an urgent priority. They believe it can be done by November 15 this year. "We are going to solve this issue not in a year, not in eight months,...
‘They’re only giving us 90 days in the middle of winter:’ Small Rathdrum community facing eviction
RATHDRUM, Idaho. – In the rural and quiet town of Rathdrum, the Mountain View Home Community is facing possible eviction during the coldest months of the year. “It’s a hell of a way to enter winter,” Resident Roger Gee said. Gee has lived in the mobile home...
Trick or Treat: Here are some Halloween events happening in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — It's time to get in the Halloween spirit!. Halloween is a holiday celebrated in the United States and other countries worldwide, such as Asia, Oceania, Europe and other countries in North America. The holiday takes place on Oct. 31, and this year it falls on Monday.
Suspect stabbed during Post Falls home break-in
POST FALLS, Idaho — A person who broke into a Post Falls home was stabbed by somebody living there, according to police. A caller told Post Falls Police someone broke into their home at S. Cedar Street and Maplewood Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. The caller said there was a physical altercation and the person breaking in was known...
Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
Leaders from City of Spokane and Spokane County activate emergency order for Camp Hope
Leaders with the City of Spokane and Spokane County held a press conference on Thursday to discuss an emergency order for Camp Hope. City spokesman Brian Coddington released a statement on the move, calling it "a demonstration of the united regional commitment to improving the situation for everyone."
South Hill residents dealing with water damage after maintenance work at nearby water tower
SPOKANE, Wash. – A City of Spokane maintenance project at a water tower on the South Hill became much more than that for nearby residents last week. The water tower, called the Garden Park Reservoir, is located near the intersection of 37th Ave. and Lee St., close to Hamblen Park.
Café Carambola burglary suspect arrested in CDA just hours after theft
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - A local business in downtown Coeur d’Alene is being credited with catching a burglary suspect. The burglary happened Monday evening at Café Carambola. The suspect reportedly got away with all the cash in the cash register, several art pieces from Mexico, and a cell phone.
