Spokane, WA

Crews put out fire at Pounder Excavation in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews responded on Wednesday to a fire at Pounder Excavation in North Spokane. According to Spokane County Fire District #9 Assistant Chief Jim Walkowski, nobody was hurt in the fire, but it was hard to put out due to heavy black smoke. The cause is under...
SPOKANE, WA
Firefighters put out garage fire on South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Fire Department put out a garage fire that burned on the South Hill early Tuesday morning. SFD was dispatched to a fire burning at 3431 South Cook Street after an SPD Patrol Officer saw it. There were heavy fire conditions coming from one garage within the larger complex. Utilities, other garage units and homes were...
SPOKANE, WA
New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
SPOKANE, WA
Family of seven escape structure fire in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Fire Department has confirmed a structure fire near E Marshall Ave. The family claims they smelt smoke around 5 a.m. but went back to sleep. Around 8:09 a.m. they called authorities. Seven people and many pets were in the house at the time of...
SPOKANE, WA
9 people escape house fire in east Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nine people, including five children, safely escaped a house fire in east Spokane early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the home near E. Marshall Ave and N. Napa St just after 8 a.m. Crews on scene said there is extensive damage to the home but they have not yet identified the cause of the fire. COPYRIGHT...
SPOKANE, WA
SR 24 blocked both directions near milepost 46

SPOKANE, Wash. – A rollover semi crash is blocking both lanes of SR 24 near milepost 46. Right now, first responders are on scene. Washington State Patrol is telling travelers to expect delays. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. FOX28...
SPOKANE, WA
City of Spokane wants to terminate shelter agreement with Guardians Foundation over theft scandal

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking to end its relationship with the operator of two local homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation currently operates the Trent Ave and Cannon Street shelters. Earlier this month, the organization came forward to notify the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There were allegations of potential fraud ranging...
SPOKANE, WA
Student assaults staff member at East Valley High School

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An East Valley High School student is facing charges for assaulting a staff member on Wednesday. Superintendent Brian Talbott said that aside from being shocked, the staff member is doing okay. He could not confirm what prompted the assault but said the investigation is now in the hands of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.   COPYRIGHT...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Suspect stabbed during Post Falls home break-in

POST FALLS, Idaho — A person who broke into a Post Falls home was stabbed by somebody living there, according to police. A caller told Post Falls Police someone broke into their home at S. Cedar Street and Maplewood Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. The caller said there was a physical altercation and the person breaking in was known...
POST FALLS, ID
Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
SPOKANE, WA

