Santa Rosa police are looking for a man who threw away a ghost gun near Southwest Community Park. Over the weekend, police were responding to an unwanted person at the park when they saw an unrelated fight across the street. They approached and one suspect with a duffle bag took off running. As police pursued on foot, the suspect threw the bag into the front yard of a residence on Westland Drive. He then jumped a fence into the backyard of a large property on Burbank Avenue. Police couldn’t find the suspect but they opened the duffle bag and found a polymer 80 “ghost gun” with a 30-round extended Glock magazine, a second 10-round magazine with 3 rounds, and over a pound of processed marijuana.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO