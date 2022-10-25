Read full article on original website
Son Broke Windshield With A Crowbar, Female Causing Disturbance – Ukiah Police Logs 10.24.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
PG&E Flying Above Mendocino, Humboldt, Lake, and Sonoma Counties This Week
As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
UPD: Two Adults, Two Juveniles Wore Face Masks and Brandished a Shotgun While Robbing Ukiah Man
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/23/22 at approximately 1939 hours, UPD officers were dispatched to a report of...
Allan Thorpe Killed, Beth Thorpe Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Hatchery Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized after Pedestrian Collision near Old Redwood Highway. The incident took place near the 5736 block of Old Redwood Highway around 7:56 p.m., on October 9th. According to the CHP, two pedestrians were walking outside of a marked crosswalk in a dark area when a passing vehicle...
Man Reportedly Beats Another With Crowbar in Front of Ukiah Gas Station
An assault reportedly occurred near the intersection of Ukiah’s Talmage Road and Airport Park Boulevard around 9:04 p.m. The dispatcher relayed to officers that multiple callers indicated a man was beating another with a crowbar at the entrance to Quick Stop, a gas station on that corner. The suspect...
Robber Arrested After Attacking Man Near a Petaluma Chevron
A Mendocino man has been arrested for robbery in Petaluma. On Monday night outside the Chevron on East Washington Street, a man walked up to another man and punched him. Afterwards, the suspect stole the man’s cellphone and fled on foot. Police were called and they were able to find the suspect in Lucchesi Park. The victim identified the suspect, 26-year-old Tate Madson, as the robber. Madson was arrested for robbery as well as for three outstanding warrants.
Motorcyclist injured in Glenn County crash Tuesday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 36-year-old man riding a motorcycle was injured in a crash on County Road 200 in Glenn County Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the driver of a 2007 Nissan Altima was attempting to make a left turn into a mobile home park around 3:15 p.m.
New sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, there is a crackdown on sideshows. On Tuesday night, the Santa Rosa City Council approved a new ordinance that would give law enforcement new tools to deal with the escalation of reckless illegal driving exhibitions in the city. Santa Rosa Police Department Police Chief John Cregan […]
Elliot’s Christmas Tree Employee Found Dead at Ukiah Fairgrounds—Cause Likely ‘On-Going Medical Issues’
A man in his 40s from the Potter Valley area died yesterday afternoon at the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Detectives determined the man’s passing was likely the result of ongoing medical issues. California Highway Patrol’s Public Information Officer Olegario Marin told us his agency is taking the lead on the investigation...
Save the Redwoods League Secures Opportunity to Protect 3,862-Acre Weger Ranch in Mendocino County
The following is a press release issued by the Save the Redwood League:. Save the Redwoods League today announced that it has secured an opportunity to purchase a conservation easement on the 3,862-acre Weger Ranch. Weger Ranch shares a 1.25-mile border with Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve. This conservation easement will enable the League to buffer the old-growth redwoods in the park and expand redwood conservation in this vital corner of the coast redwood range. The property is the sixth-largest individual property and the largest non-industrial private forest in the Big River watershed, offering the League a unique chance to protect a vast, biodiverse redwood forest in the region.
Theft Of Phone, Fight On Main Street – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.23.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Clearlake, California
Clearlake, California, is home to just over 16,000 people. It is one of the smallest yet fastest-growing towns in Lake County, California. It is located in Northern California and is the perfect getaway spot for people that want to vacation away from the hustle and bustle of major cities or enjoy a serene afternoon near Clear Lake State Park.
Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday
Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
Ghost Thrown Away in Santa Rosa Park; Suspect on the Loose
Santa Rosa police are looking for a man who threw away a ghost gun near Southwest Community Park. Over the weekend, police were responding to an unwanted person at the park when they saw an unrelated fight across the street. They approached and one suspect with a duffle bag took off running. As police pursued on foot, the suspect threw the bag into the front yard of a residence on Westland Drive. He then jumped a fence into the backyard of a large property on Burbank Avenue. Police couldn’t find the suspect but they opened the duffle bag and found a polymer 80 “ghost gun” with a 30-round extended Glock magazine, a second 10-round magazine with 3 rounds, and over a pound of processed marijuana.
Cat Shot By BB Gun, Theft Of Phone – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.24.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Sonoma County Residents Spend 39-Percent of Income on Housing
New data shows Sonoma County residents, on average, spend about 39-percent of their annual income on housing. The data was compiled by the Sonoma County Economic Development Board and it shows Windsor residents had the highest median income of any city last year. The average Windsor resident was making more than $115-thousand. Rohnert Park had the lowest average median income at about $81-thousand per resident. Residents living in the city of Sonoma spent an average of nearly half of their annual income on housing last year, the most of any city in the county.
ACLU threatens Sebastopol with lawsuit for homelessness policies
The ACLU Foundation of Northern California, Disability Rights Advocates, Legal Aid of Sonoma County, and California Rural Legal Assistance, Inc. filed suit against the city of Sebastopol for enacting an ordinance that prohibits vehicles “used for human habitation” from parking anywhere within city limits during the day. This action, aimed at driving the city’s most vulnerable residents out of town, follows a decades-long local and state failure to build affordable housing.
Staffing Issues Affecting Mail Delivery in Santa Rosa
Staffing issues are causing mail to be delivered to Santa Rosa residents sometimes as late as 10 p.m. A spokesperson for the USPS in Northern California confirmed to The Press Democrat that at least 30 of Santa Rosa’s 150 mail carrier routes are either vacant or will soon be vacant. That means other carriers are having to take on partial routes in addition to their usual one dedicated route. The spokesperson also told the newspaper that an earlier-than-usual holiday shopping season is also causing delays. Even with Black Friday a few weeks away, the USPS is already seeing an influx in the number of parcels needing to be delivered.
Sonoma County couple receives statewide award for distinguished service as foster parents
A Fulton couple who fostered more than 140 children over the past two decades have been named the most outstanding foster parents in California by RaiseAChild, a nonprofit that partners with counties to recruit, review and train foster parents. Joyce and Jim Hammerich will receive the 2022 RaiseAChild Honors Award...
Chef Rob Reyes Died of Blunt Force Trauma
Blunt force trauma to the chest is the cause of death for a local popular chef. The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office says that is the cause of death for Rob Reyes of Santa Rosa. Reyes was riding his bicycle with friends along the West County Regional Trail in Graton in late August. It was during this ride when he struck a bollard on the trail and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Reyes’ death has been ruled accidental. It’s sparked debate whether bollards should be removed from the trail. Cyclists argue that they are unsafe.
