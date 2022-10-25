ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

Ted Cruz booed at Yankees game: ‘Criticize our city and this is the proper welcome you get’

By Aliza Chasan
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhTiq_0ilMAIEk00

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A number of Yankees fans had something to boo besides for the final score at Sunday night’s game against the Astros.

Sen. Ted Cruz, who attended the game in support of the Houston team, was met with ire from some fans. One person shared a photo of Cruz “getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight;” in it, a number of people gave the senator the middle finger. Mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy responded to the image.

“Criticize our city and this is the proper welcome you get,” he tweeted. “It’s also the proper welcome for anyone named @tedcruz at any time.”

Video also shows angry fans calling Cruz racist. One person called him “a disgrace” and another said the senator sucked. Despite the reception, Cruz posted a picture of himself smiling at the game.

He was also heckled on Monday during a live taping of “The View.” Three people were removed from set.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Magic Johnson surprises EPISD student-athletes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Student-athletes from El Paso ISD schools were shocked when NBA superstar Earvin “Magic” Johnson arrived for a surprise visit at Andress High School’s Performing Arts Center. More than 310 boys and girls basketball players from all EPISD schools were on hand as part of an event organized by the district […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Drunk man lost balance and fell on newborn, Brownsville police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man they allege was intoxicated when he grabbed a 1-month-old and then fell on top of the newborn. Arturo Javier Contreras, 20, was arrested on charges of injury to a child, assault family violence, endangering a child, resisting arrest and failure to identify, according to the Brownsville […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ players beginning to turn against organization after ‘brutal’ post-season experience

The New York Yankees were swept in the ALCS by the Houston Astros, an unexpected turn of events that has sent the organization into a whirlwind. The team has yet to extend general manager Brian Cashman with his contract expiring, and superstar slugger Aaron Judge could be on his way out with rumors indicating the San Francisco Giants are ready to make a big play for his services.
BRONX, NY
TheDailyBeast

Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Ted Cruz for Getting Heckled by Yankee Fans

Jimmy Kimmel returned from a week-long break on Monday, and the first thing he wanted to talk about was how Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) got thoroughly embarrassed at Yankee Stadium the night before.After a very quick recap of the MLB playoffs, the host zoomed in on the crowd at the Astros vs. Yankees game from Sunday night to reveal “the most repulsive man in America, Ted Cruz.”“Ted was in town, in New York, promoting his new book Vomit Baby,” Kimmel joked. “This is what his mother called him when he was born.”Then Kimmel just lingered on the photo of Cruz...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Astros Were Not Shy About A Yankees Request

The ALCS is over, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious. It was yet another matchup between them and the New York Yankees, who have been longing for revenge after news broke about the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. However, revenge will have to wait. Prior to the series, Yankees...
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Yardbarker

Astros Troll Yankees With Broom Celebration After ALCS Sweep

The Astros finished off their sweep of the Yankees in the American League Championship Series on Sunday night and they've got the brooms to prove it. While celebrating in the visitor's clubhouse at Yankee Stadium, popping bottles following a 6-5 series-clinching win in the Bronx, Houston brought out some literal brooms.
HOUSTON, TX
KTSM

Police investigating ‘possible homicide’ at Lower Valley assisted living center

UPDATE: CAP detectives continue the investigation into the death of a 62-year-old man. According to El Paso Police Department, there was a physical altercation between the 62-year-old and his 88-year-old male roommate at the Loving Care Assisted Living Facility. A care provider was tending to the 62-year-old man’s facial injuries when the 62-year-old went unresponsive. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Views from the anchor desk: MLB postseason provides electric atmospheres

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and no, I’m not talking about the holidays. Every major American sport is in season right now, but there’s nothing quite like postseason baseball in October (even though this year’s World Series is one of my least favorite matchups, Phillies vs. Astros.) […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Barrio Azteca gunmen sentenced to life in notorious 2010 Consulate murders

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Barrio Azteca gunmen directly responsible for the March 2010 murders in Juarez, Mexico of a U.S. Consulate employee, her husband, and the husband of another U.S. Consulate employee were sentenced to life in prison Monday, Oct. 24. “The gunmen who viciously shot and killed Leslie Enriquez, Arthur Redelfs, and […]
EL PASO, TX
Daily Mail

Spend big on Judge, don't rule out a run at Ohtani... and DeGrom wouldn't go amiss either! It's now or never for the New York Yankees reset - and Hal Steinbrenner must step up and shrug off the shadow of his legendary father

This just is not good enough when you're the New York Yankees, and the usual caveats don't cover it. It's not enough to make the playoffs every year - so does nearly half the league these days. It's not enough to have unlimited funds if the results don't add up...
BOSTON, NY
KTSM

U.S. Rep Escobar faces GOP challenger Armendariz-Jackson in rematch

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, is facing Republican challenger Irene Armendariz-Jackson in the 16th Congressional District. This is not the first time Escobar and Armendariz-Jackson have gone head to head. In 2020 Escobar beat Armendariz-Jackson for Congress with 65 percent of the vote. This time around Armendariz-Jackson tells […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy