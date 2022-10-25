Read full article on original website
Sooners receive another recruiting prediction to land 2024 QB Michael Hawkins
While things have been quiet for Oklahoma’s 2023 class following their impressive summer on the recruiting trail, that doesn’t mean the Sooners haven’t been working on the class of 2024. The crown jewel of their 2023 class is quarterback Jackson Arnold, from Denton Guyer High School, just...
Steve Sarkisian apologizes for what he did after Oklahoma State loss
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian apologized to Longhorns fans over one thing he did after Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State. The Longhorns allowed 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter Saturday in a 41-34 loss, prompting a frustrated Sarkisian to leave the field immediately instead of staying to sing The Eyes of Texas, the official school song. Most players followed Sarkisian’s lead and left the field, leaving only a handful behind to sing the song.
Former Alabama Quarterback Has TCU Over Crimson Tide In Rankings
Greg McElroy made a bold move in his top 10 rankings. McElroy, who is a college football analyst for ESPN, moved Alabama up two spots to No. 7. He also has TCU over Alabama in his latest rankings, which does make some sense since the former is undefeated. He liked...
Why Billy Bowman's Return 'Sooner Rather Than Later' Crucial in Oklahoma's Stretch Run
Oklahoma's defense is looking for a jump-start as their star safety hopes to return from a knee injury.
3 reasons TCU will win Big 12 over Texas, Oklahoma State
The Big 12 conference has turned upside down in the 2022 college football season. Preseason favorites Baylor and Oklahoma have stumbled to slow starts, while teams no one expected to make noise have done so. Even Kansas has been a factor in the Big 12 after placing last in the preseason poll. In all the chaos, TCU football has thrived more than any other team in the conference.
In Iowa State, Oklahoma's Offense Faces a Stout Defense That Was 'Invented There'
Coming off an open date for both teams, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby will try to solve the Cyclone scheme that gave Lincoln Riley so many problems.
SI’s Expert Picks for College Football Week 9
As October comes to a close, the stakes in this college football season continue to get higher. This is the last weekend before the first College Football Playoff top-25 rankings are released by the selection committee, which will provide plenty of insight into where individual teams stand in their postseason hopes.
Big 12 will be just fine after the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns leave for the SEC
Something that perhaps caught Sooners fans off guard this season was just how improved several programs in the Big 12 were. TCU, Kansas State, Kansas, and Texas Tech have all surpassed preseason expectations. I hate getting “SEC SEC SEC” chanted at me as much of the next guy, but after...
Where Oregon stands in 2023 recruiting rankings after big-time OL addition
Monday was a big day for the Oregon Ducks as far as recruiting goes, which make sense after the big weekend in Eugene highlighted by a statement win over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. On Monday afternoon, Dan Lanning and the Ducks received a commitment from four-star Iapani Laloulu, the No. 18 inside offensive lineman and No. 310 overall player in the class. A few hours before that, Oregon gained a commitment from four-star tight end AJ Pugliano, the No. 1 player in the state of Oregon and the No. 5 TE nationally in the 2024 class. While only one of those...
Top Men’s College Hoops Breakout Player Candidates
When the men’s AP All-Americans were announced last spring, two of the first-teamers hadn’t even averaged double-figure scoring the prior season. Massive jumps in production, like the ones we saw from Johnny Davis and Keegan Murray in 2021–22, happen every year—even if they don’t all blossom into All-Americans. With that duo off to the NBA, which players are best positioned to follow their lead and be the breakout stars of the ’22–23 season? Here are 10 names to learn now before they’re household names come March.
Oklahoma extends offer to in-state 2025 tight end Nate Roberts
Oklahoma slowly but surely continues to build its recruiting board for its 2025 class. There’s no better place to do that than within your own backyard. The Sooners’ latest offer went out to rising in-state star Nate Roberts, a tight end from Washington, Oklahoma. Roberts is a massive...
South Carolina bowl projections after Week 8
South Carolina’s win over Texas A&M was huge for a lot of reasons both short and long-term. But one of the benefits is now the Gamecocks have been elevated in a lot of bowl projections. South Carolina projects anywhere from the Liberty Bowl all the way up to the...
Texas Working to Flip WR Recruit Moore
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
With destiny out of Oklahoma's control, winning the next game is all that matters
When the Oklahoma Sooners lost to the Texas Longhorns 49-0, their chances at a trip to Arlington for the Big 12 Championship were all but destroyed. The Sooners had lost three straight games, which was something that hadn’t happened in over two decades. After a bounce-back win against Kansas...
Nebraska offers 2024 DB from Arizona
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered 2024 three-star defensive back Kennedy Urlacher. He is the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher. As a junior, Kennedy Urlacher has 20 total tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery in six games per MaxPreps. He attends Chandler High School in Chandler, AZ. Nebraska also recently offered his high school teammate running back Ca’lil Valentine. 247 Sports ranks Urlacher as the 57th-best safety in the 2024 class. He has received offers from Arizona, Iowa, New Mexico, and Northern Arizona. Nebraska has been active on the recruiting trail, but they are still looking to land their first commit in the 2024 class. Honored to have received an offer from The University of Nebraska!! @HuskerFBNation @GarretsonRick @VaughtCoach @MG_Underwood pic.twitter.com/zpKwxbZUwY — Kennedy Urlacher (@k_urlacher11) October 25, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska Football Coaching Search Tracker: Week 8
Thunder Shooting Woes Still Prevalent Early in 2022-23 Season
New season, same problems for Oklahoma City through the first three games. OKC pushed to heighten the shooting prowess on the team this off-season, however through three games the Thunder’s shooting woes are still prevalent. While fixing shooting will no doubt take time, the team will still need to...
