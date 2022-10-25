Read full article on original website
Related
Top stars, best performances from Day 1 of the Arkansas state volleyball tournaments
By Jeff Halpern Volleyball stars from the first round of the state volleyball tournament. CLASS 6AMaddie Lee, BentonvilleThe senior had 15 kills and 11 digs in a 3-0 victory over Bryant. CLASS 5ABri Ball, Van Buren The 6-0 senior setter had 10 kills and 21 assists in a 3-0 victory over Batesville. ...
KTLO
Tuesday volleyball results include MHHS falling in state tourney
The Mountain Home High School volleyball team watched its season come to an end Tuesday in the Class 5A State Tournament at Greenbrier. The Lady Bombers fell in straight sets as Marion posted scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-22. Mountain Home’s final record is 18-8. Salem was one and...
KTLO
Thursday football schedule includes season finale for MH junior high teams
Thursday’s football schedule includes two of Mountain Home’s junior high teams finishing their season by welcoming West Memphis Wonder to Bomber Stadium. The eighth grade game kicks off at 5 followed by the freshman contest. In other junior high football, Yellville-Summit hosts Newport, Salem travels to Perryville, Melbourne...
Lafayette beats rival Eureka to win Class 5 District 2 girls volleyball crown
EUREKA – After losing the first set of the Class 5 District 2 championship game on Tuesday night at Eureka, the Lafayette girls volleyball team was serenaded with chants from the Wildcats’ rowdy student section. “This is our house,” the students chanted. “This is our house.” The second-seeded ...
i70sports.com
Vandals Football Familiar With Saturday Playoff Game Preparation
The Vandals are set for Round 1 of the High School football playoffs this Saturday as they will host Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at 2 pm at Mark Greer Field. Saturday has become commonplace for playoff games, even in the first round when the travel can be shorter. And, Vandals Coach Jason Clay says he believes they have down a pretty good routine at this point.
SBLive Missouri Power 25 Week 9 High School Football Rankings: Troy Buchanan moves back into Top 10
By Chris Geinosky Week 9 of the Missouri high school football campaign brought the regular season to a close. All ranked teams played on Friday night, and there were no shortages of both great performances and surprising results. Camdenton and Seneca failed to complete undefeated seasons. Lee’s ...
Comments / 0