The Vandals are set for Round 1 of the High School football playoffs this Saturday as they will host Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at 2 pm at Mark Greer Field. Saturday has become commonplace for playoff games, even in the first round when the travel can be shorter. And, Vandals Coach Jason Clay says he believes they have down a pretty good routine at this point.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO