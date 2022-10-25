ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Thursday football schedule includes season finale for MH junior high teams

Thursday’s football schedule includes two of Mountain Home’s junior high teams finishing their season by welcoming West Memphis Wonder to Bomber Stadium. The eighth grade game kicks off at 5 followed by the freshman contest. In other junior high football, Yellville-Summit hosts Newport, Salem travels to Perryville, Melbourne...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
i70sports.com

Vandals Football Familiar With Saturday Playoff Game Preparation

The Vandals are set for Round 1 of the High School football playoffs this Saturday as they will host Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at 2 pm at Mark Greer Field. Saturday has become commonplace for playoff games, even in the first round when the travel can be shorter. And, Vandals Coach Jason Clay says he believes they have down a pretty good routine at this point.
VANDALIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy