Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Related
KDVR.com
Thornton resident needs new apartment
A Thornton woman is hoping to find a new home after receiving a notification from the city alerting residents of an inspection showing no heat in the building. Shaul Turner reports. Thornton resident needs new apartment. A Thornton woman is hoping to find a new home after receiving a notification...
KDVR.com
Colorado behind on new COVID vaccine
The older generations of Colorado are on their vaccine game while the rest of the state is lagging behind. The older generations of Colorado are on their vaccine game while the rest of the state is lagging behind. Mom speaks after son killed at house party. A mother says her...
KDVR.com
New addiction treatment center opening in Aurora
A new center for those seeking treatment when it comes to addiction is opening in Aurora. Kim Posey reports. A new center for those seeking treatment when it comes to addiction is opening in Aurora. Kim Posey reports. Timing of snow in Denver metro area, mountain corridor. Timing of snow...
KDVR.com
Sheriff: 2 killed after opening fire on deputies
A deadly shooting took place in Lone Tree while a patrol was looking for stolen cars. A deadly shooting took place in Lone Tree while a patrol was looking for stolen cars. A mother says her 18-year-old son is the person who was gunned down at a house party in Adams County. Matt Mauro reports.
KDVR.com
Cool Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s
Temperatures are in the upper 50s on Wednesday, but an even bigger cooldown moves through the state overnight and could bring snow Thursday morning. Travis Michels forecasts. Temperatures are in the upper 50s on Wednesday, but an even bigger cooldown moves through the state overnight and could bring snow Thursday morning. Travis Michels forecasts.
KDVR.com
Home in Adams County party shooting was listed on Vrbo
The home where a deadly shooting happened during a weekend house party was listed on Vrbo at $600 a night. Courtney Fromm reports. Home in Adams County party shooting was listed on …. The home where a deadly shooting happened during a weekend house party was listed on Vrbo at...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Snow possible in the metro
Denver’s weather will be turning cold and wet on Thursday as Colorado’s next storm system moves in. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Denver’s weather will be turning cold and wet on Thursday as Colorado’s next storm system moves in. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Deadly crash closes I-70...
KDVR.com
Teen died leaving Adams County party house in 2021
The Problem Solvers are learning more about the Vrbo rental house at 70th and Broadway, where a teen was shot to death during a house party last weekend. Gabby Easterwood reports. Teen died leaving Adams County party house in 2021. The Problem Solvers are learning more about the Vrbo rental...
KDVR.com
RSV cases spiking in Colorado hospitals
Evan Kruegel is looking into a big spike in CSV cases in the Denver metro. Evan Kruegel is looking into a big spike in CSV cases in the Denver metro. What you need to know about your ballot before Election …. Carly Moore is reporting all the important dates voters...
KDVR.com
Proposed DPS closures announced
There are 10 Denver Public Schools elementary and middle school campuses recommended for closure. Matt Mauro reports. There are 10 Denver Public Schools elementary and middle school campuses recommended for closure. Matt Mauro reports. Afternoon rain showers Wednesday. Temperatures will feel cooler Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s and...
KDVR.com
Charter school debuts all-electric bus fleet
Peak to Peak Charter School is the first in Colorado to operate an all-electric school bus fleet. Carly Moore reports. Peak to Peak Charter School is the first in Colorado to operate an all-electric school bus fleet. Carly Moore reports. Deadly crash closes I-70 near Georgetown. Deadly crash closes I-70...
KDVR.com
RTD offering free rides to the polls
On Friday and Election Day, RTD is offering free bus rides so everyone can make it to the polls to vote. Kristen Chapman reports. On Friday and Election Day, RTD is offering free bus rides so everyone can make it to the polls to vote. Kristen Chapman reports. Deadly crash...
KDVR.com
Rain, snow impacting foothills, I-70
The rain and snow mix is making its way to Denver, but in the meantime, it is having an impact on road conditions up in the high country along I-70. Chris Tomer forecasts. The rain and snow mix is making its way to Denver, but in the meantime, it is having an impact on road conditions up in the high country along I-70. Chris Tomer forecasts.
KDVR.com
Boarders take advantage of the mountain snow
Snow hit the mountains just before Keystone is set to open for the season. Nicole Fierro reports. Snow hit the mountains just before Keystone is set to open for the season. Nicole Fierro reports. Deadly crash closes I-70 near Georgetown. Deadly crash closes I-70 near Georgetown, Drew Engelbart reports. RTD...
KDVR.com
How much do you need to rent a 1-bedroom in Denver?
Denver renters looking for a one-bedroom apartment need to make quite a bit. How much? DJ Summers reports. How much do you need to rent a 1-bedroom in Denver?. Denver renters looking for a one-bedroom apartment need to make quite a bit. How much? DJ Summers reports. Grieving mother speaks...
KDVR.com
2 suspects killed, 1 deputy injured from shooting at RTD station
Two people are dead and one deputy was injured in an officer-involved shooting at an RTD station in Douglas County early Wednesday morning. Jim Hooley reports. 2 suspects killed, 1 deputy injured from shooting …. Two people are dead and one deputy was injured in an officer-involved shooting at an...
Denver's first snow of the season possible early Thursday
Just a few days after the first official freeze of the season on Monday, the first measurable snow of the season could arrive early Thursday.A surge of snow in the mountains Wednesday morning will stop short of reaching Denver and the Front Range so the metro area will stay dry Wednesday. But a second surge of snow in the high country Wednesday night should successfully spread east to the urban corridor early Thursday morning.The precipitation should start as rain around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins before changing into snow after 2 a.m.CBS News Colorado has declared a First Alert Weather...
KDVR.com
Castle Rock limits new grass lawns
"ColoradoScape" is the new way to conserve water in Castle Rock. Kim Posey reports. "ColoradoScape" is the new way to conserve water in Castle Rock. Kim Posey reports. Temperatures will feel cooler Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s and afternoon rain chances. Chris Tomer forecasts. 2 suspects killed, 1...
Gun violence claims seven over weekend along Colorado's Front Range
Seven people died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range this past weekend. The incidents occurred in Denver, Aurora, Adams County, Louisville and Johnstown. The Louisville and Johnstown incidents were officer-involved shootings which ended in two deaths of suspects brandishing knives. The incidents seem unrelated, but represented a higher-than-normal...
KDVR.com
How much is spent per homeless person in the Denver metro?
Spending on homelessness is up in the Denver area, but so is the homeless population, according to a new report. DJ Summers breaks down the numbers. How much is spent per homeless person in the Denver …. Spending on homelessness is up in the Denver area, but so is the...
Comments / 0