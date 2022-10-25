Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
NBC Sports
How Mookie could ruin Red Sox' chances of signing Judge
The Boston Red Sox need to make a significant splash this offseason. After a last-place finish in the American League East, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom's job might depend on it. One way to show the organization remains focused on a World Series title next season is to join the...
Yankees could steal key free agent away from Mets?
Though not quite on par with firing a shard of broken lumber at Mike Piazza or hitting a pop-up to Luis Castillo, the New York Yankees could be punking their crosstown rivals once again this offseason. New York Mets writer Michael Mayer reported on Tuesday that, though the Mets feel...
Who says no to this Red Sox trade for Shohei Ohtani?
The time-honored tradition of coming up with trade proposals in the MLB offseason will be even spicier than normal thanks to the presence of Shohei Ohtani. So how can the Red Sox get in the mix? We take a look.
Fenway Rundown podcast: Steve Perrault, Joey Copponi on end of ‘Inside the Monster,’ Red Sox off-season plans
On Oct. 18, Steve Perrault and Joey Copponi announced that their Red Sox, podcast “Inside the Monster” would no longer continue at Audacy. The podcast’s Twitter account had nearly 8,000 followers and grew a dedicated fan base over the 2022 baseball season. The co-hosts discussed the end...
Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez Makes Notable Change To Twitter Profile
Christian Vázquez has been a member of the Houston Astros for nearly three months, having been shipped to Space City at the Major League Baseball trade deadline after 14 years with the Boston Red Sox organization. But it feels like Vázquez finally became an Astro in recent days, first...
Derek Jeter has spot-on response to Yankees showing 2004 ALCS highlights
Derek Jeter, always the diplomat. That’s part of the reason New York Yankees fans loved him so much. He never provided inflammatory commentary and he never gave the media a disingenuous headline to run with … but he was also never dishonest. He was the perfect subject for the most relentless media outlets in the world.
Yardbarker
How did Red Sox pitching prospect Chih-Jung Liu fare in 2022?
Last Saturday marked the three-year anniversary of the Red Sox signing right-hander Chih-Jung Liu as an international free agent out of Taiwan. Formerly a two-way player in high school and a switch-hitting shortstop in college, Liu received a signing bonus of $750,000 from the Red Sox to work strictly as a pitcher. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tainan City native did not make his professional debut until last July. He made one start in the Florida Complex League before spending the rest of the 2021 campaign with Low-A Salem.
Brewers front office gets major shakeup going into 2022 offseason
Milwaukee Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is stepping down. In a move that has sent shockwaves amongst not only Milwaukee Brewers fans, but the Major League Baseball industry as a whole, Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is stepping down from his position. Brewers general manager Matt...
Cardinals, 3B Nolan Arenado meet, hope to beat opt-out clock
Third baseman Nolan Arenado can leave the Cardinals next month thanks to an opt-out clause in his contract, but the
Yardbarker
MLB Free Agency: Kaplan Speaks on Cubs' Interest in deGrom, Judge, Turner
It’s no secret that the Cubs are reportedly interested in signing a “star” shortstop this offseason. Former Los Angeles Dodger Trea Turner would certainly fit that billing. With his speed and offensive production at the top of the lineup, Turner would be a huge boost for the...
FanSided
