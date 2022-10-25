ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Mookie could ruin Red Sox' chances of signing Judge

The Boston Red Sox need to make a significant splash this offseason. After a last-place finish in the American League East, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom's job might depend on it. One way to show the organization remains focused on a World Series title next season is to join the...
How did Red Sox pitching prospect Chih-Jung Liu fare in 2022?

Last Saturday marked the three-year anniversary of the Red Sox signing right-hander Chih-Jung Liu as an international free agent out of Taiwan. Formerly a two-way player in high school and a switch-hitting shortstop in college, Liu received a signing bonus of $750,000 from the Red Sox to work strictly as a pitcher. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tainan City native did not make his professional debut until last July. He made one start in the Florida Complex League before spending the rest of the 2021 campaign with Low-A Salem.
Brewers front office gets major shakeup going into 2022 offseason

Milwaukee Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is stepping down. In a move that has sent shockwaves amongst not only Milwaukee Brewers fans, but the Major League Baseball industry as a whole, Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is stepping down from his position. Brewers general manager Matt...
