Horn Lake, MS

Jeremy Foshee
2d ago

Try and build a church in their native country and see what happens.

Daily Mississippian

Ally Hopper crowned Miss University 2023

Ally Hopper was crowned Miss University 2023 at the 74th annual pageant held on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center. Hopper, a senior political science major, greatly impressed the judges in all three stages of the competition. These included an onstage interview and social impact pitch, a talent competition and a red carpet competition.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

14 accused of PPP fraud, money laundering in Marshall, DeSoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Fourteen people in Marshall County and DeSoto County were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain funds through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native

Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

14 Marshall and DeSoto County Residents Arrested for Payroll Protection Fraud

Fourteen Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested today on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVD pandemic through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to court documents,...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry said it’s going to take an act of God to stop Wednesday night church service disruptions. He said there have always been gatherings across the street from his church, but recently, specifically on Wednesdays when Bible study, Alcohol Anonymous, and Cocaine Anonymous classes are held, he said it’s been out of control.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Winkle, professor and Mississippi Constitution expert, dies

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)-John W. Winkle III, a longtime University of Mississippi political science professor who wrote a definitive reference book about the Mississippi Constitution, has died. He was 75. According to an obituary from his family, he died Sunday at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, days after having a brain hemorrhage. Winkle was a native of Rome, Georgia. […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Nearly $30M cruise ship dock expansion planned for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis city leaders want to spend nearly $30 million to build a new dock for cruise ships and expand the existing one on the riverfront. The city plans to expand the current docking facility at Beale Street Landing and add a new dock at Greenbelt Park. State funding would pay for much of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky missing person case ended with a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Kentucky State Police had been looking for a 37-year-old Laurel County woman since she was last seen on Friday. It was suspected she was in the company of her estranged husband, 42-year-old Ronnie L. Martin. People who know the couple say they were separated.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
actionnews5.com

Mud Island residents frustrated about proposed Greenbelt Park dock

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you build it, they will come. For some residents on Mud Island, that could be a real problem. The City of Memphis wants to expand the boat dock in Greenbelt Park on the north side of the island to accommodate more riverboats. This would be good for tourism, but neighbors worry it will be bad for their quiet little community.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Neighbors evacuated after possible grenade found in yard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors in part of the Highland Heights community have been evacuated after a possible grenade was found in a yard. Memphis Police said officers responded to the scene about a suspicious package in the 700 block of Atlantic Street, near Holmes and Summer Ave., about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. They said they found the possible grenade in a yard.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Fight lands Memphis middle schooler in cast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We hear about students getting injured and suspended in school fights on a regular basis, but for one Memphis family, a fight landed one middle schooler in a cast. On Monday afternoon, Deandra Marrero said she went to pick up her 12-year-old son, Kevandreus, from Chickasaw...
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

Abbeville School Unveils Offical Historic Marker

A historical marker was placed at the Gordon Community and Cultural Center campus – the two former schools that served the African American children in Abbeville before the integration of schools. The former school buildings were designated a National Historical Site on June 19, 2019, and placed in the...
ABBEVILLE, MS

