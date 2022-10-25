ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Powerball jackpot reaches $625M, among highest ever: Here are Monday’s numbers

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F5dSs_0ilM8okT00

(NEXSTAR) – Before Monday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot jumped to an estimated $625 million, one of the highest in the lottery game’s history.

If a ticket matches all six numbers listed below, the winner will take home the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot on record .

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing are 18, 23, 35, 45, and 54, and Powerball number 16.

Real stimulus payment or an IRS scam? Here’s what you should watch for

The jackpot jumped ahead of the drawing from the $610 million it was estimated to be after Saturday’s drawing went without a winner.

Despite a $15 million increase, this Powerball jackpot ranks behind the $632.6 million split between winners in California and Wisconsin earlier this year.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date:

  1. $1.586 Billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (CA, FL, TN)
  2. $768.4 Million: March 27, 2019 (WI)
  3. $758.7 Million: Aug. 23, 2017 (MA)
  4. $731.1 Million: Jan. 20, 2021 (MD)
  5. $699.8 Million: Oct. 4, 2021 (CA)
  6. $687.8 Million: Oct. 27, 2018 (IA, NY)
  7. $632.6 Million: Jan. 5, 2022 (CA, WI)
  8. $625 Million (Estimated): Oct. 24, 2022
  9. $590.5 Million: May 18, 2013 (FL)
  10. $587.5 Million: Nov. 28, 2012 (AZ, MO)

The current jackpot has been building since early August when a ticket in Pennsylvania landed a $206.9 million prize.

If you’re lucky enough to win the jackpot, you can receive your pot as an annuity (30 graduated payments over 29 years) or as a lump sum. According to Powerball, the jackpot has a cash value of $299.8 million.

The McRib is back, but McDonald’s hints it’s your last chance to enjoy it

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 per play, and drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

In September, two Illinois winners claimed the historic $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawn in July. It was the nation’s thir d -largest lottery prize.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Devin Gales

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Devin Gales who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area. Devin GALES has a federal warrant for felon in possession […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Independent

No one hit Powerball jackpot, new drawing an estimated $800M

No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing.The numbers drawn were: 19-36-37-46-56-24No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize to grow to the fifth-largest in U.S. history. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday.The lack of a winner reflects the long odds of winning the grand prize, which are one in 292.2 million.The new $800 jackpot amount is for winners who take their...
WASHINGTON STATE
WKRG News 5

Tennessee man charged after 83-year-old woman found buried in garden

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges months after an 83-year-old woman’s body was found in a garden behind a Crosstown home. Greg Tanner has been charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000, forgery $60,000-$250,000, financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person, identity theft, and abuse of a corpse. He is being held on a $150,000 bond. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRG News 5

Man tries to burglarize home, gets shot, arrested: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man who they said broke into another man’s house, stole items and then was shot at when the victim “tried to detain the subject,” according to a release from the MPD. Johnny Bullard, 42, was transported to the hospital for treatment then moved to Metro Jail. Officers […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

60K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy