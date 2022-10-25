Fairhope will not allow medical marijuana dispensary

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope City Council voted not to approve the addition of a medical marijuana dispensary in the city at their meeting Monday night.

This comes after four other cities in Baldwin County approved their resolutions to allow for it: Daphne , Spanish Fort , Loxley and Foley.

This factor played into the decision the city council members made, with one councilmember saying, “Foley and Daphne have both passed an ordinance allowing a dispensary, so I don’t think if we were to deny this we’re depriving our citizens the ability to go somewhere and get a prescription filled.”

Other issues discussed included:

Not a lot of people in the city were in favor of it

Was not worth it for tax purposes

Location of it would be out of sight and “hidden”

Although the other four cities approved the ordinance, that does not mean a medical marijuana dispensary will be in Baldwin County.

