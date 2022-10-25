Fairhope will not allow medical marijuana dispensary
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope City Council voted not to approve the addition of a medical marijuana dispensary in the city at their meeting Monday night.
This comes after four other cities in Baldwin County approved their resolutions to allow for it: Daphne , Spanish Fort , Loxley and Foley.
This factor played into the decision the city council members made, with one councilmember saying, “Foley and Daphne have both passed an ordinance allowing a dispensary, so I don’t think if we were to deny this we’re depriving our citizens the ability to go somewhere and get a prescription filled.”
Other issues discussed included:
- Not a lot of people in the city were in favor of it
- Was not worth it for tax purposes
- Location of it would be out of sight and “hidden”
Although the other four cities approved the ordinance, that does not mean a medical marijuana dispensary will be in Baldwin County.
