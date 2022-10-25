The Supernatural State – Old Arkansas State House

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Among Little Rock’s bustling downtown lies a piece of its history, the former seat of government and home to its earliest laws.

But with so many stories trapped within the walls, is something else trapped as well?

The Old Arkansas State House – a pillar of “The Supernatural State”.

State Historian David Ware is an expert on Arkansas history and knows the once-capitol of Arkansas has evolved countless times.

“It went through a variety of uses as a war memorial,” Ware explained. “For a while, it was home to the state university’s medical school.”

Now, the building is used as a museum. But some things not even time and a fresh coat of paint can erase.

“There was, in fact, one very prominent death dating back to 1837,” Ware said: the killing of Rep. JJ Anthony by the speaker of the house John Wilson, stabbed to death after a disagreement.

“They tussled,” Ware said, “Anthony was holding a chair in his hand, Wilson got in there and put it up the green river.”

An ugly side to Natural State politics… but enough to leave a vengeful spirit?

On the night Sweet n’ Sour Paranormal start their investigation, clairvoyant Samantha believes she’s sensed someone.

“I can sense someone important,” she said, sitting in a children’s library on the first floor of the building. “Someone with power. But someone with a lot of anger.”

It could be Anthony; but with activity in the children’s wing, Samantha believes it’s someone younger.

The team uses a mechanical doll to try and communicate, seeing if they can piece together words from the recorded goos and gahs that come from the toy.

“That’s the age I’m picking up like 3, 4,” Samantha said, and then. “Henry” “Henry?” “That’s what it sounded like.”

Nothing else happens, though, after that.

Upstairs, Chris is picking up on something too – recording audio in the dark halls of the exhibit wing. According to guides, the space used to be the autopsy room for the old medical school, now serving a different purpose – a tribute to the various musical acts that came through the Natural State.

Chris’ two basic questions seem to get him responses, although the audio is jumbled.

“What’s your name?” he asks. It sounds like someone maybe says, “I don’t know.”

Then -“Do you like music?” to which an audio peak seems to say “No.”

It’s that same connection that seems to appear in a different room, an area not accessible to the public and off limits to guests where cadaver storage used to be when the medical school took over.

Among the cobwebs, something speaks from the dark – using the scatter of radio signals to share a ghostly message.

“Do you want to talk with me or do you want us to leave?” Chris says. A voice heard over multiple radio frequencies replies, “Hello,” but doesn’t carry on the conversation.

It seems to be enough proof for the group that some tenants decided to stick around.

Then again, it’s not hard for the building to seem unnatural.

“It was built on the cheap,” Ware explained, “and so you have slightly creaky floors, and there’s nothing spookier than a creaky floor when you don’t expect it.”

Could it be spirits stalking these halls, then? Or just age – the weight of a state’s history.

Whatever it may be – the Old State House still remains a fixture of “The Supernatural State”.

