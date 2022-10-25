Steubenville, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429. East Liverpool (OH): East Liverpool High School in East Liverpool, OH is now accepting applications for the position of head football coach. East Liverpool competes in the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference as well as the Buckeye 8 Athletic League. The football program is a Division IV program that competes in Region 13. Experience as a head football coach or assistant coach at the high school or college level is preferred. Must possess and demonstrate effective coaching techniques and skills as well as a thorough knowledge of the rules, regulations, strategies, and techniques of the sport. Must possess the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with school administrators, fellow coaches, parents/ guardians, and student athletes. Interested parties should send a resume and letter of interest before December 9, 2022 to Jason Duke- Athletic Director at jduke@elpotters.school.

