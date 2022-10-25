ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

klkntv.com

Hay bales available for Nebraska farmers affected by wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Many acres of land were destroyed in Sunday’s wildfires, but the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department said it has hay available for any farmers impacted. Twenty bales are ready for anyone needing to feed their livestock. If you have questions, contact the department at...
PLEASANT DALE, NE
NebraskaTV

Fires, winds hamper harvest for some Nebraska farmers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After suffering wildfires in the spring, Nebraska now sees them at harvest. Recent days have brought 40 mile an hour winds fanning flames at a time farmers can least afford to have issues. “We're at the point now where every single penny of expense is...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm

OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Looking for love in all the wrong places — Nebraska mountain lion in Illinois won’t find what it’s searching for

The Nebraska-born mountain lion was caught on a camera in western Illinois a little over a week ago. But wildlife authorities there weren’t surprised. That same day, they’d received a call from a state biologist in Nebraska, letting them know the mountain lion’s radio collar had sent a signal from McDonough County, about 85 miles south of the Quad Cities.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol's surprise truck inspections channel safety

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol troopers spent Wednesday morning showing drivers the small ways they can make roads safer for everyone. Troopers held 46 surprise truck inspections near 210th Street and West Center Road this morning. They looked at things such as tires, brakes and lighting. They're calling...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Tuesday marks 25 years since devastating October snowstorm

(Omaha, NE) -- Tuesday marks 25 years since the devastating October snowstorm in Nebraska, that caused millions in damage and left many in the dark for days. The storm rolled in on Saturday, October 25th, 1997, bringing heavy rain to the area. Before long the rain frozen to power lines and trees, many still having all of their leaves, and were then weighed down by heavy snow and ice. By the time the storm moved out of the Omaha area the next day, roughly 10 inches snow had fallen, 300-thousand in the region were without power and $50 million dollars in damage had been done. Other parts of Nebraska got even more snow, with some areas seeing nearly two feet.
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska

NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Stolen beef: Nebraska law enforcement busts multimillion-dollar theft ring

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said multiple people have been arrested in connection to a multi-million dollar frozen beef theft ring. With assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, three people in the Miami, Florida area were arrested last Thursday: Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 38, Ledier Machin Andino, 37, and Delvis L. Fuentes, 39.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

Investigation opened in Iowa after daughter claims late father was serial killer

Iowa officials are investigating a woman's claims that her late father was a serial killer who may have been responsible for the deaths of 70 women. Lucy Studey, daughter of Donald Dean Studey, said that her father murdered "five or six" women a year over several decades, according to Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, per the Des Moines Register.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department passed away Saturday. The Bennington Chief of Police says Mark Sundermeier died Saturday in a scuba diving accident in Hawaii. Sundermeier was a retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department and then went on to be...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather grips northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- While much of the state is dealing with wildfires, the northeast region of Nebraska is also dealing with severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings. Madison, Wayne, Pierce, Antelope, Cedar, Boone and Stanton Counties were in tornado warnings severe until 6:15 p.m. CT. All of those counties, in addition to Cedar, Dakota and Dixon, were in severe thunderstorm warnings as well. Those warnings have since expired.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE

