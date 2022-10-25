Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Hay bales available for Nebraska farmers affected by wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Many acres of land were destroyed in Sunday’s wildfires, but the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department said it has hay available for any farmers impacted. Twenty bales are ready for anyone needing to feed their livestock. If you have questions, contact the department at...
NebraskaTV
Fires, winds hamper harvest for some Nebraska farmers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After suffering wildfires in the spring, Nebraska now sees them at harvest. Recent days have brought 40 mile an hour winds fanning flames at a time farmers can least afford to have issues. “We're at the point now where every single penny of expense is...
Where’s the beef?: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring
An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said.
KETV.com
25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm
OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
North Platte Telegraph
Looking for love in all the wrong places — Nebraska mountain lion in Illinois won’t find what it’s searching for
The Nebraska-born mountain lion was caught on a camera in western Illinois a little over a week ago. But wildlife authorities there weren’t surprised. That same day, they’d received a call from a state biologist in Nebraska, letting them know the mountain lion’s radio collar had sent a signal from McDonough County, about 85 miles south of the Quad Cities.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol's surprise truck inspections channel safety
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol troopers spent Wednesday morning showing drivers the small ways they can make roads safer for everyone. Troopers held 46 surprise truck inspections near 210th Street and West Center Road this morning. They looked at things such as tires, brakes and lighting. They're calling...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
Wildfires injure 2, destroy 3 homes in eastern Nebraska, western Iowa
Fires in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa injured two and destroyed three homes. First responders battled blazes across four counties with several communities being evacuated.
iheart.com
Tuesday marks 25 years since devastating October snowstorm
(Omaha, NE) -- Tuesday marks 25 years since the devastating October snowstorm in Nebraska, that caused millions in damage and left many in the dark for days. The storm rolled in on Saturday, October 25th, 1997, bringing heavy rain to the area. Before long the rain frozen to power lines and trees, many still having all of their leaves, and were then weighed down by heavy snow and ice. By the time the storm moved out of the Omaha area the next day, roughly 10 inches snow had fallen, 300-thousand in the region were without power and $50 million dollars in damage had been done. Other parts of Nebraska got even more snow, with some areas seeing nearly two feet.
klkntv.com
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfires torch utility poles, but quick crews keep the power on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — We’re getting a new look at the destruction caused by recent wildfires that torched homes and sent responders to the hospital. The Nebraska Public Power District says there were no outages despite heavy flames and high winds. Its team kept everyone’s lights and air...
1011now.com
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helps bring down multimillion-dollar meat theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Three people from Florida were arrested in connection to meat thefts throughout six states, including Nebraska. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Nebraska on June 27. According to LSO, the estimated loss was $1 million.
NebraskaTV
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
KETV.com
Stolen beef: Nebraska law enforcement busts multimillion-dollar theft ring
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said multiple people have been arrested in connection to a multi-million dollar frozen beef theft ring. With assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, three people in the Miami, Florida area were arrested last Thursday: Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 38, Ledier Machin Andino, 37, and Delvis L. Fuentes, 39.
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
Washington Examiner
Investigation opened in Iowa after daughter claims late father was serial killer
Iowa officials are investigating a woman's claims that her late father was a serial killer who may have been responsible for the deaths of 70 women. Lucy Studey, daughter of Donald Dean Studey, said that her father murdered "five or six" women a year over several decades, according to Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, per the Des Moines Register.
WOWT
Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department passed away Saturday. The Bennington Chief of Police says Mark Sundermeier died Saturday in a scuba diving accident in Hawaii. Sundermeier was a retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department and then went on to be...
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather grips northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- While much of the state is dealing with wildfires, the northeast region of Nebraska is also dealing with severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings. Madison, Wayne, Pierce, Antelope, Cedar, Boone and Stanton Counties were in tornado warnings severe until 6:15 p.m. CT. All of those counties, in addition to Cedar, Dakota and Dixon, were in severe thunderstorm warnings as well. Those warnings have since expired.
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing places in Nebraska that are great options for both a quick and spontaneous getaway, as well as for a longer vacation.
