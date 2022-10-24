ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline to Get Your Application to Goodfellows of the Lee County for Christmas Gift Giveaway is Monday October 31

This is the time of the year when things begin to move fast. Monday will be Halloween and it is another important date for people in Lee County. The Goodfellows of Lee County is preparing for their Christmas Gift Giveaway and the applications for you to be a part of it must be in by Monday October 31. Clara Harris of the GoodFellows says applications are still available at all of the locations in Lee County or you can download an application at GoodfellowsIL.org.
LEE COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Lee County 4_H Holding Fall Fest Saturday Afternoon

The Lee County 4-H will be holding their Fall Fest on Saturday October 29 from 2-5:00. You can come for the costume contest, pumpkin hunt, carnival games and much more. This event is free to the public, not just 4-H members. The event will be held at the Lee County...
nrgmediadixon.com

Top Scarecrows Announced From This Years Festival

The judges of the Dixon Scarecrow Festival have decided on the best scarecrows for the festival. The top three scarecrows are….. 🥇 – Lincoln Avenue Open Sesame – Dreaming Tree Preschool. 🥈 – Dixon City Hall – Follow the Yellow Brick Road. 🥉...
DIXON, IL
starvedrock.media

Short Foot Chase In Grand Ridge

There were some anxious moments in Grand Ridge Wednesday evening. Just past 8 o'clock police and paramedics were called about a single vehicle crash involving a utility pole near Main Street and Sylvan Avenue. The driver allegedly fled on foot before being tracked down by Grand Ridge's K-9. The suspect...
GRAND RIDGE, IL
WIFR

Pecatonica American Legion is missing money, former village president’s involvement called into question

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Serious drama in the small village of Pecatonica, as thousands of dollars appear to have vanished from the American Legion Post 197, according to it’s commander. Now, 23 News has learned there is an investigation underway as to whether the Former Village President and American Legion Financial Advisor, Bill Smull, is to blame.
ROCKFORD, IL
Mendota Reporter

Firefighters douse small downtown Mendota fire

MENDOTA – Firefighters doused a small fire in the 700 block of Washington Street in downtown Mendota on Oct. 24. A call was received at 7:47 a.m. for the report of smoke in the building at 705 Washington St. In addition to the Mendota Fire Department, an ambulance and firemen from Troy Grove also responded to the scene. Upon arrival, smoke was found at 705 Washington St. and also heavy smoke was observed inside 703 Washington St.
MENDOTA, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo's walking bridge would conquer confounding creek

Geneseo's city council is taking steps to turn a long-time vision into reality. According to Brandon Maeglin, Geneseo city administrator, a pedestrian bridge and historical landing across the Geneseo City Creek has a been a project “on the council’s radar for many years, and we are excited to take the first steps now so that we can see this vision come to life.”
GENESEO, IL
voiceofmuscatine.com

Hy-Vee to host Halloween breakfast, trick-or-treat event on October 29

Join Hy-Vee to celebrate the spookiest season of the year with an all-you-can-eat Halloween breakfast this Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 8 to 11 a.m. The price of the breakfast is $7.99 for adults and $4.99 for children 12 and under. The breakfast is dine-in only. In addition to hot...
MUSCATINE, IA
1070 KHMO-AM

Here’s Why Rockford Should NOT Bag Their Leaves This Fall

Experts are saying that this fall, we should NOT bag our leaves...Here's why. NPR. After the strong winds the past few nights, my front and backyard is absolutely covers in leaves. While it does look pretty cool with the variety of colors, someone needs to pick them up...me. So do I go drop $15 bucks on a box of garbage bags, and get to work. Experts say the answer is NO.
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN TV

$1 Million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Sycamore

SYCAMORE, Ill. — Though no one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, an Illinois lottery player hit it big in Sycamore, winning $1 million. The million-dollar winning ticket was sold at Riverside Mobile, located at 503 N. Main Street in Sycamore. Store manager Betsy Byrd says...
SYCAMORE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Moline flood plaque to be rededicated

On Thursday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m., members of the Moline Park Board and City Council will gather to rededicate and relocate a plaque that was originally created after the devastating 1965 Mississippi River flood. The plaque — next to the new I-74 bridge bike and pedestrian path, just west...
MOLINE, IL
starvedrock.media

Bureau County Man Jailed After Crashing Stolen SUV

A vehicle involved in a crash in downtown La Salle turned out to be stolen. Officers were called just after noon Tuesday about a crash at 1st and Gooding Streets. One officer followed an SUV driving away from the scene with major front end damage. When running the registration, the vehicle came back stolen out of Davenport, Iowa.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Check written to KenCom from State of Illinois returned by bank

---- A check for over $190,000 written to KenCom Public Safety Dispatch from the State of Illinois was returned to the organization which handles 911 calls in Kendall County. The check, which is part of the state's payments to emergency telephone service operators was denied when it was sent to an area bank for deposit. The only reason given was to "refer to maker."
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Downtown fire contained in Mendota; mostly smoke damage

MENDOTA – Multiple Fire Departments rushed to downtown Mendota Monday morning for a report of smoke in a multi-story building. Mendota and Troy Grove Fire were initially called to the 700 Block of Washington Street around 7:45 AM after resident in an adjacent apartment building called 911. Peru and Earlville Fire Departments assisted at the scene, where crews quickly contained the fire to a small portion of a room on the ground floor. The building was vacant and damage was limited to heavy smoke. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, according to the Mendota Fire Department.
MENDOTA, IL

