Read full article on original website
Related
nrgmediadixon.com
Deadline to Get Your Application to Goodfellows of the Lee County for Christmas Gift Giveaway is Monday October 31
This is the time of the year when things begin to move fast. Monday will be Halloween and it is another important date for people in Lee County. The Goodfellows of Lee County is preparing for their Christmas Gift Giveaway and the applications for you to be a part of it must be in by Monday October 31. Clara Harris of the GoodFellows says applications are still available at all of the locations in Lee County or you can download an application at GoodfellowsIL.org.
nrgmediadixon.com
Energy Company Hosts Open House at Dixon Park District Facility to Show How Community Solar Project Will Benefit Residents
Solar farms in and near communities in the Sauk Valley seem to be the new trend lately. For over a year, the Dixon Park District has worked with Trajectory Energy Partners to construct the Meadows Solar Farm. This is a community solar farm on 24-acres of farmland at the meadows.
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County 4_H Holding Fall Fest Saturday Afternoon
The Lee County 4-H will be holding their Fall Fest on Saturday October 29 from 2-5:00. You can come for the costume contest, pumpkin hunt, carnival games and much more. This event is free to the public, not just 4-H members. The event will be held at the Lee County...
nrgmediadixon.com
Top Scarecrows Announced From This Years Festival
The judges of the Dixon Scarecrow Festival have decided on the best scarecrows for the festival. The top three scarecrows are….. 🥇 – Lincoln Avenue Open Sesame – Dreaming Tree Preschool. 🥈 – Dixon City Hall – Follow the Yellow Brick Road. 🥉...
starvedrock.media
Short Foot Chase In Grand Ridge
There were some anxious moments in Grand Ridge Wednesday evening. Just past 8 o'clock police and paramedics were called about a single vehicle crash involving a utility pole near Main Street and Sylvan Avenue. The driver allegedly fled on foot before being tracked down by Grand Ridge's K-9. The suspect...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Mayor Wants to Make Sure Police Officers Get the Training and Support to Handle Changes Coming January 1
Come January 1 there will be major changes to law enforcement in Illinois. There will be changes in not only making arrests and no-cash-bail, but changes in how search warrants are handle and even what an officer can and cannot do during a traffic stop. Dixon Mayor Li Arellano recently...
nrgmediadixon.com
Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner to be Served by Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls
A free community Thanksgiving dinner will be served compliments of Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls, IL on Thanksgiving Day. Harvest Time Bible Church is located at 1802 Dixon Avenue, Rock Falls, IL. Doors will open at 11:30am on Thursday, November 24, 2022. For those dining in, dinner will...
WIFR
Pecatonica American Legion is missing money, former village president’s involvement called into question
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Serious drama in the small village of Pecatonica, as thousands of dollars appear to have vanished from the American Legion Post 197, according to it’s commander. Now, 23 News has learned there is an investigation underway as to whether the Former Village President and American Legion Financial Advisor, Bill Smull, is to blame.
Mendota Reporter
Firefighters douse small downtown Mendota fire
MENDOTA – Firefighters doused a small fire in the 700 block of Washington Street in downtown Mendota on Oct. 24. A call was received at 7:47 a.m. for the report of smoke in the building at 705 Washington St. In addition to the Mendota Fire Department, an ambulance and firemen from Troy Grove also responded to the scene. Upon arrival, smoke was found at 705 Washington St. and also heavy smoke was observed inside 703 Washington St.
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo's walking bridge would conquer confounding creek
Geneseo's city council is taking steps to turn a long-time vision into reality. According to Brandon Maeglin, Geneseo city administrator, a pedestrian bridge and historical landing across the Geneseo City Creek has a been a project “on the council’s radar for many years, and we are excited to take the first steps now so that we can see this vision come to life.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Hy-Vee to host Halloween breakfast, trick-or-treat event on October 29
Join Hy-Vee to celebrate the spookiest season of the year with an all-you-can-eat Halloween breakfast this Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 8 to 11 a.m. The price of the breakfast is $7.99 for adults and $4.99 for children 12 and under. The breakfast is dine-in only. In addition to hot...
Here’s Why Rockford Should NOT Bag Their Leaves This Fall
Experts are saying that this fall, we should NOT bag our leaves...Here's why. NPR. After the strong winds the past few nights, my front and backyard is absolutely covers in leaves. While it does look pretty cool with the variety of colors, someone needs to pick them up...me. So do I go drop $15 bucks on a box of garbage bags, and get to work. Experts say the answer is NO.
nrgmediadixon.com
Striking a Deer Leads to a Two Car Pile-Up that sends Four Persons to the Hospital, Including Three Children
The past Saturday Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Monroe Center, Lynn Scott Rock and New Milford fire departments responded to a two vehicle injury crash on I-39 near Monroe Center. Investigation by Deputies revealed that a northbound Cadillac operated by 55-year-old John Johnson of Rockford struck a...
Massive Illinois House On The Market For Only $20K
You'll be hard pressed to find a property that boasts 8 bedrooms with a selling price of less than $3K a bedroom, but that's just what you'll find on Kishwaukee St. in Rockford just a few blocks south of downtown Rockford. The property at 409 Kishwaukee St in Rockford, Illinois...
$1 Million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Sycamore
SYCAMORE, Ill. — Though no one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, an Illinois lottery player hit it big in Sycamore, winning $1 million. The million-dollar winning ticket was sold at Riverside Mobile, located at 503 N. Main Street in Sycamore. Store manager Betsy Byrd says...
walls102.com
“Active Investigation” cancels classes at Ohio Community Schools
OHIO, IL – Students and staff of Ohio Community Schools in Bureau County are not in session today due to what the district describes as an ongoing investigation that is utilizing school property. The district made the announcement last night that all activities and Pre-K were cancelled.
ourquadcities.com
Moline flood plaque to be rededicated
On Thursday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m., members of the Moline Park Board and City Council will gather to rededicate and relocate a plaque that was originally created after the devastating 1965 Mississippi River flood. The plaque — next to the new I-74 bridge bike and pedestrian path, just west...
starvedrock.media
Bureau County Man Jailed After Crashing Stolen SUV
A vehicle involved in a crash in downtown La Salle turned out to be stolen. Officers were called just after noon Tuesday about a crash at 1st and Gooding Streets. One officer followed an SUV driving away from the scene with major front end damage. When running the registration, the vehicle came back stolen out of Davenport, Iowa.
WSPY NEWS
Check written to KenCom from State of Illinois returned by bank
---- A check for over $190,000 written to KenCom Public Safety Dispatch from the State of Illinois was returned to the organization which handles 911 calls in Kendall County. The check, which is part of the state's payments to emergency telephone service operators was denied when it was sent to an area bank for deposit. The only reason given was to "refer to maker."
walls102.com
Downtown fire contained in Mendota; mostly smoke damage
MENDOTA – Multiple Fire Departments rushed to downtown Mendota Monday morning for a report of smoke in a multi-story building. Mendota and Troy Grove Fire were initially called to the 700 Block of Washington Street around 7:45 AM after resident in an adjacent apartment building called 911. Peru and Earlville Fire Departments assisted at the scene, where crews quickly contained the fire to a small portion of a room on the ground floor. The building was vacant and damage was limited to heavy smoke. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, according to the Mendota Fire Department.
Comments / 0