Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Teenaged girl shot in ankle inside her home during drive-by shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A teenaged girl was shot in the ankle while inside her home during a drive-by shooting on the east side, police say. It happened around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on the 4900 block of Creekmoor Drive near Dellhaven Drive. Police said the young girl was inside her...
West Commerce crosswalk area turns deadly for San Antonio rapper
SAN ANTONIO — As a rapper, Richard Tovar had many names. Relatives say his music appears on social media sites as Eric Diaz, Stealth Entity and Richard Gein. But the last beat has sounded and his voice has been silenced. Tovar, a 46-year-old father of two, was killed by...
Mother and her teen son shot on north side
SAN ANTONIO — A mother and her teenaged son were shot and injured on the north side Tuesday evening, San Antonio police said. Law enforcement was called out around 6:15 p.m to a home on Alametos Street. An officer at the scene said that a 34-year-old woman and her...
'It is my livelihood': A truck and massive trailer stolen in Bexar County, filled with equipment used to help nonprofits across Texas
SAN ANTONIO — A bold theft in front of a home has left a family's livelihood in jeopardy. Over the weekend, a truck and a 54-foot trailer were stolen off of Culebra and Little Geronmio Street. Inside the trailer, the family's entire business filled with equipment for shotgun sports,...
Man dies after suspected drunk driver wraps car around utility pole, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was detained by police early Wednesday on intoxication manslaughter charges after wrapping his car around a utility pole, killing his passenger, police say. It happened on the west side of town around 12:10 a.m. on West Commerce at SW 36th Street. According to police,...
Elderly man injured after fire destroys his northeast-side home
SAN ANTONIO — An elderly man was injured trying to extinguish a fire early Thursday morning that destroyed his northeast-side home. It began just before 4 a.m. Thursday at a home off Topperwein Road near Lookout Road. The 70-year-old man told firefighters that he was asleep in his bed...
One shot, one grazed by bullet during family fight, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A family altercation turned violent when one man pulled out a gun a fired off shots, hitting one and grazing another at an eastside home late Monday night. It happened around 10:57 p.m. on the 800 block of Richland Drive. When officers arrived, they found two...
Six-year-old San Antonio girl found safe after she was reporting missing
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say a 6-year-old girl deemed missing after relatives who had her stopped communicating with the child's mother has been found and is safe. Authorities previously said the girl's mother gave a family member permission to be with her child before communication stopped. She is now back with family.
Man arrested after fatally shooting woman, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — A 20-year-old man is behind bars tonight, accused of shooting and killing a woman in a convenience store parking lot just west of downtown. Jeremiah Villareal was arrested late Monday night, and is now facing murder charges for the death of 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas. The shooting...
Officials believe arson may be to blame for
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A Bexar County home was destroyed by a fire late Tuesday night and officials believe it may have been started intentionally. It happened on Rockport Road near Somerset at 11 p.m. Lytle Fire is now saying the cause of the fire is suspicious. The family...
KSAT 12
Driver was intoxicated, speeding during overnight crash that killed passenger, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old man who was driving a car at the time of a deadly crash on the city’s West Side was intoxicated and speeding, according to San Antonio police. Officers immediately conducted a sobriety test on that man after officers chased him down when he tried to run from the scene, a police report says.
These San Antonio businesses are holding family-friendly Halloween events
The gatherings range from costume contests and scary vendor markets to a hay ride.
Police searching for suspect who stabbed man purchasing groceries at H-E-B self-checkout
SAN ANTONIO — A manhunt is underway for the suspect who allegedly stabbed another man while he was in the self-checkout lane at H-E-B buying groceries Sunday afternoon. It happened on the southwest side of town in the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive around 1:40 p.m., near Springvale Drive and Loop 410.
KSAT 12
Couple accused of charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up for the job
SAN ANTONIO – A couple has been arrested for charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up to finish the job. Bexar County Jail records show Rodolfo Covarrubias, 40, and Jessica Monica Ramirez, 42, have each been charged with theft between $100 and $750, theft between $100 and $750-elderly, and theft between $2,500 and $3,000-elderly.
Three men arrested after leading authorities on pursuit southwest of Bexar County
SOMERSET, Texas — Three men have been arrested after several different agencies, including the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, were led to search for suspects who reportedly robbed a casino in La Salle County, according to La Salle County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Robert Rogelio Martinez, 40-years-old from Cotulla, Jonathan...
mycanyonlake.com
Spring Branch Man Arrested Again for Trafficking a Second Juvenile Victim
A 58-year-old Spring Branch man arrested Friday by New Braunfels police for sex trafficking a juvenile victim was arrested again today by U.S. Marshals for allegedly sex trafficking a second teen. Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested without incident at a gas station in the 1800 block of State Highway 46...
San Antonio man reportedly stabbed at H-E-B self-checkout Sunday
Investigators say the attack was unprovoked.
Vintage video shows family on San Antonio’s River Walk 80 years ago
This was way before the River Walk fights.
Texas teen fights for his life after being shot by San Antonio officer in McDonald's lot
San Antonio 17-year-old Erik Cantu remains on life support after being shot earlier this month by an officer as he was eating a hamburger in a McDonald's parking lot. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has the latest. Oct. 26, 2022.
Man accused of trafficking young girl he met through social media; police believe there are more victims
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 58-year-old man from Spring Branch has been arrested and accused of trafficking a young girl he met through social media. The warrant for the suspect, identified as Marc Stephen Jamison in a New Braunfels Police Department news release, was issued Friday. Jamison is accused of taking the young girl to an undisclosed location and paying her to perform sexual acts with him over the course of several months.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0