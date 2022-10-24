Read full article on original website
nrgmediadixon.com
Striking a Deer Leads to a Two Car Pile-Up that sends Four Persons to the Hospital, Including Three Children
The past Saturday Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Monroe Center, Lynn Scott Rock and New Milford fire departments responded to a two vehicle injury crash on I-39 near Monroe Center. Investigation by Deputies revealed that a northbound Cadillac operated by 55-year-old John Johnson of Rockford struck a...
WIFR
One dead after car crashes into ditch in Winnebago County
(WIFR) - A 57-year-old man is dead after his car landed in a ditch Wednesday night in Winnebago County. Kevin Ksiazek of Rockford was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m. in a nearby hospital after first responders pulled him from his vehicle. Authorities say Ksiazek was the only person involved in...
nrgmediadixon.com
Both Drivers of a Two Vehicle Crash Sunday Sent to Rockford Hospitals
Shortly after 4:30 in the afternoon of Sunday October 23, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department was called to a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 and Brooklyn Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a Nissan being driven by 23-year-old Madelyn Stambaugh of Waterman Illinois was traveling westbound on Route 30. At the same time, another vehicle being operated by 89-year-old Eileen Pascarella of Ashton was heading northbound on Brooklyn Road. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads. Brooklyn Road is regulated with stop signs.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Two Vehicle Accident At Busy Intersection In Rockford
RockfordScanner.com : Two Vehicle Accident At Busy Intersection In Rockford
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Robberies, Rapes, Shooting Incidents, Etc… Near The Downtown Area
RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Robberies, Rapes, Shooting Incidents, Etc… Near The Downtown Area
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Hit & Run On The East Side
RockfordScanner.com : Another Hit & Run On The East Side
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Shots Fired This Afternoon, Then A GSW Self Transport To Hospital
RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Shots Fired This Afternoon, Then A GSW Self Transport To Hospital
Rockford street blocked after train hits car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A train hit a car at a busy Rockford rail crossing Wednesday evening. It happened on Kishwaukee Street, near Tenth Avenue Park, around 6:45 p.m. A red car was hit by a freight train. The front end of the car was left badly damaged. Investigators have not said what led up […]
Released from hospital, driver charged in Crystal Lake crash that paralyzed homeowner
Angelo Pleotis, 64, was inside the residence, taking a shower during the moment of impact.
Janesville police investigating reports of gunshots on Milton Ave. overnight
Police in Janesville say they are investigating reports of gunshots heard by several people overnight.
Police: Beloit man arrested after car, mobile homes riddled with gunfire
ROCK, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a May shooting at Rockvale Mobile Home Park that left a car and several mobile homes riddled with bullets. Deputies were dispatched to the park, 6129 USH 51, back on May 8, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. They located […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Attempted Robbery to a Beloit Business
RockfordScanner.com : Attempted Robbery to a Beloit Business
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Alleged Kidnapping in Machesney Park, And Not A Peep From Police…
RockfordScanner.com : Alleged Kidnapping in Machesney Park, And Not A Peep From Police…
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Two Ambulances Dispatched To Accident In Rockford
RockfordScanner.com : Two Ambulances Dispatched To Accident In Rockford
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Rockford Business Has Been Burglarized
RockfordScanner.com : Another Rockford Business Has Been Burglarized
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Train Vs Vehicle Tonight In Rockford, Avoid The Area
RockfordScanner.com : Train Vs Vehicle Tonight In Rockford, Avoid The Area
Fire damages Rockford’s Capri Restaurant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Downtown Rockford’s Capri Restaurant caught fire Thursday afternoon, prompting a quick response from firefighters. The Capri Restaurant, at 313 E. State Street, is a self-described “old school Italian” restaurant that has been a staple of Rockford’s downtown since 1963. Firefighters at the scene said they believe the fire started in the […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting numerous officers at a minor traffic accident, on the West side
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting numerous officers at a minor traffic accident, on the West side
starvedrock.media
Short Foot Chase In Grand Ridge
There were some anxious moments in Grand Ridge Wednesday evening. Just past 8 o'clock police and paramedics were called about a single vehicle crash involving a utility pole near Main Street and Sylvan Avenue. The driver allegedly fled on foot before being tracked down by Grand Ridge's K-9. The suspect...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Shooting Victim Reported On The West Side
RockfordScanner.com : Shooting Victim Reported On The West Side
