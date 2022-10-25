Read full article on original website
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Kanye West's hits keep coming: Here are the companies that have cut ties with him
Companies from Twitter to CAA to Adidas have cut ties with Ye, the legal name of rap artist Kanye West, amid his antisemitic tirades.
Kanye West escorted out of Skechers office after showing up unannounced
Executives at Skechers escorted Kanye West out of the company’s corporate offices in Los Angeles, after the rapper and fashion designer showed up “unannounced and without invitation” on Wednesday. In a statement released after the incident, the footwear brand said it “has no intention of working with...
Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
Yeezy, owned by Ye, aka Kanye West, cut ties to JPMorgan before 'White Lives Matter,' antisemitism controversy
JPMorgan Chase is severing ties with Yeezy Brands, owned by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The bank sent Ye a letter on Sept. 20, weeks before he mired himself in controversy after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show and writing antisemitic social media posts.
Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
"I lost 2 billion dollars in one day": Kanye West returns to Instagram as businesses continue to cut ties over his antisemitic comments
Ye returned to Instagram early Thursday morning for the first time since he made antisemitic posts that ignited a wave of backlash. The posts were made hours after the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters and amid several businesses severing their ties with the artist.
hiphop-n-more.com
Adidas Terminates Partnership With Kanye; Company Says It Will Cost Them $246 Million
Adidas has announced that they are terminating their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-semitic comments. The decision, which puts an end to a lucrative partnership that gave rise to the well-known Yeezy shoe line, was made after weeks of pressure from human rights activists on the German sportswear brand and after other companies broke their relations with the rapper. Gap Inc., MRC, a film and television company who recently scrapped a completed documentary, his talent agency CAA and French fashion label Balenciaga are a few businesses that have cut ties with Ye recently.
Kanye West No Longer A Billionaire After Adidas Terminates Partnership
Kanye West has lost his billionaire status following Adidas’ decision to officially cut ties with the designer amid his many current controversies. According to Forbes, Ye’s deal with the brand accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth. Parting ways with the athletic-wear giant now brings his estimated value down to $400 million.More from VIBE.comFoot Locker And GAP Pull Yeezy Products From Shelves Amid Kanye West ControversyJaylen Brown And Aaron Donald Cut Ties With Kanye West's Donda SportsKanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer A Part Of Def Jam “The remainder of Ye’s fortune, Forbes estimates, comes from real estate, cash, his...
Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- One of Hollywood's largest talent agencies has cut ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over recent anti-Semitic outbursts in interviews, and on Twitter and Instagram. Creative Artists Agency dropped West as a client earlier this month, according to a CAA representative who did...
Kanye West latest news: Rapper returns to Instagram with Ari Emmanuel post
Kanye West has returned to his newly reinstated Instagram as fallout from his antisemitic remarks continues. The rapper shared a string of posts overnight on Thursday, name-dropping Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel and 50 Cent, among others. He also reflected on the news that he “lost $2bn in one day” amid the outrage over his hateful comments, writing: “The money is not who I am. The people is who I am.”The new posts came as his Essentials Playlist appeared to have been removed from Apple Music and his unaccredited K-8 school, Donda Academy, was reported to have been closed with...
KETV.com
Kim Kardashian condemns hate speech in midst of Kanye West controversy
Video: Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks. Days after a fellow celebrity called her out for remaining publicly silent in the face of antisemitic comments made by her former husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has released a statement condemning hate speech. Kardashian posted her statement on the Instatstories...
Kanye West latest news: Apple Music drops rapper’s playlist as Skechers escorts him from HQ
Kanye West's Essentials Playlist appears to have been removed from Apple Music.The move comes as the rapper, who goes by the name Ye now, continued to face backlash after making a series of antisemitic remarks during interviews and on social media.While there has not been an official statement by Apple yet, its rival Spotify's CEO Daniel Ek denounced the rapper's comments in an interview with Reuters.“It’s really just his music, and his music doesn’t violate our policy,” he was quoted as saying.“It’s up to his label, if they want to take action or not.”Meanwhile, his school Donda Academy...
In Style
Adidas Has Ended Its Partnership With Kanye West
Adidas has officially cut ties with Kanye West following the rapper's multiple antisemitic comments, ending their nine-year brand deal. The company announced the termination of its partnership with West and Yeezy on Tuesday morning in a statement shared on its website that read that the brand "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech."
KETV.com
