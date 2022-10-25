Read full article on original website
University Street in Pella has Reopened
After several months of construction, the new University Street in Pella just west of Pella High School is now open to traffic. The road had been closed for a major redirection of the corridor street near Caldwell Park.
Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project Ribbon Cutting
The Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project is nearing completion, and the City of Indianola and the Indianola Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting event tomorrow. This event will celebrate the conclusion of all street side construction within the Indianola Downtown Square, and will celebrate the completion of...
Breaking ground on new Easter Lake project
Polk County is about to break ground on yet another large conservation project on Des Moines’ south side. Once the project is complete, Easter Lake will become an even more popular attraction in Central Iowa. Kami Rankin, Deputy Director of Polk County Conservation, shares project details. The groundbreaking is...
Wind turbine malfunctions, causes field fire in Iowa
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — A malfunction on a wind turbine near Williamsburg started a field fire early Monday morning. A photo from the Williamsburg Fire Department shows the turbine on fire just after 12:30 a.m. Firefighters said they had to secure the burning turbine before they could put out the...
National Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issues a Wind Advisory affecting central Iowa, including Boone County from Sunday afternoon until early Monday morning. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Des Moines IA 303 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Warmer, windier, rainier weather coming
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. If today didn't satisfy your appetite for 80° temps, they're coming right back tomorrow. We'll only cool down to around 60° tonight (our normal high this time of year), then warm rapidly back up to the mid-80s Sunday afternoon. Des Moines' record high for Oct. 23 is 84° back in 1899.
Indianola Beggars Night Scheduled for Sunday
Beggars Night in Indianola is scheduled for Sunday, October 30th from 6-8pm. The City of Indianola asks that all those who wish to participate in the trick or treat follow basic safety guidelines, and homeowners who wish to participate are asked to turn their outside lights on. Other activities include...
Pella Girls Mixed in Competitive Race for 3A Cross Country Title
One year ago, the Pella girls cross country team had their season end short of Fort Dodge for the first time in 15 years. In 2022, not only are they back, but they’ve put together one of the greatest athletic seasons in Pella High School history, and the biggest question heading into Saturday is if they can finish this special fall with the top prize in Class 3A.
Iowa cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek
A central Iowa cattle confinement's outdoor stockpile of manure was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle,...
Body of missing man recovered at Iowa lake
The body of a man reported missing more than a week ago in Mahaska County was recovered from a shoreline on Lake Red Rock on Monday morning, authorities say.
Area Students Earn OPUS Honors
Local students outside of Pella and Indianola were also selected as part of the OPUS Honor Choir from the Iowa Choral Director’s Association:. Opus is an honor choir opportunity for students in grades 5-9, sponsored by the Iowa Choral Directors Association. Four choirs of 180 voices each will be chosen for this event.
Indianola Volleyball Faces Tested Team in First Round
The #4 Indianola volleyball team qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2014 Tuesday evening after sweeping ADM, and will have a match against #5 Western Dubuque in the first round on Monday. The Indians went 37-6 in the regular season, with four of the losses coming...
Norwalk taking experienced group to State Cross Country Meet
Experience will be on Norwalk’s side when eight Warrior runners compete in Saturday’s State Cross Country Championships at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course near Fort Dodge. Norwalk senior Breelie Mauro has qualified for her fourth state meet and will compete in the Class 4A girls race at 2:00 p.m. The fourth-ranked Norwalk boys will then compete as a team for the fourth straight year in the 4A boys race at 2:45.
Health officials: Fall booster campaign not going as planned
DES MOINES, Iowa — The bivalent COVID-19 booster hasn't been available for long, but Dr. Ravi Vemuri with MercyOne shared the fall booster campaign is not going as well as the infectious disease world would like. "Boosters have been available for almost two months now, and the uptake has...
Des Moines business stolen from less than week after large fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — In another blow to a Des Moines business, the owners of Busy Bubbles Laundry at 31st Street and Ingersoll tell us they were stolen from recently. Busy Bubbles Laundry caught on fire last Wednesday night. Firefighters rushed out to the scene. Everybody made it out of the laundromat safely.
3A Boys State XC Race Favorites Likely Come Down to Pella, North Polk
There’s always the possibility of a surprise at the state cross country meet — all it takes is one major personal best or an injury on the course to potentially shake up the field, but for the majority of the 2022 fall season and now heading into Saturday’s championship race, two teams seem to be a slight step above the rest in Class 3A’s boys competition.
Body of missing Oskaloosa man found
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Police foundRaymond Welch's body along the north shoreline on Monday morning. Crews have been searching for the Oskaloosa man for the last nine days at Lake Red Rock. The state's medical examiner will perform an autopsy on Welch's body. His death remains under investigation.
Pella School District Scores Well on State, National Performance Profiles
The Department of Education released the 2022 Iowa School Performance Profiles and all schools in the Pella Community School District received rankings of Exceptional (Pella Middle School) or High Performing (Jefferson Intermediate, Lincoln Elementary, Madison Elementary, Pella High School). Superintendent Greg Ebeling says the school ranked #2 overall in the...
Mountain Lion Spotted Two Nights In A Row In South Des Moines Metro Area
(Indianola) A mountain lion’s confirmed in the south part of the Des Moines metro area — two nights in a row. The Indianola Police Department has released photos of the big cat and says the mountain lion is confirmed on the southwest side of Indianola Friday night and then Saturday night east of town. Police say the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirms it’s a mountain lion. People on social media say they’re keeping a close eye on their pets. Several people in Indianola say they’ve seen the mountain lion in town.
