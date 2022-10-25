Read full article on original website
Duluth’s Best Bread Incorporates Charcoal Flour For Spooky Treat
DULUTH, Minn. — Earlier this month we told you about a 17-pound pretzel that was made by Duluth’s Best Bread. Now their creative geniuses are baking up something spookier for the Halloween season. “Spooky Rolls” as they call them get a dose of activated charcoal to turn them...
Turkeys Out, Hams In For CSS Thanksgiving Buffet At DECC
DULUTH, Minn. — Imagine Thanksgiving without a turkey and only ham. Well, that is the reality for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet at the DECC. Organizers say supply chain issues are to blame for pushing the birds to the curb. The traditional turkey buffet has been put on...
Family Freedom Center And Neighborhood Youth Services Will Host Third Annual Trunk-Or-Treat
DULUTH, Minn. — The third annual Family Freedom Center and Neighborhood Youth Services Trunk-or-Treat event is happening Saturday. This spooktacular day is free and kids are able to show off their best costumes while grabbing candy from decorated trunks. The event is becoming more well known in the community...
Scarium Returns to the Aquarium
DULUTH, Minn. – Scarium at the Aquarium is back for some boo-tastic fun at the Great Lakes Aquarium. Tuesday was the first of three days full of trick or treating, craft making, a chance to check out Scooba divers carving pumpkins in the big tank, and even a space to join in on a dance part.
Coffee Conversations: Love-a-Pet Adoption Event Preview
DULUTH, Minn. — Animal Allies Humane Society gears up for Love-a-Pet Adoption Event October 29 – October 30. Nicole Facciotto with Animal Allies joined FOX21 live in studio to preview the event. There will be Caturday Saturday, with only cats available for adoption. Along with Dog Day Sunday,...
The Village Witch Grand Opening In Canal Park
DULUTH, Minn. — A new business opened up in Canal Park Sunday, bringing a little bit of spook to the Dewitt-Seitz Marketplace. Down a long stretch of hallways on the second floor, The Village Witch held a grand opening where people stopped by to see the assortment of art, potions, rocks, and herbs there. Owner Carolyn Kerns, says that she offers tarot card readings and can help people explore nontraditional paths of spirituality.
Duluth Coffee Company Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary
DULUTH, Minn. — You know those cool designs baristas add to their drinks? Well Tuesday coffee lovers were able to learn how to turn your cup of joe into art during the Duluth Coffee Company anniversary celebration. Owner, Eric Faust, started the cafe and roastery in 2012 hoping to...
Christmas Movie Filmed In Downtown Duluth Has A Release Date
'Tis the season for romantic Christmas movies and it looks like the holiday movie filmed in Duluth earlier this year is coming out just in time for the season! The film is going to be an instant classic. Earlier this year, Duluthians were incredibly excited when it was revealed that...
Midtown Park Being Temporarily Removed to Make Room for Interchange Project
DULUTH, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is dismantling Midtown Park to be able to take down a bridge as part of the Twin Port Interchange Project. They want the public to know that the ramps and rails for the skatepark that was housed there, will be stored for the next three years. With hopes to bring back the park once construction wraps up.
Red Cross Seeking Blood Donors Ahead of Holiday Season
DULUTH, MN – Over the past few months, the Red Cross has seen a decline in enthusiasm for donations and are ramping up efforts ahead of the holiday season to be sure there is a strong blood supply. As a way of saying thank you, all who donate blood between November 1 and 22 will receive a 10 dollar e-gift card. Locally, the Red Cross has partnered with several organizations who are providing additional incentives for coming out to donate at select blood drives.
Duluth Fire Department Builds Ladder To Help Raccoon Escape To Safety
Sometimes you come across a story and the opening line makes you do a double take just to make sure you read it correctly. That is just what happened when I saw this story about the Duluth Fire Department building a ladder to help a raccoon escape a tricky situation.
Chester Bowl Working on Adding a Permanent Bridge Across Chester Creek
DULUTH, Minn.–Some may notice some construction going on at Chester Bowl on Skyline Parkways right now. Crews are busy working to put in a permanent bridge that crosses over the creek near the ski chalet. In previous years, hikers could go over the creek on a temporary foot bridge...
Seriously? Some Jerk Dumped A Mobile Home In The Ditch In Douglas County
My friend Linda told me about a mess that happened in Douglas County. Apparently, someone dumped a mobile home in the ditch near Maple, Wisconsin last week. Seriously, it was an entire mobile home that was complete junk. It was dumped in a deep ditch just off the road at...
Duluth Invites Earned Sick Time Violation Reports From Employees
It's the law and the City of Duluth wants your help with turning in employers who violate the regulation. Duluth requires all employers who have five or more employees to provide Earned Sick and Safe Time (ESST). The requirement was signed into law by the city council on July 19, 2021; that's what the the council passed amendments to the Duluth City Code Chapter 29E. Those amendments contained the following requirements:
Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center Renovation Showcase
DULUTH, Minn. – The Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center is currently under construction and to show off its renovations, an open house was held at the Zeitgeist Atrium. Those who attended the event were able to take a virtual reality walkthrough tour of the shelter, as well as view before and after pictures.
City: Reconfigured Parks Fund Referendum Critical, Equals $94 Annually For $200K Home
DULUTH, Minn. – The November 8th election is just around the corner, and Duluth residents will be voting on whether to approve a new Parks Fund levy that would replace the current levy that took effect in 2012. Jim Filby Williams, the city’s Property, Parks and Libraries director, told...
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.
TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
What Will The Reconstruction Of Central Entrance In Duluth Look Like? MNDOT Shares Plans
It's one of the busiest traffic corridors in Duluth besides I-35. Central Entrance (a part of Highway 194) is a vital link that connects the downtown area to everything that goes on "over the hill" - from the mall area to Hermantown and beyond. It's also going to look a...
Demolition Of Former Astoria Hotel To Begin
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The former Hotel Astoria at 1st Avenue East and Superior Street is set to be demolished. Crews closed the sidewalk in front of the building and put up barriers on Monday. The elevated boardwalk on the side of the building that provides access to the...
Republican Candidate For MN Lieutenant Governor Visits UMD
DULUTH, Minn. — The Republican candidate for Minnesota’s lieutenant governor seat made a campaign stop at the UMD campus on Monday. Former NFL player Matt Birk, who once played for the Vikings, is on the ticket with the Republican candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen. Before playing football...
