nrgmediadixon.com
Energy Company Hosts Open House at Dixon Park District Facility to Show How Community Solar Project Will Benefit Residents
Solar farms in and near communities in the Sauk Valley seem to be the new trend lately. For over a year, the Dixon Park District has worked with Trajectory Energy Partners to construct the Meadows Solar Farm. This is a community solar farm on 24-acres of farmland at the meadows.
nrgmediadixon.com
Deadline to Get Your Application to Goodfellows of the Lee County for Christmas Gift Giveaway is Monday October 31
This is the time of the year when things begin to move fast. Monday will be Halloween and it is another important date for people in Lee County. The Goodfellows of Lee County is preparing for their Christmas Gift Giveaway and the applications for you to be a part of it must be in by Monday October 31. Clara Harris of the GoodFellows says applications are still available at all of the locations in Lee County or you can download an application at GoodfellowsIL.org.
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County 4_H Holding Fall Fest Saturday Afternoon
The Lee County 4-H will be holding their Fall Fest on Saturday October 29 from 2-5:00. You can come for the costume contest, pumpkin hunt, carnival games and much more. This event is free to the public, not just 4-H members. The event will be held at the Lee County...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting another trailer has been stolen, This one from Machesney Park
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting another trailer has been stolen, This one from Machesney Park
Here’s Why Rockford Should NOT Bag Their Leaves This Fall
Experts are saying that this fall, we should NOT bag our leaves...Here's why. NPR. After the strong winds the past few nights, my front and backyard is absolutely covers in leaves. While it does look pretty cool with the variety of colors, someone needs to pick them up...me. So do I go drop $15 bucks on a box of garbage bags, and get to work. Experts say the answer is NO.
northernstar.info
Paranormal sightings at DeKalb Public Library with Spectre Group event
On Saturday afternoon, Jenny Beyerlein and Greg Reisner hosted an event at the DeKalb Public Library in which they detailed some of their paranormal investigations, findings and simple methods of finding paranormal activity. Nearly everyone has had some experience with ghost stories, but to Greg Reisner and Jenny Beyerlein, ghost...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : This Beautiful Dog is Missing, Please SHARE
RockfordScanner.com : This Beautiful Dog is Missing, Please SHARE
thefabricator.com
Nucor to add Fives packaging system, tube cutoff at Illinois facility
Steelmaker Nucor Corp. has ordered a packaging system and cutoff from Fives for its Tubular Products facility in Marseilles, Ill. Fives will provide a new Taylor-Wilson packaging system from runout to the distribution of the bundles. It can package tubes from 18 to 80 ft. long with wall thickness up to 5/8 in. and mother tubes up to 12-3/4 in.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Fully Engulfed Semi Fire, Avoid The Area, Or Expect Delays…
RockfordScanner.com : Fully Engulfed Semi Fire, Avoid The Area, Or Expect Delays…
nrgmediadixon.com
Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner to be Served by Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls
A free community Thanksgiving dinner will be served compliments of Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls, IL on Thanksgiving Day. Harvest Time Bible Church is located at 1802 Dixon Avenue, Rock Falls, IL. Doors will open at 11:30am on Thursday, November 24, 2022. For those dining in, dinner will...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Mayor Wants to Make Sure Police Officers Get the Training and Support to Handle Changes Coming January 1
Come January 1 there will be major changes to law enforcement in Illinois. There will be changes in not only making arrests and no-cash-bail, but changes in how search warrants are handle and even what an officer can and cannot do during a traffic stop. Dixon Mayor Li Arellano recently...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Accident involving A Semi, Possible Diesel Leak
RockfordScanner.com : Another Accident involving A Semi, Possible Diesel Leak
WIFR
Pecatonica American Legion is missing money, former village president’s involvement called into question
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Serious drama in the small village of Pecatonica, as thousands of dollars appear to have vanished from the American Legion Post 197, according to it’s commander. Now, 23 News has learned there is an investigation underway as to whether the Former Village President and American Legion Financial Advisor, Bill Smull, is to blame.
100fmrockford.com
New look of Rockford IceHogs mascot spurs petition, memes and #notmyHammy hashtags
ROCKFORD — The portly piggy that serves as the Rockford IceHogs mascot hit the gym this fall. The costumed character was shown ditching junk food and working out at Peak Sports Club in a four-part video series dubbed Hammy’s Health Journey. In the end, it concluded that “Hammy has transformed his life for the better.”
starvedrock.media
Short Foot Chase In Grand Ridge
There were some anxious moments in Grand Ridge Wednesday evening. Just past 8 o'clock police and paramedics were called about a single vehicle crash involving a utility pole near Main Street and Sylvan Avenue. The driver allegedly fled on foot before being tracked down by Grand Ridge's K-9. The suspect...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Train Vs Vehicle Tonight In Rockford, Avoid The Area
RockfordScanner.com : Train Vs Vehicle Tonight In Rockford, Avoid The Area
nrgmediadixon.com
Striking a Deer Leads to a Two Car Pile-Up that sends Four Persons to the Hospital, Including Three Children
The past Saturday Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Monroe Center, Lynn Scott Rock and New Milford fire departments responded to a two vehicle injury crash on I-39 near Monroe Center. Investigation by Deputies revealed that a northbound Cadillac operated by 55-year-old John Johnson of Rockford struck a...
100fmrockford.com
New fitness and training facility set to open in Machesney Park by the end of the year
MACHESNEY PARK — A new fitness facility is coming to the village by the end of the year. D1 Training is a chain fitness business founded in 2001 that offers various training sessions and pre-planned workouts to members. Plans for the business were teased by Mayor Steve Johnson on...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Reports of numerous vehicles that have been stolen in Winnebago County recently.
RockfordScanner.com : Reports of numerous vehicles that have been stolen in Winnebago County recently.
Effingham Radio
Man Shot By ISP Officer In Morrison Taken Off Life Support
The man who was shot by a state police officer last week in Morrison is off life support. Aaron Linke was shot by an officer assisting the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant Friday in the 600 block of North Cherry Street. Linke was taken to the hospital where he remained on life support until yesterday. However, he was declared brain dead on October 22nd.
