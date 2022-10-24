ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deadline to Get Your Application to Goodfellows of the Lee County for Christmas Gift Giveaway is Monday October 31

This is the time of the year when things begin to move fast. Monday will be Halloween and it is another important date for people in Lee County. The Goodfellows of Lee County is preparing for their Christmas Gift Giveaway and the applications for you to be a part of it must be in by Monday October 31. Clara Harris of the GoodFellows says applications are still available at all of the locations in Lee County or you can download an application at GoodfellowsIL.org.
LEE COUNTY, IL
Lee County 4_H Holding Fall Fest Saturday Afternoon

The Lee County 4-H will be holding their Fall Fest on Saturday October 29 from 2-5:00. You can come for the costume contest, pumpkin hunt, carnival games and much more. This event is free to the public, not just 4-H members. The event will be held at the Lee County...
Here’s Why Rockford Should NOT Bag Their Leaves This Fall

Experts are saying that this fall, we should NOT bag our leaves...Here's why. NPR. After the strong winds the past few nights, my front and backyard is absolutely covers in leaves. While it does look pretty cool with the variety of colors, someone needs to pick them up...me. So do I go drop $15 bucks on a box of garbage bags, and get to work. Experts say the answer is NO.
ROCKFORD, IL
Paranormal sightings at DeKalb Public Library with Spectre Group event

On Saturday afternoon, Jenny Beyerlein and Greg Reisner hosted an event at the DeKalb Public Library in which they detailed some of their paranormal investigations, findings and simple methods of finding paranormal activity. Nearly everyone has had some experience with ghost stories, but to Greg Reisner and Jenny Beyerlein, ghost...
DEKALB, IL
RockfordScanner.com : This Beautiful Dog is Missing, Please SHARE

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions.
Nucor to add Fives packaging system, tube cutoff at Illinois facility

Steelmaker Nucor Corp. has ordered a packaging system and cutoff from Fives for its Tubular Products facility in Marseilles, Ill. Fives will provide a new Taylor-Wilson packaging system from runout to the distribution of the bundles. It can package tubes from 18 to 80 ft. long with wall thickness up to 5/8 in. and mother tubes up to 12-3/4 in.
MARSEILLES, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Another Accident involving A Semi, Possible Diesel Leak

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
ROCKFORD, IL
Pecatonica American Legion is missing money, former village president’s involvement called into question

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Serious drama in the small village of Pecatonica, as thousands of dollars appear to have vanished from the American Legion Post 197, according to it’s commander. Now, 23 News has learned there is an investigation underway as to whether the Former Village President and American Legion Financial Advisor, Bill Smull, is to blame.
ROCKFORD, IL
Short Foot Chase In Grand Ridge

There were some anxious moments in Grand Ridge Wednesday evening. Just past 8 o'clock police and paramedics were called about a single vehicle crash involving a utility pole near Main Street and Sylvan Avenue. The driver allegedly fled on foot before being tracked down by Grand Ridge's K-9. The suspect...
GRAND RIDGE, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Train Vs Vehicle Tonight In Rockford, Avoid The Area

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
ROCKFORD, IL
Man Shot By ISP Officer In Morrison Taken Off Life Support

The man who was shot by a state police officer last week in Morrison is off life support. Aaron Linke was shot by an officer assisting the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant Friday in the 600 block of North Cherry Street. Linke was taken to the hospital where he remained on life support until yesterday. However, he was declared brain dead on October 22nd.
MORRISON, IL

