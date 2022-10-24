This is the time of the year when things begin to move fast. Monday will be Halloween and it is another important date for people in Lee County. The Goodfellows of Lee County is preparing for their Christmas Gift Giveaway and the applications for you to be a part of it must be in by Monday October 31. Clara Harris of the GoodFellows says applications are still available at all of the locations in Lee County or you can download an application at GoodfellowsIL.org.

LEE COUNTY, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO