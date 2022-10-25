Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and a woman is at the hospital after reports of shots fired in Grand Forks. Authorities say they were called to the 300 block of Wren Dr. around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for reports of shots fired. That is on the south side of Grand Forks, east of South Washington Street and just north of 62nd Avenue SE.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 27, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Theodore Frederick Earl Tollefson, 19, of Red Lake Falls, for Criminal Sex Conduct – 3rd Degree Sexual Penetration. Keric Willaim Carpenter, 21, of Thief River Falls, for Predatory Offender- Knowingly Violates Registration Requirements or Intentionally Provides False Information.
valleynewslive.com
Woman found dead at GF mobile home park
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a mobile home park Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Circle Dr. E. for a medical assist around 10:30 p.m. Lt. Andrew Stein with the...
KNOX News Radio
GFPD reports shooting in south GF
One man is dead and a woman hospitalized in a south Grand Forks shooting this morning. Grand forks Police Lt. Andy Stein says officers were called to the 300 block of Wren Drive around 10:40 a.m. Lt. Stein says the woman was found on scene with a gunshot wound. She...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS LANDFILL CLOSED DUE TO HIGH WINDS
The Grand Forks Public Work crews have closed the Grand Forks Landfill due to high winds. The landfill will be closed until the wind speeds go down. Residents can still haul brush and grass to the landfill as needed.
valleynewslive.com
Juvenile reported missing by Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Grand Forks County are looking for Kailey Meadows of Manvel. They say she is believed to be in either Grand Forks, East Grand Forks or Fargo. If you have any information you are encouraged to contact the Grand Forks County...
kroxam.com
COME SUPPORT THE CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT’S AND CHS LEO CLUB’S 35TH ANNUAL DRIVE BY HALLOWEEN NIGHT FOOD DRIVE ON HALLOWEEN
The Crookston Police Department and CHS Leo Club will have its 35th annual Drive by Halloween Night Food Drive on Halloween night, Monday, October 31, in the Crookston High School west parking lot from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Come and drop your canned goods for the Care and Share Center Food Shelf. A child will receive a bag of candy. Leo Club members and Crookston Police officers will be on the curb, waiting for you.
kroxam.com
UNITED WAY OF CROOKSTON DONATES A DOZEN NEWBORN CARE KITS TO POLK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH
The United Way of Crookston was able to donate a dozen newborn care kits to Polk County Public Health thanks to the employees of Enbridge Energy. The kits include bottles, bottle brushes, wipes, and several other care items all new moms need. Enbridge contacted the United Way to let them know their employees had chosen United Way as the recipient of their annual employee service project, and they were thrilled to receive their help.
valleynewslive.com
Ada community fed up with safety hazards at local Dollar General
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Members of the Ada community are fed up. They say their local dollar general store is poorly managed and safety has become a big concern. When most people walk into a store they are expecting clean and safe conditions. These Ada community members say...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON WAYS AND MEANS COMMITTEE DISCUSSES CAMPGROUND
The Crookston Ways and Means Committee then met to discuss the Central Park Campground. Crookston City Administrator Corky Reynolds said they will have to redesign the campground’s development plan after they found the bids for the State Legislature Legacy grant came back much higher than the amount budgeted and was extended to June 30, 2024.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES GRANTS FOR FIVE LOCAL NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
The Crookston City Council met on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. After the Call to Order, Charles “Corky” Reynolds introduced Jordan Bergquist, the new Human Resources Director who began employment for City Hall in June.
valleynewslive.com
Iconic Grand Forks Halloween house aims to make holiday more inclusive
GRAND FORKS N.D. (Valley News Live) - After sitting on the sidelines for the last two years due to COVID-19, a popular Grand Forks Halloween house is opening its door back up to trick-or-treaters. They say this year they’re expecting nearly 5,000 kids to ring the doorbell. You read that right; 5,000.
kroxam.com
David Mickelson – Service Announcement
David A. Mickelson, age 88, formerly of Twin Valley, passed away peacefully at the Viking Manor Nursing Home in Ulen, MN on Monday, October 24, 2022. A Funeral will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church in Twin Valley, MN on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 2:00 pm, with visitation 1 hour prior. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Twin Valley. Arrangements are entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL HOSTS 62ND ANNUAL FALL CHORAL FESTIVAL
Crookston High School was the host of the 62nd Annual Fall Choral Festival on Monday night inside the auditorium. Participating school choirs were Crookston, Bagley, East Grand Forks Sacred Heart, East Grand Forks Senior High, and Lancaster. The festival began in 1959 behind Garfield Reichert of Crookston, Don Danielson of...
valleynewslive.com
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We now know at least one of the people behind an anonymous email group at the center of a leaked nude photo of a Cass County deputy, as well as several released records trying to expose cracks within the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and its leader Jesse Jahner.
valleynewslive.com
Former Cass County sheriff condemns campaign tactics of sheriff candidate, supporters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former top cop in Cass County is speaking out against one of the men gunning to be the next sheriff after weeks of turmoil within the race. In a rare move, Paul Laney, who served as the Cass County Sheriff from 2006-2018, took...
kroxam.com
MEET THE 2022 CITY COUNCIL WARD 6 CANDIDATES
The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum on Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 25, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Chapter AXPEO and the United Way Board of Directors on the week of October 24-28. City of Crookston Fall Clean Up Week is October 24-28. Items should be placed on boulevards no more than 24 hours prior to your collection day. For more information, visit the Crookston City website at www.crookston.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/760/Fall-Clean-Up-Week-Info-PDF.
kroxam.com
Agnes Sellin – Obit
Agnes Sellin, 91 of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Hillcrest Senior Living, Red Lake Falls, MN with her loving family by her side. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with Father Bob Schreiner presiding. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Red Lake Falls.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES FEBRUARY REFERENDUM VOTE, GET A CHILDCARE UPDATE
The Crookston School Board met on Monday evening in the Crookston High School media center. The feature program was an update from Stephanie Okroi (pictured right), who is looking to open a daycare center in Washington School. She is a daycare center owner in Grand Forks, North Dakota, with 83 kids. Okroi gave a disheartening.
