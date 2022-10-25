ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and a woman is at the hospital after reports of shots fired in Grand Forks. Authorities say they were called to the 300 block of Wren Dr. around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for reports of shots fired. That is on the south side of Grand Forks, east of South Washington Street and just north of 62nd Avenue SE.
GRAND FORKS, ND
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 27, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Theodore Frederick Earl Tollefson, 19, of Red Lake Falls, for Criminal Sex Conduct – 3rd Degree Sexual Penetration. Keric Willaim Carpenter, 21, of Thief River Falls, for Predatory Offender- Knowingly Violates Registration Requirements or Intentionally Provides False Information.
CROOKSTON, MN
Woman found dead at GF mobile home park

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a mobile home park Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Circle Dr. E. for a medical assist around 10:30 p.m. Lt. Andrew Stein with the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
GFPD reports shooting in south GF

One man is dead and a woman hospitalized in a south Grand Forks shooting this morning. Grand forks Police Lt. Andy Stein says officers were called to the 300 block of Wren Drive around 10:40 a.m. Lt. Stein says the woman was found on scene with a gunshot wound. She...
GRAND FORKS, ND
GRAND FORKS LANDFILL CLOSED DUE TO HIGH WINDS

The Grand Forks Public Work crews have closed the Grand Forks Landfill due to high winds. The landfill will be closed until the wind speeds go down. Residents can still haul brush and grass to the landfill as needed.
GRAND FORKS, ND
COME SUPPORT THE CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT’S AND CHS LEO CLUB’S 35TH ANNUAL DRIVE BY HALLOWEEN NIGHT FOOD DRIVE ON HALLOWEEN

The Crookston Police Department and CHS Leo Club will have its 35th annual Drive by Halloween Night Food Drive on Halloween night, Monday, October 31, in the Crookston High School west parking lot from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Come and drop your canned goods for the Care and Share Center Food Shelf. A child will receive a bag of candy. Leo Club members and Crookston Police officers will be on the curb, waiting for you.
CROOKSTON, MN
UNITED WAY OF CROOKSTON DONATES A DOZEN NEWBORN CARE KITS TO POLK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH

The United Way of Crookston was able to donate a dozen newborn care kits to Polk County Public Health thanks to the employees of Enbridge Energy. The kits include bottles, bottle brushes, wipes, and several other care items all new moms need. Enbridge contacted the United Way to let them know their employees had chosen United Way as the recipient of their annual employee service project, and they were thrilled to receive their help.
CROOKSTON, MN
Ada community fed up with safety hazards at local Dollar General

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Members of the Ada community are fed up. They say their local dollar general store is poorly managed and safety has become a big concern. When most people walk into a store they are expecting clean and safe conditions. These Ada community members say...
ADA, MN
CROOKSTON WAYS AND MEANS COMMITTEE DISCUSSES CAMPGROUND

The Crookston Ways and Means Committee then met to discuss the Central Park Campground. Crookston City Administrator Corky Reynolds said they will have to redesign the campground’s development plan after they found the bids for the State Legislature Legacy grant came back much higher than the amount budgeted and was extended to June 30, 2024.
CROOKSTON, MN
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES GRANTS FOR FIVE LOCAL NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

The Crookston City Council met on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. After the Call to Order, Charles “Corky” Reynolds introduced Jordan Bergquist, the new Human Resources Director who began employment for City Hall in June.
Iconic Grand Forks Halloween house aims to make holiday more inclusive

GRAND FORKS N.D. (Valley News Live) - After sitting on the sidelines for the last two years due to COVID-19, a popular Grand Forks Halloween house is opening its door back up to trick-or-treaters. They say this year they’re expecting nearly 5,000 kids to ring the doorbell. You read that right; 5,000.
GRAND FORKS, ND
David Mickelson – Service Announcement

David A. Mickelson, age 88, formerly of Twin Valley, passed away peacefully at the Viking Manor Nursing Home in Ulen, MN on Monday, October 24, 2022. A Funeral will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church in Twin Valley, MN on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 2:00 pm, with visitation 1 hour prior. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Twin Valley. Arrangements are entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley.
TWIN VALLEY, MN
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL HOSTS 62ND ANNUAL FALL CHORAL FESTIVAL

Crookston High School was the host of the 62nd Annual Fall Choral Festival on Monday night inside the auditorium. Participating school choirs were Crookston, Bagley, East Grand Forks Sacred Heart, East Grand Forks Senior High, and Lancaster. The festival began in 1959 behind Garfield Reichert of Crookston, Don Danielson of...
CROOKSTON, MN
MEET THE 2022 CITY COUNCIL WARD 6 CANDIDATES

The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum on Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
CROOKSTON, MN
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 25, 2022

The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Chapter AXPEO and the United Way Board of Directors on the week of October 24-28. City of Crookston Fall Clean Up Week is October 24-28. Items should be placed on boulevards no more than 24 hours prior to your collection day. For more information, visit the Crookston City website at www.crookston.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/760/Fall-Clean-Up-Week-Info-PDF.
CROOKSTON, MN
Agnes Sellin – Obit

Agnes Sellin, 91 of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Hillcrest Senior Living, Red Lake Falls, MN with her loving family by her side. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with Father Bob Schreiner presiding. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Red Lake Falls.
RED LAKE FALLS, MN

