The United Way of Crookston was able to donate a dozen newborn care kits to Polk County Public Health thanks to the employees of Enbridge Energy. The kits include bottles, bottle brushes, wipes, and several other care items all new moms need. Enbridge contacted the United Way to let them know their employees had chosen United Way as the recipient of their annual employee service project, and they were thrilled to receive their help.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO