East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Josh Pate says Buckeyes 'are not going to be challenged' until 'The Game'

Josh Pate, college football analyst and host of the Late Kick Podcast, has a bold claim for the remainder of Ohio State’s season. Pate believes that the Buckeyes, who have faced just one ranked team so far this season, “are not going to be challenged” in conference play until the last game of the season against rival Michigan.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season

Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Michigan football 2023 schedule officially released

Michigan football is still in the middle of its 2022 campaign, but Wednesday provided clarity on what the future holds for the Wolverines on the field. The Big Ten Conference released its official schedules for the 2023 season on Wednesday afternoon with U-M set to open play on Sept. 23 at home vs. Rutgers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
The Spun

Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached

Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz reflects on media 'interrogation' after loss to OSU, says things 'could be a helluva lot worse'

Kirk Ferentz and Iowa have struggled in 2022, to say the least. But to hear Ferentz talk about the season on Tuesday, he believes things could certainly be worse. During his weekly press conference, Ferentz reflected on his postgame media availability after losing to Ohio State in blowout fashion. According to Ferentz, the line of questioning on Saturday occasionally felt like an “interrogation.”
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Morris reveals what led him to commit to Michigan as a recruit

Mike Morris wasn’t sure about school he wanted to play for as a high school recruit. Morris talked about what helped him make the decision to come to Michigan. Morris was looking for a sign of where to go. He was driving to school one day when someone cut him off with a Michigan license plate. It gets even weirder.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Athlon Sports

Major College Football News Could Be Coming This Tuesday

Before the 2022 college football season began both UCLA and USC announced they'll eventually be leaving the conference for the Big Ten.  Could more significant Pac-12 news be coming this Tuesday? Jon Wilner of The Mercury News, who was on top of the USC/UCLA development during the off-season, ...
OREGON STATE
FanSided

Big Ten football: Possible 3-way tie looming in the East

It has been an exciting year for Big Ten football. The usual players in the East — Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan — are all nationally ranked and playing some good football right now. In the West, we see a possible changing of the guard as both Wisconsin and Iowa are having a down year, while Illinois and Purdue are playing well.
WISCONSIN STATE

