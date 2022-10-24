Read full article on original website
Complex
YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown
Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Signs With Motown Records
NBA YoungBoy has found a new home in music after inking a deal with Motown Records. The Baton Rouge superstar departs Atlantic Records, where he released four studio albums, for Motown, per Billboard. There was already a familiarity with Motown — which lives under the Universal Music Group umbrella —...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Snoop Dogg Launches Death Row Records Wine Brand
Snoop Dogg has teamed up with Treasury Americas to launch a new wine brand named after his Death Row Records label. The 51-year-old rapper—who acquired the record label that introduced him to the world—and the spirits brand created a red wine in celebration of the milestone. Death Row Records Red Wine will be available for a limited time and retails at $24.99.
HipHopDX.com
Drake & 21 Savage Announce Joint Album ‘Her Loss’
Drake and 21 Savage are taking their friendship one step further with news of a joint album titled Her Loss. On Friday (October 21), the 6 God announced he would be putting out an official video for his and 21’s most recent collaboration, “Jimmy Crooks,” on Saturday (October 22) — the same day as 21 Savage’s birthday.
hiphop-n-more.com
Jeezy Shares ‘Put The Minks Down’ Music Video Feat. 42 Dugg: Watch
Jeezy easily has one of the hardest albums out right now with SNOFALL, which is a Gangsta Grillz presentation from DJ Drama. While we’re still playing the album heavily, the rapper has decided to give ‘Put The Minks Down’ song the video treatment, featuring assistance from 42 Dugg. It was shot in the latter’s hometown of Detroit too. Watch it below.
Ballot-box faceoffs in Arizona, Proud Boys protest at Penn State and Musk's Twitter ... everywhere
It's the week in extremism, from USA TODAY.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kodak Black Releases New Project ‘Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1’: Stream
Kodak Black has dropped a new project to keep feeding new music to the fans. The Florida rapper has been in the news lately for his controversial remarks following unsuccessful win for Song of The Year award at the BET Hip Hop Awards earlier this week. He called Latto a “hating ass mutt” after she won the trophy for ‘Big Energy’ and called for a boycott of BET.
Complex
Zzz. Signs to Warner Records in Partnership With Lil Bibby’s Grade A, Shares “All I Never Wanted” Video
Rising Miami rapper and singer Zzz. has signed to Warner Records and dropped his hypnotic new track, “All I Never Wanted.”. The emerging 18-year-old talent, who has been making waves with a series of promising tracks over the past year including “Running Away,” has joined the major label in partnership with Lil Bibby’s Grade A Productions. As his debut release under the label, “All I Never Wanted” showcases Zzz.’s distinct approach to melodic hip-hop. The song is accompanied by an effects heavy video directed by Steve Cannon, which follows Zzz. as he pursues his dreams in Los Angeles much to the worry of his girlfriend back home.
Drake And 21 Savage Push Back Release Of ‘Her Loss’
Drake and 21 Savage’s anticipated collaborative album Her Loss has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. Both rappers shared through social media that their producer, Noah “40” Shebib, contracted COVID-19 while mixing and mastering the project. Initially set to release on Friday (Oct. 28), the album is now due next Friday (Nov. 4). More from VIBE.comDrake Announces Apollo Theater Concert For This FallIce Spice Reacts To Halloween Costume Modeled After HerDrake Celebrates Birthday With Party In Miami “Our brother @ovo40 got Covid while mixing and mastering the crack so he’s resting up and NOVEMBER 4th is Her Loss day,” Champagne Papi explained through...
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Breaks New Ground, Earns 100M RIAA-Certified Units
Cardi B has hit a significant milestone by reaching over 100 million RIAA-Certified units sold. According to Chart Data, the certification includes albums, singles, and guest appearances that the Bronx rapper has amassed in her remarkable, award-winning career. With over 54 million digital sales, she’s the highest-selling female rapper to date.
'The Headies:' An inside look at the show celebrating Afrobeats artists
After 14 successful years in Nigeria, an awards show that celebrates the best of Afrobeats and African music has moved to the US, thanks to entrepreneur Ayo Animashaun.
