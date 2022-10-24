Rising Miami rapper and singer Zzz. has signed to Warner Records and dropped his hypnotic new track, “All I Never Wanted.”. The emerging 18-year-old talent, who has been making waves with a series of promising tracks over the past year including “Running Away,” has joined the major label in partnership with Lil Bibby’s Grade A Productions. As his debut release under the label, “All I Never Wanted” showcases Zzz.’s distinct approach to melodic hip-hop. The song is accompanied by an effects heavy video directed by Steve Cannon, which follows Zzz. as he pursues his dreams in Los Angeles much to the worry of his girlfriend back home.

16 HOURS AGO