FOX 21 Online
Scarium Returns to the Aquarium
DULUTH, Minn. – Scarium at the Aquarium is back for some boo-tastic fun at the Great Lakes Aquarium. Tuesday was the first of three days full of trick or treating, craft making, a chance to check out Scooba divers carving pumpkins in the big tank, and even a space to join in on a dance part.
FOX 21 Online
Family Freedom Center And Neighborhood Youth Services Will Host Third Annual Trunk-Or-Treat
DULUTH, Minn. — The third annual Family Freedom Center and Neighborhood Youth Services Trunk-or-Treat event is happening Saturday. This spooktacular day is free and kids are able to show off their best costumes while grabbing candy from decorated trunks. The event is becoming more well known in the community...
WDIO-TV
Remembering Riana Barry and her family
It’s now been six months since that terrible moment when Anjela Ayllon found out her big sister was gone. “It’s still an everyday thing of not being able to wakeup from this nightmare,” she told us. Back in April, Riana and Sean Barry, along with their two...
FOX 21 Online
Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center Renovation Showcase
DULUTH, Minn. – The Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center is currently under construction and to show off its renovations, an open house was held at the Zeitgeist Atrium. Those who attended the event were able to take a virtual reality walkthrough tour of the shelter, as well as view before and after pictures.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Best Bread Incorporates Charcoal Flour For Spooky Treat
DULUTH, Minn. — Earlier this month we told you about a 17-pound pretzel that was made by Duluth’s Best Bread. Now their creative geniuses are baking up something spookier for the Halloween season. “Spooky Rolls” as they call them get a dose of activated charcoal to turn them...
FOX 21 Online
Superior Fire Department Receives Big Donation From Elks Lodge #403
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Elks Lodge was feeling generous Saturday and gave the Superior Fire Department a big donation. The Superior Elks Lodge #403 presented the department with a $4,000 check. The funds will go towards their car seat safety program. The program helps to make sure people are putting...
FOX 21 Online
The Village Witch Grand Opening In Canal Park
DULUTH, Minn. — A new business opened up in Canal Park Sunday, bringing a little bit of spook to the Dewitt-Seitz Marketplace. Down a long stretch of hallways on the second floor, The Village Witch held a grand opening where people stopped by to see the assortment of art, potions, rocks, and herbs there. Owner Carolyn Kerns, says that she offers tarot card readings and can help people explore nontraditional paths of spirituality.
FOX 21 Online
Turkeys Out, Hams In For CSS Thanksgiving Buffet At DECC
DULUTH, Minn. — Imagine Thanksgiving without a turkey and only ham. Well, that is the reality for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet at the DECC. Organizers say supply chain issues are to blame for pushing the birds to the curb. The traditional turkey buffet has been put on...
FOX 21 Online
Demolition Preparations Underway for Astoria Building
DULUTH, Minn.–A vacant building in the heart of downtown Duluth is getting closer to demolition to make way for future development. Fencing and concrete barriers are now set up around the ‘Hotel Astoria’, on the corner of East Superior Street and First Avenue. The sidewalk in front is blocked off. An antique store, gift shop, and Chinese restaurant were once inside.
Duluth Invites Earned Sick Time Violation Reports From Employees
It's the law and the City of Duluth wants your help with turning in employers who violate the regulation. Duluth requires all employers who have five or more employees to provide Earned Sick and Safe Time (ESST). The requirement was signed into law by the city council on July 19, 2021; that's what the the council passed amendments to the Duluth City Code Chapter 29E. Those amendments contained the following requirements:
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Chamber Works to Move Business Forward
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President, Daniel Fanning, joined FOX21 in studio talking all things happening for the business community. We discussed several things that the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce is working on, including the 152nd Annual Dinner taking place Wednesday, November 2. Along...
FOX 21 Online
Midtown Park Being Temporarily Removed to Make Room for Interchange Project
DULUTH, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is dismantling Midtown Park to be able to take down a bridge as part of the Twin Port Interchange Project. They want the public to know that the ramps and rails for the skatepark that was housed there, will be stored for the next three years. With hopes to bring back the park once construction wraps up.
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: DC’s Best Produce Pumpkin Stands
DULUTH, Minn. – “Do you know how you fix a broken pumpkin? With a pumpkin patch,” DC’s Best Produce Seller, Jack Pearadin jokes. DC’s Best Produce has been around for nearly 30 years, and currently hosts 30 acres of pumpkins and five acres of squash. This space is consumed with over 30 variations of pumpkins, which can now be found at stands across the Northland.
FOX 21 Online
Chester Bowl Working on Adding a Permanent Bridge Across Chester Creek
DULUTH, Minn.–Some may notice some construction going on at Chester Bowl on Skyline Parkways right now. Crews are busy working to put in a permanent bridge that crosses over the creek near the ski chalet. In previous years, hikers could go over the creek on a temporary foot bridge...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Coffee Company Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary
DULUTH, Minn. — You know those cool designs baristas add to their drinks? Well Tuesday coffee lovers were able to learn how to turn your cup of joe into art during the Duluth Coffee Company anniversary celebration. Owner, Eric Faust, started the cafe and roastery in 2012 hoping to...
FOX 21 Online
City: Reconfigured Parks Fund Referendum Critical, Equals $94 Annually For $200K Home
DULUTH, Minn. – The November 8th election is just around the corner, and Duluth residents will be voting on whether to approve a new Parks Fund levy that would replace the current levy that took effect in 2012. Jim Filby Williams, the city’s Property, Parks and Libraries director, told...
FOX 21 Online
DPD Plans to Expand Unmanned Aerial System Operations
DULUTH, Minn. – The Citizen Review Board along with the DPD held a public forum to discuss the expansion of Unmanned Aerial System Operations. The Duluth Police Department relayed their intentions of expanding drone use as well as why they deem it necessary. The points they laid out were that drones allow the police to search potentially dangerous areas without putting human or canine lives at risk and they cost less than other aerial support methods.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Cloquet, Esko, & Duluth East Advance to Respective Section Semifinals
CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet football team is onto the semifinals in Section 7AAAA after defeating Duluth Denfeld 42-12 on Tuesday. The Lumberjacks will next play at Grand Rapids on Saturday. Kickoff is at 6 PM. In other section play, Esko would shut out Hibbing 55-0 in 7AAA. They’ll host Two...
Christmas Movie Filmed In Downtown Duluth Has A Release Date
'Tis the season for romantic Christmas movies and it looks like the holiday movie filmed in Duluth earlier this year is coming out just in time for the season! The film is going to be an instant classic. Earlier this year, Duluthians were incredibly excited when it was revealed that...
WNMT AM 650
Gary Home Heavily Damaged By Fire
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Initial damage estimates were set at 250 thousand dollars to the home and contents for a fire Sunday at a residence in the Gary neighborhood of Duluth. Firefighters were alerted to the blaze in the 1500 block of 101st Avenue West at 12:35 a-m and arrived to find heavy fire from the back deck that had spread rapidly into both levels of the house.
