theknickswall

The Knicks Have a Center Battle Brewing

Although we are only three games into the season, Isaiah Hartenstein has been more involved than big-money man Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks invested a good amount of capital this offseason in the center position, re-signing Mitchell Robinson to a four-year, $60-million contract as well as inking journeyman Isaiah Hartenstein to a two-year, $16-million deal. Both Robinson and Hartenstein have ideal size for their position, both standing at 7 feet and around 250 pounds, but have vastly different skill sets, which is why Leon Rose believed that having both on the roster could work harmoniously.
NBC Sports

Steph comically calls out TNT crew after missing first FT

Steph Curry sees and hears everything, even during a Warriors game. Late in the first half of their game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Curry missed his first free throw of the 2022-23 NBA season after starting 23-of-23 from the charity stripe. As Curry was...
theScore

Magic: 'Hard pill to swallow' for Kareem when LeBron becomes all-time scorer

Magic Johnson doesn't think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is happy about the prospect of giving up his title as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Johnson, who played with Abdul-Jabbar for 10 seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers, was asked during an appearance on "Club Shay Shay" how he thinks his former teammate will handle LeBron James passing him on the all-time scoring list.
NBC Sports

Watch Klay Thompson get ejected after words with Booker, ref, Suns’ bench

For the first time in his 651-game career, Klay Thompson has been ejected from an NBA game. Thomson and Devin Booker were going back and forth in a showdown of two of the top teams in the West — a game that was within 10 points midway through the third quarter — and those words continued after a mini-Suns run put them up by eight. Both got a technical for the jawing and coming chest-to-chest, but the usually easy-going Thompson lost his cool, kept barking at the Suns and referee Ed Malloy, and earned a second T and an ejection.
NBC Sports

Booker says Klay flexed Warriors' four rings 'over and over'

Klay Thompson wants everyone to know that the Warriors have won not one, not two, not three, but four NBA championships. Prior to his ejection in the third quarter of the Warriors' 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Thompson was jawing with Suns superstar Devin Booker after swatting one of his passes out of bounds.
MLive.com

Pistons drop 4th straight after late surge, lose to Hawks

DETROIT (AP) — Trae Young scored 35 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons 118-113 on Wednesday night to open a two-game set at Little Caesars Arena. The team will meet again Friday night. John Collins added 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and De’Andre Hunter...
NBC Sports

What we learned as Dubs' defense struggles in loss to Suns

PHOENIX -- Why did so many people want to see the Warriors face the Phoenix Suns instead of the Dallas Mavericks last season in Western Conference Finals? Tuesday night showed us exactly why. Not because of the final score, a 134-105 Warriors loss at Footprint Center, but because the intensity...
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Tame Indiana Pacers in 124-109 Victory

In the early stages of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Indiana Pacers have allowed their opponents to get off to hot starts in the first quarter. That trend continued Wednesday at the United Center as the Chicago Bulls hosted the Pacers. Chicago not only dominated Indiana in the first quarter...
NBC Sports

Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call

There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
NBC Sports

Ayton: Suns got physical to 'legal limit' against Warriors

The Warriors fizzled out in the second half of their 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. Golden State only scored 39 points in the second half, and Suns big man Deandre Ayton might have revealed the reason for the Warriors losing gas in the last 24 minutes of the game.
NBC Sports

Marchand will return from injury vs. Red Wings in surprising move

Brad Marchand is returning to the Boston Bruins lineup way ahead of schedule. The NHL's best all-around left wing had surgery on both hips in May and was expected to be out until Thanksgiving or potentially later. That timetable is no longer relevant because Marchand is making his 2022-23 season...
NBC Sports

Klay's old remarks on rookie Booker go viral after ejection

Klay Thompson and Devin Booker went back and forth during the Warriors' 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Their heated exchange resulted in the Splash Brother getting an early escort to the locker room. One day after Thompson's first career ejection, comments from July of 2016 by...
NBC Sports

Kerr provides update on DiVincenzo’s hamstring injury

Although the Warriors were able to hold off the Kings' furious comeback attempt at Chase Center on Sunday night to escape with a 130-125 win, it didn't come without a cost. After Warriors practice Monday, coach Steve Kerr explained how long the team can expect to be without guard Donte DiVincenzo after the 25-year-old left Sunday's contest with a hamstring injury.
NBC Sports

What does Jaylen Brown's social media handle mean?

If you've visited one of Jaylen Brown's social media pages, you have probably wondered what his handle "FCHWPO" stands for. The Boston Celtics star uses the "@FCHWPO" handle on both Twitter and Instagram. For him, it's more than just a username. It's a mantra for life both on and off the court.
