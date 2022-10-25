ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cute and Funny Dog Halloween Costume tips and ideas for 2022

Halloween is a time for costumes, and of course, there are always dogs who need to be dressed up too. Whether you’re looking for a kooky costume or something more traditional, we have some cute and funny ideas for you. From Garfield to Scooby-Doo, there’s something for everyone in this roundup of Cute and Funny Halloween Costume tips and ideas. So grab your pup and get ready for a night of fun!
KRLD News Radio

Keeping kids safe on Halloween night

For some kids, it’s the most exciting night of the year. But Halloween trick-or-treating can also be dangerous. Children are more at risk for injuries while out walking on Halloween night than on any other day of the year.
NBC Miami

Fun Halloween Crafts to Do With Your Kids This Spooky Season

Halloween is right around the corner, but it is not too late to make some spooky and spell-bounding creations with your little ones. From costumes to crafts, you can use items you already have in your home to get into the Halloween spirit. Moms With a Mic's Julia and Marissa...
Fatherly

An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day

Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.
ABC 4

Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween

Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
Hinton News

Memories of the Past: Horror Halloweens with Dad

I can't remember a time when horror wasn't a part of my life. My Dad always told me that Jaws was the first movie he ever took me to. That might explain why I still love shark attack movies. I was never one of those girls that wanted to be a princess when I was growing up. Morticia Addams was always who I dressed up as and tried to emulate. Never Wednesday, oh no. Always Morticia. I still have a Morticia costume in my cosplay wardrobe. As Halloween draws ever closer, one of my best memories is of my Dad...
HINTON, WV
News 12

Guide: Deals for a scary delicious Halloween

Many nationwide restaurants and shops are offering scary good deals!. Baskin-Robbins is offering discounted scoops on Oct. 31 as part of the Celebrate 31 holiday, a deal offering 31% off all scoops, all day. Carvel is offering $5 off orders of $20 or more through Grubhub and DoorDash delivery from...
KATU.com

Halloween Battles with Your Kids

From wanting to trick or treat alone to butting heads over candy consumption, there are bound to be battles around Halloween. Our parenting coach, Tia Slightham, joined us with tips! For more information about Tia, visit her website here.
Parade

50 Halloween Trivia Questions and Answers to Get You Ready for the Scariest Day of the Year

Halloween isn't just for kids! The frighteningly fun holiday is a favorite for adults, too, though many people don't know the origins of many Halloween traditions, from trick-or-treating to costumes or carving pumpkins. So, if you think you know a lot of Halloween facts, show off how scary-smart you are about everything from the history of jack-o-lanterns to classic horror movies with these 50 Halloween trivia questions and answers!
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Californian

How to host a Halloween-themed potluck

Halloween is right around the corner, which means most of us are getting last-minute costumes and planning where we’ll be going out for Hallo-weekend. For those of you who may want to spend a fun night with your friends, consider throwing a Halloween-themed potluck. You can never go wrong with good food and friends! Here’s a guide to successfully hosting a Halloween-themed potluck.
HOLAUSA

Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season

Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
93.1 KISS FM

Halloween-Themed TikToks to Get You in a Spooky Good Mood

Halloween comes and goes so quickly, it almost makes you want to cry candy corn tears. Luckily, we have social media to document all the Halloween nonsense we may miss trying to enjoy the day. TikTok has become one great place to document some of the Halloween craziness that happens...
Salon

Rainbow fentanyl — the newest Halloween scare

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy...
COLORADO STATE

