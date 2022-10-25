I can't remember a time when horror wasn't a part of my life. My Dad always told me that Jaws was the first movie he ever took me to. That might explain why I still love shark attack movies. I was never one of those girls that wanted to be a princess when I was growing up. Morticia Addams was always who I dressed up as and tried to emulate. Never Wednesday, oh no. Always Morticia. I still have a Morticia costume in my cosplay wardrobe. As Halloween draws ever closer, one of my best memories is of my Dad...

HINTON, WV ・ 7 DAYS AGO