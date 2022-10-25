Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Missoula police seek to identify males in photos
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify the men in the following photos due to an investigation. If you have any information or can identify any of the individuals, contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or call Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.
Fairfield Sun Times
montanarightnow.com
Woman Tries to Steal a Coat, Pokes Poverello Staff in the Eye
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of an assault. A Poverello Center employee stated that 36-year-old Sheri Felsman assaulted another employee and left the scene. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Poverello...
NBCMontana
Ravalli Co. Sheriff's Office seeks information after reports of cut manes, tails
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office wants information about people who have been trespassing and deliberately cutting the tails and manes off of multiple horses. The activity reportedly happened in the area of Rathbun Lane and Eastside Highway in Stevensville. Officials believe one or multiple suspects are...
Missoula Man Tries to Steal From Home Depot, Gets Caught With Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to Home Depot for a report of a male who was trespassing in the store. The complainant from the store said he had verbally trespassed the male several times for shoplifting. The complainant was positive...
Man on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and Pills in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 10:25 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer drove through the parking lot of the One Eyed Jacks Casino located on South Reserve Street and observed various vehicles parked in the rear of the building. One of the vehicles had expired registration. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Missoula County sheriff, detention officers sue county over wages, overtime pay
The lawsuit filed in Missoula District Court contends that each plaintiff is owed back wages, overtime pay and longevity pay.
NBCMontana
Meeting on preserving Moon-Randolph Homestead to take place Thursday night
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moon-Randolph Homestead invites the public to a meeting about preserving the historic site that's two miles from downtown Missoula. One of the region’s oldest intact ranches is within the vast ancestral territories the Séli-Ql̓ispé people lived on for 14,000 years. The...
NBCMontana
Public can tour emergency winter shelter in Missoula today
MISSOULA, Mont. — The public can tour Missoula's emergency winter shelter on Thursday. The city is opening the Johnson Street emergency winter shelter on Monday. The shelter is located on the 1900 block of North Avenue West. Tours will take place from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. this afternoon....
Psychedelics come to Missoula — legally this time
Three years ago, Adam Boomer’s wife suffered a major concussion. The effects of the injury lasted for months, and she couldn’t drive for a year. The couple sought different treatments. Nothing seemed to help. That was until an acquaintance of Boomer told him about psychedelic-assisted therapy using ketamine, a drug used in medical settings as a general anesthetic but one that can also be illicitly used as a club drug.
NBCMontana
Narcan training to be held in St. Ignatius
MISSOULA, Mont. — Another free Narcan training event is planned to take place in St. Ignatius. A previous one was very successful, and St. Ignatius Police Chief Acheson invites the public to come at 6 p.m., Nov. 28 to learn how to spot a drug overdose, and properly give them Narcan.
Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic on a Busy Missoula Street
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 9:00 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty in the area of West Broadway and was made aware that multiple 911 calls had reported a dangerous driver nearby. A white Volkswagon Jetta was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Broadway. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
NBCMontana
Semi slideoff causing westbound blockage at Lolo Pass; chains required
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a semi slideoff at mile marker 2 of U.S. 12 on Lolo Pass. The crash is blocking the westbound lanes, according to MDT. MDT reports chains are required westbound on Lolo Pass until further notice.
NBCMontana
Court hearing to address allegations against Mineral Co. sheriff's, attorney's offices
MISSOULA, Mont. — A group of more than 125 concerned citizens in Mineral County says there are major problems in the Sheriff's Office and County Attorney's Office. A recent court filing alleges hiring violations, officers unqualified to hold law enforcement positions and failure to disclose Brady information -- essentially problems in an officer's history that could make their testimony in court less credible.
Some Montana School Districts Will Have New Electric School Buses
Will this be a massive success or a giant disaster? Only time will tell, I suppose. School buses are a necessity here in Montana. Many school districts consist of rural areas where kids are spread out and don't have access to a personal vehicle to get to school. A lot of kids even use school all the way through their senior year. Now, it seems like we may seem some big changes with school buses.
NBCMontana
JEDI Network Summit kicks off Thursday in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Education and health groups will meet in Missoula this week for the JEDI Network Summit. JEDI stands for justice, equity, diversity and inclusion. The summit involves the city, county, University of Montana and multiple health services. It aims to give community members the opportunity for holistic discussion on well-being.
NBCMontana
Survey available to public about midtown Missoula proposals
MISSOULA, Mont. — Growth continues to change the face of midtown Missoula. City plans include a rapid bus transit system through Brooks, and higher density housing. Amid these significant changes, the Missoula Midtown Association and area partners are working to make sure development is equitable and predictable, and still gives residents and businesses a sense of belonging.
NBCMontana
I-90 reopen after closure & blockages from crashes
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reports that I-90 is open again through Homestake Pass. Before 2:00 a.m., posts indicated a crash was causing the full blockage of I-90 at mile-marker 233 near Homestake Pass. At that time, larger closure of eastbound I-90 was listed from mile-marker...
NBCMontana
Nearly $4M in grants announced for buses for Montana school districts
MISSOULA, MT — The Biden-Harris Administration announced three Montana school districts will receive a combined total of $3,950,000 in grant funding from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law due to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. The grants will allow Bigfork, Clinton and Fairfield school...
