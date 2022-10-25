Read full article on original website
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
epicstream.com
Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors
It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
Black Superman reboot in active development
It’s been a rocky few months for DC. Back in August, Warner Bros. Discovery pulled the plug on Batgirl starring Leslie Grace despite the fact that production had wrapped. It’s a move that hugely displeased fans as the film also would’ve marked the return of Michael Keaton as Batman. Warner Bros. claimed the cancellation would allow them to focus on “great DC films” like The Flash. Yikes.
Henry Cavill Is 'Back As Superman' & Dwayne Johnson Says He Fought 6 Years To Make It Happen
The worst-kept secret about Black Adam is officially out: Henry Cavill will play Superman again, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a huge part to play in making that happen. Cavill took to Instagram on Monday to acknowledge his big cameo at the end of the film, adding...
netflixjunkie.com
Will James Gunn Finally Take Over Henry Cavill’s Superman After Rejecting It for ‘Suicide Squad’ Back in the Day?
Hollywood is never short on new content. Time and again, a new film or series makes their ways to our screens. However, every once in a while a new project releases and takes the world by storm. In 2013, that project was Man of Steel starring Henry Cavill, directed by Zack Snyder. Henry Cavill as Superman is an experience that comes once in a lifetime. Although the audience witnessed Cavill as Superman in multiple films since 2013, we did not have a sequel to where it all began, i.e., Man Of Steel 2 until now.
ComicBook
John Stewart New Lead of Redeveloped Green Lantern HBO Max Series
The Green Lantern series for HBO Max is reportedly turning to John Stewart to be its featured lantern bearer. The long-gestating project from executive producer Greg Berlanti is being retooled, with writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith leaving Green Lantern, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Grahame-Smith had already completed eight scripts for the DC streaming series, but reportedly chose to step down after all of the regime changes at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery. Green Lantern was originally going to feature Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), but with the behind-the-scene changes comes word that John Stewart will be front and center.
wegotthiscovered.com
Henry Cavill looking forward to bringing an ‘enormously joyful Superman’ to the big screen
Henry Cavill has responded about his return to the DCU after his cameo appearance in Black Adam‘s post-credit scene. Luckily for fans, it’s a positive one as the actor is keen to play the famous DC superhero again. In an interview with 92nd Street Y, Cavill told Josh...
ComicBook
James Bond: Henry Cavill Reveals He Was Second Choice for Casino Royale
Henry Cavill has been in the news a lot this week and it's been nothing but good news for fans. The actor officially returned as Superman in the most recent DC film, Black Adam, and it seems that the future is bright for the Man of Steel. It was revealed just yesterday that James Gunn and Peter Safran will takeover as the bosses of DC Studios, and hidden in those reports was the news that writers are pitching a Man of Steel sequel. Cavill even released a brand new video confirming the future of his Superman. Now tonight, the actor made an appearance on a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, and he revealed that he was almost the star of 2006's Casino Royale.
ComicBook
Man of Steel 2: Watchmen Star Lobbies for Zack Snyder to Return
Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been working hard at bringing Superman back to the big screen over the past few years, and now they're one step closer to achieving that. There's a new Superman film that's in development by J.J. Abrams and being written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and there was supposed to be a project based on the Val-Zod version of the character. But, the next DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam, and it officially brings back Henry Cavill's Superman during the post-credits scene. After the news that the actor would return in the film, there was a new report that revealed that the studio was plotting a Man of Steel sequel with Christopher MacQuarrie possibly penning the script. Now, one Watchmen actor thinks that Zack Snyder should return to helm the film. Rorschach actor Jackie Earle Hayley took to multiple social media channels to say that he thinks the director should return.
IGN
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Official Clip
Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the PG-13 rated Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons begins as 11-year-old Jonathan Kent discovers he has superpowers, thrusting the half-Kryptonian into the complicated world of Super Heroes and Super-Villains – who are now under attack by a malevolent alien force known as Starro! It’s a race against time as Jonathan must join forces with assassin-turned-Boy-Wonder Damian Wayne to rescue their fathers (Superman & Batman) and save the planet by becoming the Super Sons they were destined to be! Jack Dylan Glazer (Shazam!, Luca, It) and Jack Griffo (The Thundermans) lead the voice cast as Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, respectively. Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) directs Battle of the Super Sons from a script penned by Jeremy Adams (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise). Supervising Producer is Rick Morales (Injustice, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders).
Henry Cavill teases return as Superman and says there is a 'bright future' for the character: 'It's been five years now. I never gave up hope'
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's...Henry Cavill's heroic return!. The 39-year-old actor opened up about his taking up the mantle of Superman once again during a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Cavill said the role 'means so much' to him, and he said he always thought...
netflixjunkie.com
“I’ve worked thirteen years to get where I am now” – When at the ‘Man of Steel’ Premiere Henry Cavill Truly Felt Grateful to Play Superman
Through Man of Steel, the DCEU introduced us to a brand new version of Superman about 9 years ago. Not just that, the franchise also gave us one of the most acclaimed stars of the coming decade, Henry Cavill. The British star has come a long way in the past decade and has gained worldwide fame on the basis of his talent and skills. With such fame and the apparent affection he holds for his superhero role, what did Cavill have to say about getting the opportunity to be Superman?
Warner Bros. Discovery Poach Marvel Veterans To Add Spark To Superman And Other Superheroes
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD appointed a veteran director-producer team of James Gunn and Peter Safran to the new roles of Co-Chair and CEOs of DC Studios effective on November 1. Gunn and Safran have extensive experience with the superhero genre, bringing some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC...
epicstream.com
WB Discovery Just Killed the DCEU; New Name for Film & TV Franchise Revealed
It's been nearly a decade since the launch of the DC Extended Universe but as it approaches its 10th anniversary next year, the franchise most of us have had a love-and-hate relationship with just faced its demise. Following the earth-shattering announcement that DC Studios will be led by Peter Safran and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn, Warner Bros. Discovery has officially rebranded the franchise.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Batman 2’ Won’t Be in Theaters Any Time Soon
As news comes of Warner Bros. hiring of James Gunn and Peter Safran to lead the way for the newly-minted DC Studios, fans of Matt Reeves’ The Batman also received a disappointing update on the sequel to the 2022 film. According to Variety’s Zack Sharf, The Batman 2 won’t be headed to theaters for at least another 3 years.
ComicBook
Green Lantern Being Retooled at HBO Max
The long-in-development Green Lantern series from executive producer Greg Berlanti is being "redeveloped" at HBO Max, and has lost writer Seth Grahame-Smith, who had already written a full eight-episode season before deciding to abandon the project. Grahame-Smith, best known for his book Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, was one of the biggest voices on Green Lantern, which was supposed to star Finn Whitrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott. He joins Berlanti and his frequent collaborator Marc Guggenheim, as well as veteran Green Lantern writer Geoff Johns.
Joker 2 Will Remain Outside James Gunn's DC Cinematic Universe
James Gunn, the film's director, has spent the previous five years bouncing between DC and Marvel, a rare opportunity in the world of Hollywood blockbuster franchises that on Tuesday led to the biggest day of his career.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Confirms "DC Universe" As Official Name of DCEU
Warner Bros. Discovery's announcement that the DC Films brand is being relaunched as "DC Studios" came with quiet-but-firm secondary re-branding announcement: The DCEU (DC Extended Unvierse) will be officially referred to as the "DCU" or "DC Universe" going forward in the era of DC Studios. The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and his producer partner Peter Safran are acting as co-heads of DC Studios and will be the shepherds of the DCU, much like Kevin Feige oversees the larger franchise plans, production timelines, and larger creative goals of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
