Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Even Bison football is "on the table" for review as NDSU President David Cook issues budget cut warning
(Fargo, ND) -- Even Bison football is "on the table" for review as NDSU President David Cook issues a warning about budget cuts. "We've got some tough financial issues that we're dealing with because of some enrollment challenges that have sort of been slowly happening over time and so I think the time is right to do some hard things," said Cook.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU Linebacker James Kaczor Gives A Midseason Bison Football Update
Bison linebacker James Kaczor gives an NDSU football update. He discusses how how bye week went and previewed this weekends game against Illinois State.
newsdakota.com
Final Polls for 11-A Football Released
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Jamestown finished third and Valley City fourth in the final media poll for 11-A football in North Dakota. Grand Forks Red River picked up 14 of 18 first-place votes to claim the top spot, followed by Fargo South, with three of the remaining first-place nods. Jamestown picked up the final first-place vote.
newsdakota.com
BREAKING: Three-Division Proposal Hits Threshold
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The drive for three divisions of high school basketball has hit it’s first threshold required by the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA). Valley City Superintendent Josh Johnson, representing the focus group spearheading the effort, announced Wednesday that the 75th letter of support from...
KFYR-TV
Legacy football to host first playoff game in program history
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Legacy Football is doing something this week for the first time in program history. “It’s very exciting because this year has just been a year of making history,” said Carl Henry. “We’re all very excited. Coming into the game, we knew how good of...
NDSU Bison Athletics
Illinois State Brings Three-Game Winning Streak to Fargodome Saturday
THIS WEEK: North Dakota State returns from a bye week to begin the second half of the Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule at home against Illinois State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome (18,700). Illinois State won its third straight game last week at Indiana State and is tied with NDSU for third place in the conference. Both teams are 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the MVFC.
kvrr.com
North 5 Ticket Worth Nearly $85,000 Sold in Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — Someone is very happy in Fergus Falls or the surrounding area after buying a North 5 ticket. That ticket is now worth $84,685 after Monday night’s drawing. Minnesota Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased from Lakeway Express in Fergus Falls. If you...
kvrr.com
NDSU facing ‘incredibly difficult’ budget cuts
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Budget cuts are coming at North Dakota State University. In a campus-wide email, University President David Cook says significant reductions will be necessary due to dropping enrollments over the past several years. Cook describes the cuts as “incredibly difficult.”. Cook says the budget is centered...
valleynewslive.com
Update on Fargo’s 52nd Avenue South reconstruction project
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo held a short informational meeting Tuesday evening to discuss plans for a roadway project on 52nd Avenue South -- from 63rd Street, near the Rocking Horse development, to Sheyenne Street. The plan includes new concrete paving, a new bridge over the Sheyenne River, roundabout revisions at 52nd and Sheyenne, along with new street lights and more.
kvrr.com
New York Times writer takes a “completely unexpected” trip to Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A New York Times writer visits Fargo and is surprised by what she found when she got here. Danielle Braff and her 13-year-old daughter planned a trip to Fargo because of their love for crime stories and associated the city with the movie. Her article...
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in North Dakota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
kvrr.com
Rep. Armstrong predicting a good midterm for Republicans
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong met with staff and patients at The Ridge a treatment and recovery center in Fargo. He says he predicts a good night for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections because of “economic headwinds” causing problems for families across North Dakota. He says he believes voters will get the country back on track.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When an enormous and historic American Elm tree in Lisbon was diagnosed with Dutch Elm Disease and cut down in June, a Bismarck-based carpenter got to work salvaging the remnants. In July, Michael Knodel stripped and burned the bark, sliced the tree into cookies, and moved huge portions of the tree into his kiln to kill the bugs causing the disease. Three months later, he’s ready to start the next step of the process.
valleynewslive.com
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to assist the Sisseton Wahpeton Police Department on Sunday at around noon. They say this was because of a threat made to the Dakota Magic Casino C Store & possibly the Dakota Magic...
valleynewslive.com
‘Thank you, for giving us the time we got with you’: Celebration of life held for Detroit Lakes couple
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A month after the deaths of Steve and Stacy Stearns, the community rallied together to hold a celebration to honor their memories. They shared drinks and food, and reflected on how the Detroit Lakes couple impacted their lives. “It’s humbling. I mean, everybody has...
The Horace Mann Elephant: A far-fetched Fargo fable
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The deeper one digs into the urban legends of North Dakota, the more likely they are to come across some that shift from the interesting to the frightening and eventually to the downright bizarre. This is the case with the elephant rumored to be buried under Horace Mann Elementary School: A […]
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead police search neighborhood after burglary call
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police searched a Moorhead neighborhood overnight following an alleged call for a burglary. It happened just after 11:30 P.M. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in the 1700 block of 7th St. S. A viewer tells Valley News Live a perimeter was set up around their...
wdayradionow.com
Man injured in Richland County motorcycle crash
(Wahpeton, ND) -- A Wahpeton man is facing a DUI charge after losing control of his motorcycle. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday on a County Road 8, six miles north of Wahpeton. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 60-year old David Manning lost control on a curve and the motorcycle caught fire after the crash. A passerby gave him CPR until first responders arrived.
5 arrested after SWAT team called to Fargo search warrant
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The Fargo Police Department and Fire Department, in conjunction with the Red River Valley SWAT team, responded to a search warrant that led to five individuals being detained. According to the Fargo Police Department’s Facebook page, at approximately 6:03 a.m. on October 25, the Red River Valley SWAT Team was called […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police, Red River Valley SWAT conduct high risk search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Police and Red River Valley SWAT conducted a high-risk search warrant in South Fargo Friday morning that has led to five people being detained. Fargo PD tells WDAY Radio that the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the 4800 block of 47th street south at the Cascades Apartments.
Comments / 0