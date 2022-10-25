Read full article on original website
Related
'Rotting from the inside': Thousands of flooded cars from Hurricane Ian headed to NC to be resold
Before you buy a car, here are signs of a car that may have flood damage.
Central US faces heavy rain, severe weather as storm system moves in
Severe weather set to impact the central U.S. Monday will bring risks of heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes from the Southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley.
‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains
The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
Why You Should Always Close Your Interior Doors Before A Hurricane
Closing your interior doors is an essential step to keeping your property safe as a hurricane makes its way toward your community. Here's why.
Hurricane Ian is proof: The US needs a national disaster safety board
Hurricane Ian is one of the most devastating disasters in Florida’s history—a state with a long history of tragedy. For those millions affected by disasters across America every year it is an increasingly common story. For now, the focus after Ian is on the grim minute-by-minute estimations. At...
US News and World Report
Australia Flood Crisis Enters 3rd Week as Heavy Rains Lash East
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Already-flooded towns across Australia's east were on high alert on Monday after a weekend of heavy rains, with authorities warning a wild weather system could persist until later this week and trigger renewed riverbank bursts. Thousands of homes and farms over a wide swathe of New South...
Phys.org
Some councils still rely on outdated paper maps as supercharged storms make a mockery of flood planning
Whole towns and cities are seemingly locked into more frequent and severe flooding. Business-as-usual development continues despite extreme weather and sea-level rises due to climate change. While some local councils have online mapping, others are still using outdated paper maps. Repeated floods across eastern Australia have prompted the Planning Institute...
microsoftnewskids.com
What is hurricane storm surge and why can it be so catastrophic?
Of all the hazards that hurricanes bring, storm surge is the greatest threat to life and property along the coast. It can sweep homes off their foundations, flood riverside communities miles inland, and break up dunes and levees that normally protect coastal areas against storms. As a hurricane reaches the...
Narrabri evacuated as flood waters enter homes in saturated northern NSW
Hydrologist says flood levels similar to last year but this time the water has nowhere to go, prolonging the disaster
5 Steps You Need to Take if Your Car Is Damaged by Weather
Severe weather, ranging from flood waters to hail, can cause car damage. Should your car experience this, these are five steps to take immediately. The post 5 Steps You Need to Take if Your Car Is Damaged by Weather appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
vinlove.net
Hoi An is peaceful after storms
After two consecutive storms in early October, Hoi An ancient town has returned to its peaceful appearance, especially in the early mornings. Duy Hau, freelance photographer, was born and raised in Hoi An. Every day, Hau observes and records images of Hoi An from time to time. “Every day, Hoi An town is beautiful in its own way, even during storms, and peaceful days when the storm has passed,” Hau said.
How to Avoid Buying a Used Car Flooded by Hurricane Ian
Find out a few ways to detect used cars damaged by water and flooding. Additionally, we'll tell you why they're not worth buying. The post How to Avoid Buying a Used Car Flooded by Hurricane Ian appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Narcity
2 Atmospheric Rivers Are Coming To BC & The Government Said To Prepare For Possible Floods
British Columbians may be facing a potential flooding risk, as two atmospheric rivers are expected to bring over 100 millimetres of rain this week alone. The B.C. government released a statement on Tuesday, encouraging people to prepare for the upcoming storms this week. "People living in the Lower Mainland, on Vancouver Island and on the North and Central Coast can expect stormy weather between today and Oct. 31," it said.
Why you should never use a generator during a storm
For those who make a decision to ride out a storm, safety in the home should be the top priority. For many, a portable generator feels like a guarantee of a semblance of normalcy following a storm. While it can keep refrigerators on and fans or a small air conditioner running, there are dangers associated with using it.
