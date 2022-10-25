ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains

The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
US News and World Report

Australia Flood Crisis Enters 3rd Week as Heavy Rains Lash East

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Already-flooded towns across Australia's east were on high alert on Monday after a weekend of heavy rains, with authorities warning a wild weather system could persist until later this week and trigger renewed riverbank bursts. Thousands of homes and farms over a wide swathe of New South...
microsoftnewskids.com

What is hurricane storm surge and why can it be so catastrophic?

Of all the hazards that hurricanes bring, storm surge is the greatest threat to life and property along the coast. It can sweep homes off their foundations, flood riverside communities miles inland, and break up dunes and levees that normally protect coastal areas against storms. As a hurricane reaches the...
TEXAS STATE
vinlove.net

Hoi An is peaceful after storms

After two consecutive storms in early October, Hoi An ancient town has returned to its peaceful appearance, especially in the early mornings. Duy Hau, freelance photographer, was born and raised in Hoi An. Every day, Hau observes and records images of Hoi An from time to time. “Every day, Hoi An town is beautiful in its own way, even during storms, and peaceful days when the storm has passed,” Hau said.
Narcity

2 Atmospheric Rivers Are Coming To BC & The Government Said To Prepare For Possible Floods

British Columbians may be facing a potential flooding risk, as two atmospheric rivers are expected to bring over 100 millimetres of rain this week alone. The B.C. government released a statement on Tuesday, encouraging people to prepare for the upcoming storms this week. "People living in the Lower Mainland, on Vancouver Island and on the North and Central Coast can expect stormy weather between today and Oct. 31," it said.
102.5 The Bone

Why you should never use a generator during a storm

For those who make a decision to ride out a storm, safety in the home should be the top priority. For many, a portable generator feels like a guarantee of a semblance of normalcy following a storm. While it can keep refrigerators on and fans or a small air conditioner running, there are dangers associated with using it.

