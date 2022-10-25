After two consecutive storms in early October, Hoi An ancient town has returned to its peaceful appearance, especially in the early mornings. Duy Hau, freelance photographer, was born and raised in Hoi An. Every day, Hau observes and records images of Hoi An from time to time. “Every day, Hoi An town is beautiful in its own way, even during storms, and peaceful days when the storm has passed,” Hau said.

