Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Peyton Manning wanted the Bears to run up the score on the Patriots
The Chicago Bears called off the dogs late in their blowout win over the Patriots in Week 7 – apparently much to the dismay of ESPN’s Peyton Manning.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
Steph comically calls out TNT crew after missing first FT
Steph Curry sees and hears everything, even during a Warriors game. Late in the first half of their game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Curry missed his first free throw of the 2022-23 NBA season after starting 23-of-23 from the charity stripe. As Curry was...
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Talks Giving Up Play-Calling Duties
And so it has come to this for the Denver Broncos.
Bill Belichick makes Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe decision for Patriots’ Week 8
FOXBOROUGH – While Bill Belichick wouldn’t say who would get the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that someone else leaked it out. Mac Jones will start against the New York Jets after getting about 90 percent of the first team reps at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
On Ugly Night In Foxboro, Nobody Looked Worse Than Patriots Fans
FOXBORO, Mass. — At the risk of coming off as sanctimonious, Patriots fans who were at Gillette Stadium on Monday night should feel embarrassed. A raucous, tunnel-vision crowd rejected all reason and booed Mac Jones off the field after he predictably looked rusty in his first game action in a month. Their “Zappe! Zappe!” chants eventually were rewarded by Bill Belichick, who called upon Bailey Zappe in the second quarter and watched the rookie quarterback deliver consecutive touchdown drives against the Bears. With Jones standing on the sideline, Patriots fans gave Zappe a standing ovation and jubilantly celebrated Jones’ apparent benching. Hours later, the same fans were silenced as Zappe and New England cratered in a jarring 33-14 loss to Chicago.
4 takeaways from Patriots' 33-14 loss to Bears
The New England Patriots squared off with the Chicago Bears in a foggy matchup at Gillette Stadium on Monday night, losing 33-14. The week leading up to the game was headlined by speculation as to whether quarterback Mac Jones would return from injury and immediately re-insert himself as the team’s starter. However, a bad interception by Jones late in the first quarter thrust rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe into the game.
Tedy Bruschi Calls Ex-Patriot ‘Ridiculous’ For Bill Belichick Take
One former Patriot believes Bill Belichick has slowly but surely been exposed ever since Tom Brady left Foxboro. The same can’t be said for another standout from the first phase of New England’s dynasty. Asante Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with...
Belichick Dodges Question on Starting QB After Loss to Bears
Bailey Zappe entered Monday night’s game against the Bears in relief of Mac Jones with 11:41 left in the second quarter and the Patriots trailing, 10–0. Two drives and six minutes later, he had New England ahead 14–10 and had the Gillette Stadium crowd buzzing. In the...
Bill Belichick's failure as a leader compounds QB mishandling after Bears loss
Bill Belichick said he’ll take responsibility for whatever happens with the Patriots this season. When it was time to do so after Monday night’s loss to the Bears, though, he wasn’t the first man in line to take the heat.
Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call
There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
Russell Wilson says he could play right now without any limitations: “I’m ready to rock”
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson indicated today that he’ll be on the field in London for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Asked after today’s practice whether he could play a game right now without any limitations, Wilson answered, “Yeah. I feel great. I’m ready to rock.”
Russell Wilson says he did high knees up and down the aisle on Broncos’ flight to London
The Broncos had a long flight to London for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, and quarterback Russell Wilson says he made the most of his time. Wilson, who is recovering from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss last week’s game, said that while his teammates slept, he was exercising in the aisle to make sure his legs are ready for this week’s game.
Colts plan to start Sam Ehlinger at QB for rest of season
The Colts will have a new quarterback this week. Head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger will start for the Colts in Sunday’s home game against the Commanders. Reich also said that Matt Ryan has a a Grade 2 shoulder separation that will keep him from practicing or playing this week, but he made it clear that the decision to go to Ehlinger was not because of Ryan’s injury.
What Bill Belichick Is Telling Patriots Prior To Matchup With Bears
The New England Patriots have arrived to a point in their schedule where wins and losses can make or break them. That’s why the focus has been set on not overlooking any opponent. Over the next month, the Patriots will play a very winnable schedule consisting of games against...
