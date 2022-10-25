ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Steph comically calls out TNT crew after missing first FT

Steph Curry sees and hears everything, even during a Warriors game. Late in the first half of their game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Curry missed his first free throw of the 2022-23 NBA season after starting 23-of-23 from the charity stripe. As Curry was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

On Ugly Night In Foxboro, Nobody Looked Worse Than Patriots Fans

FOXBORO, Mass. — At the risk of coming off as sanctimonious, Patriots fans who were at Gillette Stadium on Monday night should feel embarrassed. A raucous, tunnel-vision crowd rejected all reason and booed Mac Jones off the field after he predictably looked rusty in his first game action in a month. Their “Zappe! Zappe!” chants eventually were rewarded by Bill Belichick, who called upon Bailey Zappe in the second quarter and watched the rookie quarterback deliver consecutive touchdown drives against the Bears. With Jones standing on the sideline, Patriots fans gave Zappe a standing ovation and jubilantly celebrated Jones’ apparent benching. Hours later, the same fans were silenced as Zappe and New England cratered in a jarring 33-14 loss to Chicago.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Patriots' 33-14 loss to Bears

The New England Patriots squared off with the Chicago Bears in a foggy matchup at Gillette Stadium on Monday night, losing 33-14. The week leading up to the game was headlined by speculation as to whether quarterback Mac Jones would return from injury and immediately re-insert himself as the team’s starter. However, a bad interception by Jones late in the first quarter thrust rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe into the game.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Tedy Bruschi Calls Ex-Patriot ‘Ridiculous’ For Bill Belichick Take

One former Patriot believes Bill Belichick has slowly but surely been exposed ever since Tom Brady left Foxboro. The same can’t be said for another standout from the first phase of New England’s dynasty. Asante Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with...
Clayton News Daily

Belichick Dodges Question on Starting QB After Loss to Bears

Bailey Zappe entered Monday night’s game against the Bears in relief of Mac Jones with 11:41 left in the second quarter and the Patriots trailing, 10–0. Two drives and six minutes later, he had New England ahead 14–10 and had the Gillette Stadium crowd buzzing. In the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call

There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
MEADOWLANDS, PA
NBC Sports

Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
NBC Sports

Colts plan to start Sam Ehlinger at QB for rest of season

The Colts will have a new quarterback this week. Head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger will start for the Colts in Sunday’s home game against the Commanders. Reich also said that Matt Ryan has a a Grade 2 shoulder separation that will keep him from practicing or playing this week, but he made it clear that the decision to go to Ehlinger was not because of Ryan’s injury.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy