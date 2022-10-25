Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
China's yuan tumbles amid fears about Xi's third term
China's yuan tumbled on Tuesday to its lowest level in nearly 15 years on Tuesday as investors fled Chinese assets amid fears about Xi Jinping's dramatic move to tighten his grip on power in a major reshuffle of Communist Party leaders
China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'
The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided
Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production...
kitco.com
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
As Xi Jinping Firmed His Grip Over China, Foreign Investors Said To Exit Mainland Stocks At Record Pace
Foreign investors have sold a record net 17.9 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of mainland China shares through trading links with Hong Kong on Monday, with the year-to-date investment level turning into a small net outflow. If the trend continues through the end of the year, it would be the first...
Hard-drive maker Seagate Tech faces China sanctions warning
BEIJING (AP) -- Seagate Technology said Thursday the U.S. Department of Commerce has warned it may charge the computer hard-drive maker with violating restrictions on exports of high-tech products
CNBC
Apple chipmaker TSMC reportedly considers Japan expansion as China tensions continue
Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.
Billionaire investor Mark Mobius cautions investors on Chinese stocks as the nation heads for a 'Mao-type' economy
Mark Mobius warned investors should be cautious about Chinese stocks, as the nation is headed for a "Mao-type" economy. That came after Xi Jinping secured another term as president, sparking fear he would continue to borrow from Mao's socialist principles. "[Chinese stocks are] very cheap in many cases, but I...
CNBC
Chinese state banks sold dollars to support yuan late on Tuesday: Reuters, citing sources
Major Chinese state-owned banks sold U.S. dollars in both onshore and offshore markets in late trade on Tuesday to prop up the weakening yuan, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Such dollar selling comes as the Chinese currency is facing mounting downside pressure, with the onshore...
Expect the natural gas market to tighten if China rebounds to compete with Europe for supply, IEA chief says
The market for liquefied natural gas will get tighter if China's economy rebounds, the IEA's head said Tuesday. That will mean more competition for supply with energy-starved Europe, according to Fatih Birol. But analysts are worried about economic growth in China after President Xi's power grab. The market for liquefied...
CNBC
China GDP beats with a bounce in the third quarter, delayed data shows
BEIJING — China reported Monday that third-quarter gross domestic product grew by 3.9% from a year ago, beating expectations. The data was originally set for release on Oct. 18, but was delayed late on Oct. 17 with no explanation. China's Communist Party held its 20th National Congress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.
TechSpot
SK Hynix profits slump 60%, says US export restrictions could force Chinese plant closure
What just happened? Another memory chip giant is suffering the effects of "unprecedented deterioration" in consumer demand and US sanctions against China. SK Hynix said it would slash investment after third-quarter profits fell 60%, warning that the Biden Administration's restrictions could force it to close or sell a major plant in China.
Xi Jinping’s third term begins with Chinese shares sliding after Congress ends with no let-up on zero-Covid
Shares of Chinese companies listed in the US went into a freefall on Monday, just a day after Xi Jinping began his historic third term. Alibaba’s stock dropped sharply yesterday, falling below its initial public offering price for the first time since 2016. Shares for Alibaba and Baidu fell by at least 12 per cent in New York.
Windfall tax on oil and gas firms’ profits could go to those in greatest need
Either we are fighting a war in Europe and should put the economy on a war footing, or we should accept that western government support will falter, dragged back by waning public tolerance. This message comes from several economists worried that a laissez-faire approach to energy and food prices plays...
Hong Kong stocks tank to 14-year low as re-elected Xi's reshuffle sparks worries about China's economic recovery
Stocks in Hong Kong fell nearly 7% to 14-year lows as investors worried about China's economic recovery. Analysts say newly re-elected President Xi Jinping's consolidation of power risks a policy mistake. China's GDP growth data Monday showed a bigger rebound than expected, but failed to cheer investors. Stocks in Hong...
CNBC
Hong Kong's Hang Seng down around 6% in mixed Asia trade; Japan's yen weakens despite reports of intervention
Hong Kong stocks and mainland China markets fell sharply Monday while other major Asia-Pacific markets rose. Tai Hui, JPMorgan Asset Management's APAC chief market strategist, said a combination of factors has been driving the Hong Kong market recently, including higher U.S. Treasury yields. Investors may also have expected policy measures...
NBC New York
Nio, BYD and Other Chinese EV Stocks Fell Sharply Amid Sell-Off
Shares of many U.S.-listed Chinese companies, including EV makers BYD, Li Auto, Nio and Xpeng, opened the week sharply lower. With China's president, Xi Jinping, now set for a third term and further restrictions likely, investors are souring on non-state-owned Chinese companies. U.S.-traded shares of Chinese electric vehicle makers were...
PC Magazine
SK Hynix May Have to Stop Manufacturing Memory Chips in China
Memory maker SK Hynix is facing up to the reality that it may need to pull out of China and find somewhere else to manufacture its chips. As the Associated Press reports, the recent round of US export restrictions targeted at China aren't just negatively impacting Chinese companies. SK Hynix, which has a manufacturing operation in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi, is now preparing for a future where it leaves the country. That's because the advanced machines (extreme ultraviolet lithography systems) required to manufacture its products potentially won't be available within China.
