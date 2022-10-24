ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WacoTrib.com

Legacy of Syrian Club of Waco continues with barbecue sauce

Texans love their barbecue. That mouthwatering taste of juicy, slow-smoked meat leaves even the most discriminating eaters weak at the knees. And despite the ongoing debate “to sauce or not to sauce,” many pit masters consider a flavorful barbecue sauce just as essential to the meal as the potato salad, corn on the cob and baked beans. In fact, one might argue that what you put ON the meat is more important than what you serve WITH the meat.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Halloween, Dia de los Muertos make for Waco treat-filled weekend

Halloween Monday isn’t a holiday, but Halloween buffs, event planners and general partiers are treating the weekend like a holiday weekend, filling it with all sorts of Halloween and Dia de los Muertos activities. Here’s an overview of the event-crammed weekend, with the awareness of many non-Halloween concerts, plays...
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Magnolia's Silobration features concerts, crafts, and more

WACO, Texas - Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia brand is holding its 7th annual Silobration October 27-29 in Waco. Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy makers, artists, and food with free live music as you shop. There will also be a kids zone with storybook readings, garden tours, face painting, and other crafts/activities.
WACO, TX
TexasHighways

Roadside Oddity: The Lone Grave in Hearne

If you’ve ever traveled through East Central Texas—say, from Austin or Dallas to College Station—you’ve probably passed through Hearne. The small town of a few thousand proclaims itself “the crossroads of Texas.” It sits at the junction of three major highways and two Union Pacific Railroad lines.
HEARNE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Wannabe WWE Superstar Robs Store in Temple, Texas

You'd think a robbery suspect would want to be inconspicuous and keep a low profile, but police in Temple, Texas are looking for someone they say robbed a local store while wearing the flashiest, goofiest accessory you could imagine. MEET THE WEIRDEST TEMPLE, TEXAS ROBBERY SUSPECT. Police released surveillance photos...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Boy back with family after found in Waco by police

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has returned the little boy they found near University Parks Apartments Wednesday morning. Police posted the boy's photo on social media before 11:30 a.m. where they said the boy was found near the 1700 block of MLK and University Parks Apartments. The...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Classroom Champions: Chilton’s Nikkeyah Huitt

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Chilton’s Nikkeyah Huitt is a Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion. Huitt is involved in cheerleading, dance, volleyball, band and powerlifting at Chilton all while maintaining excellent grades. Congrats, Nikkeyah Huitt!
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Marlin Democrat vies with Itasca Republican for redrawn District 13 that includes East Waco

Self-described “progressive-moderate” Democrat Cedric Davis Sr. is vying with rural conservative Republican Angelia Orr to represent a Texas House District 13 completely reshaped in redistricting last year. After the decennial national census last year, state legislatures and municipal councils nationwide redrew district boundaries for all types of legislative...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Bicyclist dies in Waco crash

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Wednesday night. Waco Police officers responded to the crash at 9:08 p.m., which occurred near S. 18th Street and Connor Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who was riding a bicycle and hit by a 2018 Ford Expedition.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Yes, That Was a Bison Running Around Loose in Belton, Texas

If you saw a bison Tuesday afternoon around downtown Belton, Texas, you weren't imagining it. Even though it was like a scene from the Wild West, no one was filming a movie. With some help from a few Central Texas cowboys on horseback, authorities were able to corral, tranquilize, and capture a bison - without injury to anyone, including the animal on the loose.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Waco police locate parents of toddler found wandering alone

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department Wednesday afternoon said it had located the parents of a toddler found wandering alone earlier in the day. “This little boy is back at home, safe, with his family. Thank you all for sharing, Waco!” the department said in a Facebook post thanking the hundreds of people who shared its post.
WACO, TX
KIXS FM 108

Woman on Meth Attempts to Kidnap Child From Bathroom Stall at Texas HEB

A Texas woman in Temple who was high on methamphetamines tried to kidnap a little boy at an HEB in Temple. As reported by mysanantonio.com, Megan Weathersbee and her two-year-old son stopped at HEB to pick up a prescription. While en route they made a pit stop at the restroom and went into a large handicapped stall. That's when the woman reportedly crawled under the stall.
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater

NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35. A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It...
WACO, TX

