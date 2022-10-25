ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Crystal Rolle
2d ago

Polices need to practice which side reach for when an incident occurs because this is becoming a habit police making a mistake grabbing their gun when you should be grabbing your taser we make mistakes but this can cause us our life

Click10.com

Deputy faces suspension after shooting man in St. Lucie County

Fort Pierce, Fla. – A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after she mistakenly shot someone in Fort Pierce last month. Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Sale of fentanyl to a man who died sends West Palm Beach resident to federal prison

A 34-year-old West Palm Beach man this month was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after admitting he sold fentanyl to a man who injected it and died from an overdose. Donte McCray, who was released from state prison in 2018 after serving a four-year sentence for robbery, pleaded guilty to one charge of distribution of fentanyl that caused a death.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Jupiter Police need help identifying attempted robber

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department released photos of an attempted robber and need the public's help identifying the person. Officers said the attempted robber tried to break the windows of the Global Mart and a Marathon gas station on 243 W Indiantown Road. The incidents took place on Oct. 17 between 12 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
JUPITER, FL
wqcs.org

VIDEO: Three Rescued From an Overturned Vehicle in a Vero Beach Canal

Indian River County - Tuesday October 25, 2022: Two elderly women were rescued by Indian River County Deputies and an unidentified Amazon driver when their vehicle flipped upside down into a canal just east of the Indian River Mall. It happened Saturday October 8th. Body camera footage of the rescue...
VERO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

