Crystal Rolle
2d ago
Polices need to practice which side reach for when an incident occurs because this is becoming a habit police making a mistake grabbing their gun when you should be grabbing your taser we make mistakes but this can cause us our life
Click10.com
Deputy faces suspension after shooting man in St. Lucie County
Fort Pierce, Fla. – A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after she mistakenly shot someone in Fort Pierce last month. Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9.
WPBF News 25
Fort Pierce police find, arrest man who confessed to molesting children in stores multiple times
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A man was arrested in Fort Pierce Wednesday after confessing to molesting a young girl several times while walking around a local store the day prior. He admitted to police it was not his first time doing so. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the Fort...
'It blindsided me,' Port St. Lucie officer says of being hit by car
WPTV on Wednesday spoke to a Port St. Lucie police officer who's grateful to be alive after he was struck by a car while directing traffic.
Video shows Port St. Lucie officer struck by car while directing traffic
A Port St. Lucie police officer was recently hit by a car while directing traffic at the scene of an accident.
Sheriff's office intercepts 2 suspected drug dealers in Martin County
The Martin County Sheriff's Office wrapped up a month-long investigation that targeted traffickers bringing dangerous drugs into the county.
cw34.com
Sheriff: First load of colored Fentanyl found in Martin County, two people arrested
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were arrested after deputies intercepted their drug deal. Shain Shaw, 38, and Jacob Groover, 25, brought almost 15 grams of fentanyl and 57.1 grams of cocaine into Martin County. The sheriff's office said dealers working to enhance and market their product, like...
WPBF News 25
Family searching for woman reported missing from Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities need the public's help finding a woman who has been missing for more than a week. The mother of Karen Flores-Huertas reported her missing on Oct. 26, but deputies say she has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 18. Anyone with...
WPBF News 25
Man in critical condition after being stabbed with machete, beaten with baseball bat at West Palm Beach Publix
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking for two suspects after a man was stabbed with a machete and beaten with a baseball bat in a grocery store parking lot. Officials say the incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the West Palm Beach...
Click10.com
Deputies: Beloved French bulldog survived after being dragged behind truck
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Palm Beach County man was arrested after deputies said he was seen dragging a dog behind his pickup truck. A witness called police earlier this month and said he saw a red Toyota Tacoma dragging a white dog, which was tied to the pickup, eastbound on Lantana Road.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies to carry Narcan, all local sheriff's offices now have overdose reversal drug
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office announced this week that its deputies are now trained to carry Narcan, the overdose reversal drug, as part of their uniform. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said more than 2,000 deputies will carry Narcan. Funding...
Man stabbed, beaten near shopping center in West Palm Beach
Police are looking for two suspects they say attacked and seriously injured a man at a shopping center parking lot in West Palm Beach Wednesday afternoon.
Sale of fentanyl to a man who died sends West Palm Beach resident to federal prison
A 34-year-old West Palm Beach man this month was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after admitting he sold fentanyl to a man who injected it and died from an overdose. Donte McCray, who was released from state prison in 2018 after serving a four-year sentence for robbery, pleaded guilty to one charge of distribution of fentanyl that caused a death.
cw34.com
Fentanyl Fiasco: Treasure Coast sheriffs, police trying to crack down on drug epidemic
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fentanyl trafficking has become an immense problem on the Treasure Coast, with overdoses and deaths becoming more and more frequent over the last few years. CBS12 News checked in with police at the county and municipal levels to see how they’re handling it....
Man in critical condition after thrown off bike by car in St. Augustine, officials say
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue reported that a cyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car in St. Augustine. According to rescue personnel, SJCFR responded to Smith Street and Nesbit Avenue. The cyclist was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Action...
WESH
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Central Florida school
DELTONA, Fla. — A teenage boy was arrested after officials said he brought a gun to his middle school. According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, the 13-year-old faces a charge of possession of a weapon on school property. Officials said the boy asked a classmate if he "wanted to...
cw34.com
Jupiter Police need help identifying attempted robber
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department released photos of an attempted robber and need the public's help identifying the person. Officers said the attempted robber tried to break the windows of the Global Mart and a Marathon gas station on 243 W Indiantown Road. The incidents took place on Oct. 17 between 12 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
Click10.com
Deputies arrest man in St. Lucie County for 2 murders in Miami-Dade
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old murder suspect was awaiting extradition on Monday morning in St. Lucie County after deputies arrested him on Friday for two murders in Miami-Dade County. Kenrron McCarthy is facing charges in the murders of 25-year-olds Mark Cine and Eric Watters, according to the...
wqcs.org
VIDEO: Three Rescued From an Overturned Vehicle in a Vero Beach Canal
Indian River County - Tuesday October 25, 2022: Two elderly women were rescued by Indian River County Deputies and an unidentified Amazon driver when their vehicle flipped upside down into a canal just east of the Indian River Mall. It happened Saturday October 8th. Body camera footage of the rescue...
WPBF News 25
Man hospitalized after accidentally falling from condo building in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a man accidentally fell from a condo building Tuesday morning in Palm Beach. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at a building located on Breakers Row. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Police say he was taken to the hospital...
Scam alert: Text message to buy hoodie is fake, sheriff's office says
The Okeechobee Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam that is being sent to people's phones via text message.
