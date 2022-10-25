ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Spun

Georgia Has Reportedly Suffered Likely Season-Ending Injury

The Georgia Bulldogs have reportedly suffered a significant blow to their defensive unit. According to recent reports from Dawgs247, safety Dan Jackson is likely out for the season after suffering a stress fracture that will require surgery. Jackson has put up some solid production for Kirby Smart's defense through seven...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season

Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached

Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Yardbarker

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps announces death of his father, Fred

Phelps’ parents got divorced when he was young, which resulted in a strained relationship between him and his father. Many fans took note of the fact that Fred was not at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 when Michael was dominating in the pool. According to a 2016 article in Sports Illustrated, the two began to repair their relationship after Michael checked in to rehab following his second DUI arrest in 2014.
MARYLAND STATE
Anthony Salazar

4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to Gators

Four-star Orange Park interior offensive lineman Roderick Kearney flipped his commitment from the Florida State Seminoles to the Florida Gators Monday night. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman is currently ranked as the 123rd best player in the country, the fourth-best interior offensive lineman and the 28th-best player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking. Kearney released a statement on his Twitter thanking the Florida State staff for recruiting him.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

ESPN Reveals Its Heisman Trophy Favorite After Week 8

With Week 9 of the college football season coming up, ESPN's writers have revealed their latest projections for this year's Heisman race. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker remains the No. 1 candidate on ESPN's list. He has 2,093 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and one interception this season. Coming in No. 2...
ALABAMA STATE

