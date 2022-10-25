Week 8 NFL Power Rankings

Almost halfway there

The NFL season is approaching its midpoint. The AFC teams look better than the NFC at the top, but the Chicago Bears proved anything can happen when it comes to other teams. (And we can only hope the tradition of exchanging jerseys is short-lived.)

32. Detroit Lions (1-5, lost to Dallas Cowboys)

We're reduced to game announcers praising the Lions for making a game of it for 3 1/2 quarters. Too bad they play 60 minutes. Dan Campbell is now 0-11-1 on the road. Next: vs. Miami Dolphins

31. Houston Texans (1-4-1, lost to Las Vegas Raiders)

The Texans were also competitive for much of the game. Then they decided to let Josh Jacobs turn into Marcus Allen around the goal line. Next: vs. Tennessee Titans

30. Denver Broncos (2-5, lost to New York Jets)

Broncos fans can't blame this one on Russell Wilson. He didn't play and Brett Rypien was unable to up his career record as an NFL starter to 2-0. Coincidentally, both starts came against the New York Jets. Next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

29. Cleveland Browns (2-5, lost to Baltimore Ravens)

The Browns have broken the hearts of their fans so many times. So, why not just wind up in last place in the AFC North with a difficult loss to the Baltimore Ravens? Sure, people will want to wait until Week 13, but by then, this season apparently will be long gone. Next: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

28. Carolina Panthers (2-5, defeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

You will notice a theme for these next four teams in the Power Rankings. They all come from the same division, which is the weakest in the NFL. First up is Carolina, who looked surprisingly good with P.J. Walker under center. Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons

27. New Orleans Saints (2-5, lost to Arizona Cardinals)

The Saints hired Dennis Allen because of the job he did with the team's defense. Now, they can't stop Arizona or pretty much anyone else. Trouble in the Big Easy. Next: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

26. Atlanta Falcons (3-4, lost to Cincinnati Bengals)

The Falcons were destroyed by Joe Burrow — to the tune of 501 yards and 4 touchdowns. Hard to imagine a worse first-place team except ... Next: vs. Carolina Panthers

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4, lost to Carolina Panthers)

... Yes, they are far better than where they sit— which is here, as No. 25. However, Tom Brady and Tampa Bay are in a tailspin. Oh, and the sad part is Todd Bowles is doing nothing to erase his legacy as coach of the New York Jets that went 24-40. Next: vs. Baltimore Ravens

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5, lost to New York Giants)

Doug Pederson will have to take comfort in the fact that his team is far better than it was last year (when he wasn't near it). The Jaguars play close games that they can't close. This one ran out with them on the Giants' 1-yard line. Next: vs. Denver Broncos (in London)

23. Green Bay Packers (3-4, lost to the Washington Commanders)

All Matt LaFleur has to do in order to have another 13-win season is take the next 10 in a row. Amazing how the offense has collapsed without Davante Adams— and no one to come close to replacing him as a target for Aaron Rodgers. The frustration has to be building. Next: at Buffalo Bills

22. New England Patriots (3-4, lost to Chicago Bears)

Bailey Zappe provided some excitement for the fans at Gillette. But it all fell apart, and the Patriots took a bad loss against the Chicago Bears. The defense was on the field all game and eventually wore down against a relentless Chicago rushing attack. Next: at New York Jets

22. Chicago Bears (3-4, defeated New England Patriots)

The Bears must have not wanted Bill Belichick to pass George Halas on the all-time wins list against them. They ran the ball down New England's throat and put on a startling performance in a road game. Next: at Dallas Cowboys

21. Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1 lost to Tennessee Titans)

All you need to know about the AFC South is the Colts lost to the Titans and it was as if the game wasn't played. No interest. No highlights? Know Indianapolis has lost twice to Tennessee in the first half of the season. The only hope is a wild card? Next: vs. Washington Commanders

20. Washington Commanders (3-4, defeated Green Bay Packers)

Don't look now, but the Commanders have won two in a row. Problem is they are in the power-packed NFC East and won't gain ground on anyone, except the Eagles who are undefeated but on a bye. Next: at Indianapolis Colts

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5, lost to Miami Dolphins)

Mike Tomlin had the Steelers in the game against Miami... and that might be the theme for the season. In the game but not able to win it. Next: at Philadelphia Eagles

18. Las Vegas Raiders (2-4, defeated Houston Texans)

The Raiders were on the verge of confirming Josh McDaniels was a terrible hire as they fell behind the Texans late in the first quarter. Somehow, the light bulb went on and they scored 21 straight to turn a scary game into a laugher. Next: at New Orleans Saints

17. Arizona Cardinals (3-4, defeated New Orleans Saints)

The Cardinals lit up the Saints on Thursday with the help of a pair of pick-sixes. For all the excitement Kyler Murray provides, still not sure Arizona looks like a playoff team. After all, this was against the Saints. Next: at Minnesota Vikings

16. Miami Dolphins (4-3, defeated Pittsburgh Steelers)

Tua Tagovailoa returned and improved to 4-1 as a starter in 2022. He looked rough and the Steelers helped by dropping multiple possible interceptions. It was scary every time Tagovailoa took off on a scramble and was hit. However, a win is a win and this one keeps the Fins moving in a tough division. Next: at Detroit Lions

15. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3, lost to Seattle Seahawks)

The bye couldn't come fast enough next week for a Bolts team that is falling apart. Keenan Allen's return was marginal, and then Mike Williams went down with a leg injury. J.C. Jackson also was carted off during the loss. This was a tenuous top-five team and now it tumbles. Next: Bye

14. San Francisco 49ers (3-4, lost to Kansas City Chiefs)

The 49ers were out and winging it against the Kansas City Chiefs... and then fell apart. Easy to do against Patrick Mahomes. However, they have now lost two in a row and are tied for last with the Arizona Cardinals. Christian McCaffrey will be a huge part of this offense going forward. Next: at Los Angeles Rams

13. Seattle Seahawks (4-3, defeated Los Angeles Chargers)

Guess who is in first place in the NFC West? Rams? No. Cardinals? No. 49ers? No. Yep, the Seattle Seahawks lead the division after handling the Chargers on the road. Next: vs. New York Giants

12. New York Jets (5-2, defeated Denver Broncos)

The Jets won their fourth in a row but it came at a big price. Rookie running back Breece Young had a 62-yard touchdown run before suffering a knee injury. The torn ACL ended his year, and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker is done with a triceps injury. Next: vs. New England Patriots

11. Los Angeles Rams (3-3, bye)

The Rams had a bye week and caught a break with the 49ers losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. None of this will matter if they don't get their act together. Next: vs. San Francisco 49ers

9. Cincinnati Bengals (4-3, defeated Atlanta Falcons)

Joe Burrow was a one-man wrecking machine. He had 4 touchdowns and accounted for 501 yards of total offense. The Bengals and Ravens are tied for first in the AFC North. Things are back to normal. Next: at Cleveland Browns

8. Dallas Cowboys (5-2, defeated Detroit Lions)

Dak Prescott returned in a perfect spot to shake off some of the rust as the Cowboys downed the Lions. Dallas' running game with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard is going to make the QB much more dangerous when it comes to the passing attack. Next: vs. Chicago Bears

7. New York Giants (6-1, defeated Jacksonville Jaguars)

The Giants have won four in a row and so have the Jets. That's 8 straight victories for teams housed at MetLife. Brian Daboll has to have his predecessors wondering what he's doing that they couldn't. Answer: Everything. Next: at Seattle Seahawks

6. Minnesota Vikings (5-1, bye)

The Vikings are in the perfect spot. They had the week off and get a home game out of the bye. Green Bay lost and the Purple have breathing room in the NFC Central. Next: vs. Arizona Cardinals

5. Tennessee Titans (4-2 defeated Indianapolis Colts)

When is a 1 1/2-game lead larger than it seems? When the Titans have already taken both games from the Colts in 2022. Mike Vrabel needs to keep getting his team sharper because it still has moments that are a cause for pause. Next: vs. Houston Texans

4. Baltimore Ravens (4-3, defeated Cleveland Browns)

The Baltimore Ravens held off the Browns and got a big game from a returning Gus Edwards. Add Edwards into the equation with Mark Edwards, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Tucker: Look out! Next: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Philadelphia Eagles (6-0, bye)

Great Sunday to be off in Philadelphia as the Eagles were able to soak in the Phillies earning a trip to the World Series. Next: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

2. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2, defeated San Francisco 49ers)

The Chiefs fell behind by double-digits and came back to crush the 49ers. Mecole Hardman had a huge game and the Chiefs didn't let the loss to the Bills linger. Next: Bye

1. Buffalo Bills (5-1, bye)

The Bills' victory over the Chiefs on the road is more impressive now when you realize what KC did to San Francisco on the road. Next: vs. Green Bay Packers

