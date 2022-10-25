ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Week 8 NFL Power Rankings

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DncnT_0ilM5GKC00

Almost halfway there

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VKehA_0ilM5GKC00 (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The NFL season is approaching its midpoint. The AFC teams look better than the NFC at the top, but the Chicago Bears proved anything can happen when it comes to other teams. (And we can only hope the tradition of exchanging jerseys is short-lived.)

32. Detroit Lions (1-5, lost to Dallas Cowboys)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ptsWM_0ilM5GKC00 (Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

We're reduced to game announcers praising the Lions for making a game of it for 3 1/2 quarters. Too bad they play 60 minutes. Dan Campbell is now 0-11-1 on the road. Next: vs. Miami Dolphins

31. Houston Texans (1-4-1, lost to Las Vegas Raiders)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Heg7_0ilM5GKC00 (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

The Texans were also competitive for much of the game. Then they decided to let Josh Jacobs turn into Marcus Allen around the goal line. Next: vs. Tennessee Titans

30. Denver Broncos (2-5, lost to New York Jets)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DqKVU_0ilM5GKC00 (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Broncos fans can't blame this one on Russell Wilson. He didn't play and Brett Rypien was unable to up his career record as an NFL starter to 2-0. Coincidentally, both starts came against the New York Jets. Next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

29. Cleveland Browns (2-5, lost to Baltimore Ravens)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cGLIt_0ilM5GKC00 (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

The Browns have broken the hearts of their fans so many times. So, why not just wind up in last place in the AFC North with a difficult loss to the Baltimore Ravens? Sure, people will want to wait until Week 13, but by then, this season apparently will be long gone. Next: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

28. Carolina Panthers (2-5, defeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EzO1_0ilM5GKC00 (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

You will notice a theme for these next four teams in the Power Rankings. They all come from the same division, which is the weakest in the NFL. First up is Carolina, who looked surprisingly good with P.J. Walker under center. Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons

27. New Orleans Saints (2-5, lost to Arizona Cardinals)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AhwQ1_0ilM5GKC00 (Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

The Saints hired Dennis Allen because of the job he did with the team's defense. Now, they can't stop Arizona or pretty much anyone else. Trouble in the Big Easy. Next: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

26. Atlanta Falcons (3-4, lost to Cincinnati Bengals)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38symq_0ilM5GKC00 (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Falcons were destroyed by Joe Burrow — to the tune of 501 yards and 4 touchdowns. Hard to imagine a worse first-place team except ... Next: vs. Carolina Panthers

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4, lost to Carolina Panthers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dSKgo_0ilM5GKC00 (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

... Yes, they are far better than where they sit— which is here, as No. 25. However, Tom Brady and Tampa Bay are in a tailspin. Oh, and the sad part is Todd Bowles is doing nothing to erase his legacy as coach of the New York Jets that went 24-40. Next: vs. Baltimore Ravens

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5, lost to New York Giants)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbApd_0ilM5GKC00 (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union)

Doug Pederson will have to take comfort in the fact that his team is far better than it was last year (when he wasn't near it). The Jaguars play close games that they can't close. This one ran out with them on the Giants' 1-yard line. Next: vs. Denver Broncos (in London)

23. Green Bay Packers (3-4, lost to the Washington Commanders)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tKmO_0ilM5GKC00 (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

All Matt LaFleur has to do in order to have another 13-win season is take the next 10 in a row. Amazing how the offense has collapsed without Davante Adams— and no one to come close to replacing him as a target for Aaron Rodgers. The frustration has to be building. Next: at Buffalo Bills

22. New England Patriots (3-4, lost to Chicago Bears)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmiVp_0ilM5GKC00 (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

Bailey Zappe provided some excitement for the fans at Gillette. But it all fell apart, and the Patriots took a bad loss against the Chicago Bears. The defense was on the field all game and eventually wore down against a relentless Chicago rushing attack. Next: at New York Jets

22. Chicago Bears (3-4, defeated New England Patriots)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1piRPT_0ilM5GKC00 (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bears must have not wanted Bill Belichick to pass George Halas on the all-time wins list against them. They ran the ball down New England's throat and put on a startling performance in a road game. Next: at Dallas Cowboys

21. Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1 lost to Tennessee Titans)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44pFHl_0ilM5GKC00 (USAT)

All you need to know about the AFC South is the Colts lost to the Titans and it was as if the game wasn't played. No interest. No highlights? Know Indianapolis has lost twice to Tennessee in the first half of the season. The only hope is a wild card? Next: vs. Washington Commanders

20. Washington Commanders (3-4, defeated Green Bay Packers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfJ8C_0ilM5GKC00 (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Don't look now, but the Commanders have won two in a row. Problem is they are in the power-packed NFC East and won't gain ground on anyone, except the Eagles who are undefeated but on a bye. Next: at Indianapolis Colts

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5, lost to Miami Dolphins)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xEpxf_0ilM5GKC00 (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

Mike Tomlin had the Steelers in the game against Miami... and that might be the theme for the season. In the game but not able to win it. Next: at Philadelphia Eagles

18. Las Vegas Raiders (2-4, defeated Houston Texans)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ynd6L_0ilM5GKC00 (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

The Raiders were on the verge of confirming Josh McDaniels was a terrible hire as they fell behind the Texans late in the first quarter. Somehow, the light bulb went on and they scored 21 straight to turn a scary game into a laugher. Next: at New Orleans Saints

17. Arizona Cardinals (3-4, defeated New Orleans Saints)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1b3w_0ilM5GKC00 (Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic)

The Cardinals lit up the Saints on Thursday with the help of a pair of pick-sixes. For all the excitement Kyler Murray provides, still not sure Arizona looks like a playoff team. After all, this was against the Saints. Next: at Minnesota Vikings

16. Miami Dolphins (4-3, defeated Pittsburgh Steelers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T0SSZ_0ilM5GKC00 (Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports)

Tua Tagovailoa returned and improved to 4-1 as a starter in 2022. He looked rough and the Steelers helped by dropping multiple possible interceptions. It was scary every time Tagovailoa took off on a scramble and was hit. However, a win is a win and this one keeps the Fins moving in a tough division. Next: at Detroit Lions

15. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3, lost to Seattle Seahawks)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMEej_0ilM5GKC00 (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

The bye couldn't come fast enough next week for a Bolts team that is falling apart. Keenan Allen's return was marginal, and then Mike Williams went down with a leg injury. J.C. Jackson also was carted off during the loss. This was a tenuous top-five team and now it tumbles. Next: Bye

14. San Francisco 49ers (3-4, lost to Kansas City Chiefs)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqAh8_0ilM5GKC00 (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

The 49ers were out and winging it against the Kansas City Chiefs... and then fell apart. Easy to do against Patrick Mahomes. However, they have now lost two in a row and are tied for last with the Arizona Cardinals. Christian McCaffrey will be a huge part of this offense going forward. Next: at Los Angeles Rams

13. Seattle Seahawks (4-3, defeated Los Angeles Chargers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZw9M_0ilM5GKC00 (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Guess who is in first place in the NFC West? Rams? No. Cardinals? No. 49ers? No. Yep, the Seattle Seahawks lead the division after handling the Chargers on the road. Next: vs. New York Giants

12. New York Jets (5-2, defeated Denver Broncos)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYoML_0ilM5GKC00 (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Jets won their fourth in a row but it came at a big price. Rookie running back Breece Young had a 62-yard touchdown run before suffering a knee injury. The torn ACL ended his year, and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker is done with a triceps injury. Next: vs. New England Patriots

11. Los Angeles Rams (3-3, bye)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0akaju_0ilM5GKC00 (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The Rams had a bye week and caught a break with the 49ers losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. None of this will matter if they don't get their act together. Next: vs. San Francisco 49ers

9. Cincinnati Bengals (4-3, defeated Atlanta Falcons)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0McQns_0ilM5GKC00 (Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)

Joe Burrow was a one-man wrecking machine. He had 4 touchdowns and accounted for 501 yards of total offense. The Bengals and Ravens are tied for first in the AFC North. Things are back to normal. Next: at Cleveland Browns

8. Dallas Cowboys (5-2, defeated Detroit Lions)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TbE9F_0ilM5GKC00 Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott returned in a perfect spot to shake off some of the rust as the Cowboys downed the Lions. Dallas' running game with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard is going to make the QB much more dangerous when it comes to the passing attack. Next: vs. Chicago Bears

7. New York Giants (6-1, defeated Jacksonville Jaguars)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0arrxK_0ilM5GKC00 (USAT)

The Giants have won four in a row and so have the Jets. That's 8 straight victories for teams housed at MetLife. Brian Daboll has to have his predecessors wondering what he's doing that they couldn't. Answer: Everything. Next: at Seattle Seahawks

6. Minnesota Vikings (5-1, bye)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IxZiw_0ilM5GKC00 (Brad Rempel USA Today Sports)

The Vikings are in the perfect spot. They had the week off and get a home game out of the bye. Green Bay lost and the Purple have breathing room in the NFC Central. Next: vs. Arizona Cardinals

5. Tennessee Titans (4-2 defeated Indianapolis Colts)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MegLO_0ilM5GKC00 (The Tennessean)

When is a 1 1/2-game lead larger than it seems? When the Titans have already taken both games from the Colts in 2022. Mike Vrabel needs to keep getting his team sharper because it still has moments that are a cause for pause. Next: vs. Houston Texans

4. Baltimore Ravens (4-3, defeated Cleveland Browns)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJraF_0ilM5GKC00 (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

The Baltimore Ravens held off the Browns and got a big game from a returning Gus Edwards. Add Edwards into the equation with Mark Edwards, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Tucker: Look out! Next: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Philadelphia Eagles (6-0, bye)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Y8hs_0ilM5GKC00 (Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Great Sunday to be off in Philadelphia as the Eagles were able to soak in the Phillies earning a trip to the World Series. Next: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

2. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2, defeated San Francisco 49ers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YCQC_0ilM5GKC00 (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

The Chiefs fell behind by double-digits and came back to crush the 49ers. Mecole Hardman had a huge game and the Chiefs didn't let the loss to the Bills linger. Next: Bye

1. Buffalo Bills (5-1, bye)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F3iy3_0ilM5GKC00 (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bills' victory over the Chiefs on the road is more impressive now when you realize what KC did to San Francisco on the road. Next: vs. Green Bay Packers

1

1

Comments / 7

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
shefinds

Tom Brady Just Issued A Career Announcement Amid Retirement Questions

Tom Brady has finally spoken out about whether he will retire from professional football, just a few days after football insiders were contemplating whether he would quit the NFL mid-season!. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been hitting the headlines for so many reasons these days; in particular, his...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Taylor Heinicke and Jonathan Allen embrace after Commanders' win

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. After the Washington Commanders defeated the Green Bay Packers 23-21 Sunday, that phrase couldn’t be more appropriate. The team captured photos and videos of players after the win, but one picture of defensive tackle — and team captain — Jonathan Allen embracing quarterback Taylor Heinicke drew the attention of the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Free Agent Signing News

The Dallas Cowboys improved their record to 5-2 this past Sunday, but cornerback Jourdan Lewis went down with a season-ending injury. Lewis was placed on injured reserve because of a Lisfranc injury. He'll undergo surgery fairly soon. In six appearances this season, Lewis has 26 total tackles and an interception....
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Halftime Performer For Thanksgiving Game

The Dallas Cowboys are giving millennials a throwback with this year's Thanksgiving halftime performance. Per Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein, "The Jonas Brothers will be performing at halftime show of Cowboys-Giants Thanksgiving game, they announced." Adding, the performance will be in conjunction with the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign as usual.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Trade Rumor News

Earlier this week, a report suggested the Denver Broncos could look to move star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Fans took to social media to share...
DENVER, CO
KCTV 5

Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy