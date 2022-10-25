ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

City of Alabaster address property concerns along Highway 119

A couple dozen acres of undeveloped property in Alabaster is raising concerns among people who live and drive on Highway 119. Monday night, the City of Alabaster City Council voted unanimously to rezone the Bruno Trust property located at 7808 Hwy 119, from Planned Commercial District 1 and Planned Residential District 1 and Agricultural to B-3, a Community Business District.
Lighting concerns linger on Center Point Parkway

As the sun goes down in Center Point, street lights turn on. Mayor Bobby Scott said on Oct. 5, 10 new lights were installed between 17th and 26th streets along the parkway. "Anywhere we could get an additional light we had one added," said Scott. "All of our light space according to Alabama Power is out. So we would have to restructure some things."
Mayor Randall Woodfin expresses support for Birmingham amphitheater project

In order for the proposed amphitheater in Birmingham to move forward, there are several partners involved in the initial funding, including Jefferson County, Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex, Live Nation and the city of Birmingham. Each entity would be responsible for $5 million. On Monday, the Convention and Visitors Bureau moved...
Body found in Mount Olive identified; Woman charged

A body found buried behind a home in the Jefferson County community of Mount Olive has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the body is that of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats. Coats is from Wildomar, California. 39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton is charged with abuse of a corpse and...
Fairfield City Schools temporarily closes two schools due to a high number of flu cases

Fairfield City Schools moved to virtual learning Wednesday at Fairfield High School and CJ Donald Middle School as the buildings undergo deep cleaning due to the high number of flu cases. Virtual learning was extended to Thursday according to Jennifer Gonsoulin of Fairfield City Schools. The two schools are expected...
ATM stolen from bank in Gardendale

An ATM was stolen from the Regions Bank in Gardendale early Wednesday morning. According to Gardendale police, someone used a large forklift to remove the machine from the building at approximately 5:00 A.M. It is believed the forklift was stolen from a nearby construction site. The ATM has been recovered,...
Irondale Police continue search for suspect in 'violent' assault

IRONDALE, Ala. — The Irondale Police department continued its search Wednesday evening for a suspect they said was involved in a violent assault in the city. Police said the hours-long search which began along Interstate 20 had shifted to Highway 78 and Alton Road by the evening. Police did not identify the suspect.
Two bodies identified after being found in burned Clanton home

Two bodies found after a house fire in Clanton have been identified more than a month after the incident, according to the Clanton Police Department. The two have been identified as Tyran Lamont Spigner, 49, and Tiffany Nicole Browning, 33. "After waiting several weeks for the results from the Department...
The Weather Authority: Dry through Friday

DRY AIR RETURNS: The sky will be partly to mostly sunny across Alabama today as dry air returns to the state; expect a high in the 66-70 degree range this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on October 26 is 72. Sunny weather continues tomorrow and Friday with highs in the mid 70s.
Blount County man behind bars after stabbing women more than 100 times

A Blount County man is behind bars following a disturbing discovery in his Springfield home. According to the Blount County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Justin Fields confessed to murdering 52-year-old Tammy Bailey on body cam footage. The two lived together in separate rooms on Bailey Drive. According to Sheriff Mark Moon,...
Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery. The Best Convenience Store, located at 1744 Pearson Avenue Southwest, was robbed on Sunday, October 23, 2022. It was reported that a black male, wearing a yellow shirt and black and white jobbing pants, walked into the store and pointed a gun at the person working in the store. The suspect took merchandise from the business before leaving, according to a release from the police department. There were no injuries.
22-year-old man shot to death in Birmingham

A 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting Monday night in Birmingham. According to a release from the Birmingham Police Department, Keyon Pollock of Birmingham died at UAB Hospital. Birmingham 911 took a call at 10:10 P.M. about a person shot in the 10 block of Elba Avenue. When officers...
8-year-old killed, two others injured in I-65 crash

An 8-year-old was killed and two other people were injured in a crash on I-65 near Clanton Sunday evening. The 8-year-old was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado that hit a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage in the rear. The driver of the truck, Reginald E. Jones, 33, of Alabaster, and a 16-year-old passenger in the truck were taken to the hospital.
ABC 33/40 Week 10 Power Rankings: Hoover new unanimous No. 1, major shift for 6A teams

Each week, we will be releasing a poll of our top 10 teams within our coverage area. It will be voted on by members of the sports staff including sports director Jeff Speegle, sports reporter Johnny Congdon, sports photographer Chris McCulley and Blitz Gameday analyst Caleb Turrentine. The power rankings will also include a list of the week’s top games in our area.
Legion's season ends with penalty shootout defeat in front of record home crowd

Emotions ran high during Birmingham Legion's first ever home playoff game Sunday. And while fans certainly left Protective Stadium with some mixed feelings about the day, the atmosphere provided by the record-setting crowd was silenced by Edward Kizza and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds with the final kick of the night. Pittsburgh...
Donoho, Addison claim volleyball state championships in Hoover

After winning two of the last three state titles in Class 1A, Donoho was moved up a classification due to competitive balance rules but the Falcons lived up to their No. 1 ranking and still came out on top at the end of Wednesday's state title match. Donoho (44-14) needed...
