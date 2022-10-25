The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery. The Best Convenience Store, located at 1744 Pearson Avenue Southwest, was robbed on Sunday, October 23, 2022. It was reported that a black male, wearing a yellow shirt and black and white jobbing pants, walked into the store and pointed a gun at the person working in the store. The suspect took merchandise from the business before leaving, according to a release from the police department. There were no injuries.

