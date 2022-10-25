Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Police investigate incident in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large police presence was seen in northeast El Paso early this morning around 6. Our KFOX14 crew was on the scene. There is no word yet on what they were investigating. but we will update you on air and online as we learn more.
Armed teen burglarizes bakery in the Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 17-year-old male was arrested early Sunday morning after witnesses reported a burglary of a business at the 8000 block of Mesa St. Officers responded to the reported burglary of business at the Arcoiris Bakery and found the front glass door broken and the cash register damaged. TAC officers investigating […]
KFOX 14
El Pasoans in disbelief after man found dead at El Paso assisted living facility
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police continue to investigate a possible homicide that happened Monday night at the Loving Care Assisted Living in El Paso's in the Lower Valley. Police have not identified the victim or suspect, but officials confirmed that an altercation broke out between an 88-year-old man and a 62-year-old man.
Las Cruces fire investigating cause of blaze that damaged home
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces fire is investigating a Tuesday morning fire that damaged a home along South Melendres Street. Firefighters were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from inside a home along the 600 block of South Melendres Street at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and contained […]
KFOX 14
Man catches fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
El Paso police seeking help in locating missing 71-year-old woman
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police detectives have issued a local Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old woman. Maria Guillermina Aruaz De Lopez left her home at the 4700 block of Mesa on Oct. 20 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black blouse, […]
KFOX 14
17-year-old shot, taken to hospital after shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting in Las Cruces last week. Officials said the incident happened around 3 a.m. last Thursday. It's unknown at this time the location of the shooting. Police officials said the teen arrived...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man accused of spitting on police officer
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with battery on a peace officer Friday. Johnny Perez of Las Cruces was arrested and accused of the alleged crime. A police officer was called to a Circle K at 2001 Bataan Memorial West regarding a report...
KFOX 14
Police search for 5 suspects in east El Paso business burglary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is looking for anyone who has information on a burglary that happened on the eastside of El Paso Sunday, September 11. According to EPPD 5 suspects, 4 male and 1 female, broke into the House of Hemp located at...
El Paso News
El Paso police warn parents that other states are seeing candy tampered with drugs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is spreading awareness about the possibility of drugs being packaged into candy, as reported in other states. EPPD said in a press release they have not received reports of a threat in our area, but “have received reports from credible sources that indicate in other states, drugs are being packaged.
KFOX 14
El Paso fire responds to 2-vehicle crash on I-10 at Lomaland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash on Interstate 10 west on Lomaland Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 8:30 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. This is a...
KFOX 14
1 shot in accidental shooting at 'The Wall' in Santa Teresa
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was accidentally shot in a desert area in Santa Teresa off of Pete V Domenici Highway. Sheriff Kim Stewart said the area, known as "The Wall," is where people go shooting and off-road. She stated the shooting on Sunday was accidental. Officials...
KFOX 14
Dog dies in apartment complex fire in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A dog died after a fire at an apartment complex in Las Cruces on Saturday. The fire happened at an apartment on the 1900 block of Colorado Avenue around 11 a.m. Las Cruces firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the apartment, with fire...
KFOX 14
3 people detained during 'lock-out' at Riverside Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A spokeswoman with Ysleta Independent School District said three people were detained during a lock-out at Riverside Middle School Monday. The middle school was placed on lock-out after a report of unknown persons on campus was made. The incident happened after 9:30 a.m. Ysleta...
KFOX 14
El Paso man attacked in throat slashing by stranger at Louisville event
LOUISVILLE, Ky (KFOX14) — An El Paso man is in the hospital after a stranger slashed his throat. Oscar Sanchez was in Louisville, Kentucky attending a conference as part of his role as a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso, according to Oscar's sister, Marisol.
KFOX 14
Rollover crash shuts down left 3 lanes of I-10 west near Raynolds
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some lanes of Interstate 10 West near Raynolds were closed Wednesday night due to a crash, according to TxDOT. Police closed the left three lanes because of a rollover crash, TxDOT added. The crash cleared around 9:25 p.m. We are working to learn what...
KFOX 14
CBP officers intercept 31 pounds of meth, 41 pounds of cocaine in El Paso area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts in the El Paso area over the weekend. Officers intercepted 31 pounds of methamphetamine and 41 pounds of cocaine. Officers working at the Paso del Norte bridge intercepted a combined...
El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
KFOX 14
Some migrants involved in the Sheppard brothers shooting released from ICE custody
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Eight Mexican migrants in connection to the shooting involving twin brothers in Hudspeth County were released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. The migrants were in ICE custody for about four weeks. The incident happened on Sept. 27 when 60-year-old brothers Michael and...
KFOX 14
El Paso man sentenced to 21 years for meth possession, distribution
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was sentenced last week to 21 years in prison for his role in methamphetamine importation and distribution. According to court documents and testimony at trial, on April 12, 2020, 40-year-old Gilberto Lopez was driving a 2003 GMC Yukon and was entering the U.S. from Mexico at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry.
