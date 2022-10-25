Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
03-14-19-24-32
(three, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $382,000
