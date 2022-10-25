Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Night’ game

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) â€” Pennsylvania Democrat John Fettermanâ€™s rocky debate performance fueled concern inside his party on Wednesday, as leaders assessed whether it would significantly shift a race that could decide control of the U.S. Senate and the future of Joe Bidenâ€™s presidency. Appearing on stage five months after his stroke, Fetterman, Pennsylvaniaâ€™s 53-year-old lieutenant governor, struggled to complete sentences, and he jumbled words throughout the hourlong televised event. That was no surprise for medical professionals, who noted that the format, including time limits on answers, was the opposite of what a person recovering from a stroke would need to support his communication. And for those who have known Fetterman for years, the debate was a reminder that he was never a smooth orator â€” even before the stroke. Whatâ€™s at stake ahead of #Midterms2022? Join us Thursday at 12 p.m. ET for a discussion with @AP_Politics reporters on what you can expect going into Nov. 8.ğŸ�™ï¸�@MegKinnardAPğŸ�™ï¸�@timelywriterğŸ�™ï¸�@BillBarrowAPhttps://t.co/j6BXt8tPbP

